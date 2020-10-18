Bob Henke column: Missing the Big Apple and its leeches

I have just learned that the annual meeting I usually attend in New York City is essentially canceled for this year. We are going to meet “virtually,” which means I get to go virtually nowhere.

I have liked visiting NYC since my first trip at about age 7. I would ride to Rye with my maternal grandparents, stay with them for a few days, then go visit my other grandfather. Gramp Yarter would drive me to the train station in Rye, put me on a train, and tell me not to get off until the train came to the end of the line. The end of the line was Grand Central Terminal. I would make my way to the floor of the main terminal where Gramp Henke would be waiting.

He lived in a tiny apartment overlooking the United Nations building, and to find my bed, we had to move the table, take everything off the bookshelves, and pull down the shelves to reveal a small Murphy bed. In retrospect, it must have been a great pain, but I found it fascinating. Also fascinating were the Automat where, for only a quarter or two, almost anything you wanted to eat would pop out of little windowed cubbies that looked like post office boxes, the existence of escalators (my favorite was B-4 in Macy’s,) and the fact there were pigeons everywhere.