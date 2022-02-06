Bob Henke column: Neanderthals, groundhogs and birds

I worried about the big snowstorm because the Jeep had died. The steering shaft failed, but fortunately Jason Rozelle was able to find the part and get it going again the day before the snow started.

In the past few years, I have been disinclined to climb, reach and roll about in the dirt doing my own mechanical work in the absence of a garage. Jason saves me all the time. It was with great confidence, I warmed up the Jeep and started up the driveway around midnight, taking off the first couple inches of hideous sleet so as not to make an impenetrable crust by morning. On the return trip, the alternator light came on and before I could complete two passes, it quit.

Therefore, I spent the next dozen or so subzero hours working on cleaning up the storm’s aftermath with the tractor — two of those hours trying to get the back blade wrenched out of the ground and hooked on to the tractor. Throughout this ordeal, as my hands alternately froze and suddenly warmed painfully, I was reminded of Tibor.

Sightings — Feb. 6 A flock of robins serves as the subject of this week's Sightings.

Tibor Koertvelyessy, a fiercely bearded physical anthropology graduate student and I, at the time still an undergrad, became friends when we became demonstrations in PA classes. Tibor’s major professor was studying human adaptations to cold conditions, i.e., why we did not stay in Africa where it was nice and warm instead of heading off into the bowels of the Ice Age. The demonstration concerned the “hunting response.”

The experiment involved immersing your hand in ice water and recording the temperature change over time. It was expected to just get colder but for those with a hunting response, it dropped only to a certain point, then the blood vessels opened and flooded the areas with warm blood to prevent frostbite. This is an adaptation found most strongly in northern North American natives and professor picked me because of certain physical markers that went along with this genetic background.

Sure enough, my hand got uncomfortably cold and then suddenly warmed up by 10 degrees, repeating this process for as long as we continued. Tibor just kept getting colder, causing him to become belligerent, threaten the poor student volunteer charged with stirring the ice water, and finally pull his hand out with a great bellow. It was great theater and we were called upon to repeat it several times a year for the remainder of my undergrad and graduate years. My hunting response made sense in light of our family’s traditional description of our heritage.

When, a couple years ago, I had my DNA done, it was very confusing to find a fairly low amount of Native American lineage. The explanation became more clear when I had more in-depth work done and discovered a percentage of Neanderthal genetics. While some of you may find this explains a wide range of things, for me at least, it accounts for the shovel-shaped incisors, sagittal crest, epicanthic fold and eye shape (especially in conjunction with blue eyes), as well as some muscular/skeletal characteristics and, of course, the hunting response. All are shared with northern groups of Homo sapiens and are why the Prof picked me out of the crowd to dunk in ice water. The next question called this to mind and occupied my ruminations as I plowed snow with an open tractor.

According to the groundhog, in six weeks I will be once again grinding my teeth watching the mowers working on ecologically disastrous lawns. Why would anyone even want to create these deserts? Can’t you do a law or something? Even a Neanderthal would know better!!

We have certainly ingrained the idea of the crude primitive Neanderthal in everything from cartoons to political discourse but it turns out the established scientific view is now being thrown over fairly emphatically. Neanderthals, in addition to some fairly elaborate burial ceremonies, were also doing sophisticated art work using feathers and other natural products. Something less well known is their landscaping activities. Areas around Neanderthal habitation sites include high levels of grass pollen and seeds.

Neanderthals were landscaping, creating large areas of grasslands around themselves, probably with burning. This creates open areas where you can spot dire wolves creeping up on the children but it also creates a more diverse ecosystem full of edible grains and game animals coming in to feast on them. So, in addition to being an ingrained behavior, lawn tending does a great deal to enhance small mammals and insects, birds and soil health. We can certainly damage this with the use of a lot of pesticides and chemicals, but judicious lawn tending uses a lot of carbon dioxide and is not the environmental sin some of the more strident among us contend.

What is the deal with the birds this year? There have been flocks of robins and bluebirds all winter along with things like flickers, herons and mockingbirds.

Some migrants, like blue herons, Canada geese and several other species of waterfowl, do not leave based on any photoperiod or temperature criteria but rather leave when food becomes unavailable. There are a couple of areas in this county where blue herons traditionally winter over without migrating.

The robins and bluebirds, as well as some others, tend to reflect how good the previous year was nutritionally for the birds. If they are strong and fat at the end of summer, it makes sense for male birds to either fail to migrate or come back unusually early. Females typically choose mates based on the nesting territories they control. Arriving before everyone else and securing favored home territories ensures mating opportunity. This calculus only requires that the male live long enough to reproduce and help raise the brood. Most of these early migrators do not survive to their second year.

You told my son that bluejays were actually gray. What is wrong with you? Are you color blind?

I can see the blue on the bluejays as well as you and your son, however, what we all are seeing is the portion of the light spectrum reflected by the feather. This has to do with the shape of the feather structure and its ability to absorb certain portions of the color spectrum. If you take an individual jay feather, hold it up to the light and look through it, you will be surprised to see the bright blue disappear, leaving nothing but a flat gray color. Several of the other most brightly colored songbirds employ the same trick.

The Neanderthals doing the feather art knew this and were very selective about their use of feather decorations. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0