Bob Henke column: Missing the Big Apple and its leeches

I have just learned that the annual meeting I usually attend in New York City is essentially canceled for this year. We are going to meet “virtually,” which means I get to go virtually nowhere.
I have liked visiting NYC since my first trip at about age 7. I would ride to Rye with my maternal grandparents, stay with them for a few days, then go visit my other grandfather. Gramp Yarter would drive me to the train station in Rye, put me on a train, and tell me not to get off until the train came to the end of the line. The end of the line was Grand Central Terminal. I would make my way to the floor of the main terminal where Gramp Henke would be waiting.
He lived in a tiny apartment overlooking the United Nations building, and to find my bed, we had to move the table, take everything off the bookshelves, and pull down the shelves to reveal a small Murphy bed. In retrospect, it must have been a great pain, but I found it fascinating. Also fascinating were the Automat where, for only a quarter or two, almost anything you wanted to eat would pop out of little windowed cubbies that looked like post office boxes, the existence of escalators (my favorite was B-4 in Macy’s,) and the fact there were pigeons everywhere.
I presume none of this greatly impressed my grandfather but he was a good sport about it. After a few days, he would take me back to Grand Central at night, put me on a train, and tell me to count 11 stops then get off and definitely do not fall asleep or I would wind up in Connecticut. I did not know where Connecticut was but he made it sound bad so I stayed wide awake.
Nowadays my tastes in the City are a bit different. My adult self likes the art museum, my sentimental self goes to visit escalator B-4 as a talisman of my grandfather, my anthropologist self likes to observe the almost universal patina of discontent that coats in the boroughs as well as the chinks in it, but my favorite exercise in the Big Apple is remains watching the wildlife.
I still like the pigeons and marvel at their ability to make a living based solely on the sloppiness of humans. I have in the past focused on peregrines, several species of passerine songbirds, ants (which generated me a lot of real hate and discontent from NYC pedestrians) and a couple of different species of plants. This time, however, I was looking forward to trying to locate something slimy and gross and aquatic in spite of the fact that winter would be upon us.
One of my magazines happened to have an article about animals you would not expect to find in the metro area. Several of these I most definitely would expect to find but one that surprised me was the European medicinal leech. The surprise was not that they would be here but rather that I had heard nothing about them as an invasive species.
The European medicinal leech is native to, quelle surprise, Europe, where they have been used for centuries as a medical technique. It was related to the concept of humors. The body was thought to be composed of four humors, to wit: blood, phlegm, black bile and yellow bile. If any one of these got out of balance, disease was the result. Accordingly, anything that made you red, from fever to rage, was felt to indicate an excess of blood.
You could have some removed with a painful lancet cutting slits in the soles of your feet, or you could have some removed by the application of blood-sucking leeches. The nature of the upset determined the placement of the leeches, from the nasal passages to even more sensitive intimate areas and everywhere in-between.
There are 680 species of leeches worldwide with around 80 in North America. They are related to earthworms but, unlike earthworms that may have differing numbers of rings, leeches always have 34. Most species are either carnivores or scavengers and the majority live in fresh water. A few, mostly called medicinal leeches in common parlance but representing quite different families worldwide, make their living by attaching to a host and drawing blood from it.
The European medicinal leech, like most others, has a sucker at each end of the body. When they come upon a potential host (and some can swim quite rapidly or even venture a short distance on dry land to catch up to a host) the leech attaches its tail sucker. The head can then quest around for the thinnest skin within reach. Finding this, the head sucker attaches and the leech uses three sharp teeth to make a set of cuts resembling the letter Y.
At the same time, they are injecting an anesthetic and an anti-coagulant. The blood flows freely and, after the leech is full and drops off, the wound may continue to bleed for several minutes. Some species of leeches only need this sort of meal once every couple of years.
North America has several species of parasitic leeches, also referred to as medicinal leeches although they are of an entirely different family. American leeches are not as good at the blood-letting as their European cousins so people continued to collect in Europe and Asia until the medicinal leech was very nearly extinct. Even today, although the concept of blood-letting is no longer embraced, there is a healthy-enough market for leeches that there are smuggling gangs specializing in them. One courier, intercepted at an airport, had 8,000 leeches in his luggage.
Research is not complete on this family either. Just this year, field researchers found an unknown species of leech in a pond near Washington, D.C. When they tried comparing this to preserved samples, they discovered one just like it, collected in New York over 80 years ago and overlooked since then. It turned out to be a completely new, undiscovered species, indicating, I guess, that we do not know everything yet. This one would probably not be quite as nice for a medicinal use insofar as it has three separate jaws and 59 teeth. Of course, the European medicinal leech has 10 stomachs, 32 brains and 18 testicles, so it is no prize either.
Interestingly, the use of leeches is regaining popularity — and not just with vacuous health nuts. The saliva of the leech is very effective keeping capillaries open and they have been used to good effect on delicate surgeries involving reattachment of severed hunks, ears and fingers in particular.
I had so looked forward to sitting in a park in February dangling my legs in a pond trying to get a leech to attach. Maybe next year.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
