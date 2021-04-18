Bob Henke column: Messing with the bees, and other things

I spent this afternoon messing around with bees. I had to get some into a real home for the summer.
I could never work for someone as a beekeeper. I am too slow. After I got the main colony into the new hive, I spent almost an hour gathering up all the errant bees that were sitting on other boxes, on the Gator, or on my clothes and dropping them down onto the entrance of the new hive.
A commercial guy would never worry about 50 or 60 stray bees but I cannot leave them out in the cold. I should learn. It is that sort of messing around that usually gets me stung, although today the ladies were either appreciative or too cold to sting so they all marched right inside to get a drink of the nice warm syrup I provided.
All the while I worked on bee stuff today, I was feeling guilty because I have failed to answer a question that I received almost two months ago. In my defense, it was pretty long so I was waiting until I had column room.
Mr. Henke, We have honeybees living in a hole behind our brick chimney. They come and go from a hole near the roof. The bee guy that came said it would be a huge expensive job to remove them and if we got someone to kill them, there would be hundreds of pounds of honey and way that would melt in the summer and run down the inside of the walls. We are not bothered by the bees being that high up and have ignored them for several years until last year when a huge swarm of them suddenly came down and landed on the side of our truck. It was terrifying but after about half an hour they all went somewhere, I suppose back into the roof. What should our emergency plan be if this happens again? The swarm looked as big as a car when they were flying and was about the size of a bushel basket when they all landed on the truck.
Your bee guy was right. Getting bees out of a wall is a real exercise in not only apiary science but carpentry and in your case masonry. As far as an emergency plan, the very first thing you do is call me. Beyond that, I would recommend watching them. Swarms are extremely interesting. It is the natural means of reproduction.
When the colony begins to get crowded, they start raising a new queen. Before she hatches, the old queen leaves with about half the bees in the colony following her. Scout bees have already found a new place to live but the queen has not been outside the hive for a couple of years and so has little strength for flying. She heads in the direction of their new home, with all the bees swirling around her, but can only go 50 to 100 yards at a time before she has to rest. When she lands, they all form a ball around her for protection. She rests for an hour or so, and then takes off again. They did not go back into your wall; they went to a new spot entirely.
Swarms do look intimidating. Even the roaring of the thousands of wings is scary. However, I rarely even put on a veil to catch a swarm. Before they left the hive, they all filled up with honey and their stomachs are so distended, it is almost impossible for them to bend enough to sting in the first day. You have to pinch one to get stung.
When I was working, the 911 dispatchers were all the time calling me to go “save” someone from a bee swarm. I would shake the swarm off into my Stetson hat, dump them out into a box, put the box on the backseat of the patrol car, and get back to work. It was the stuff of legends but really not very dangerous.
What do porcupines eat?
Other than aluminum storm doors, tires with road salt, horse harnesses, or really anything else with salt on it — their actual nutrition comes nearly entirely from the cambium layer of trees. In this sense, they are very similar to beavers, the primary difference being porcupines climb the tree to get at the tender growth in the small branches while the beaver cuts the tree down to get the same resource.
Late last fall we were hearing a terrible shriek out in our woods. It must have been a puma. I wish I could describe it to you. Do you think it will come back?
You do not have to describe it. It was porcupine. The female is receptive for a period of 8 to 12 hours. When this is coming on, not only is she putting off a tremendous scent (even humans can detect it — sort of a greasy mint odor) but she also advertises vocally. Climbing to the top of a tree, she emits piercing shrieks.
At this time of the year, males are wandering continuously and, hearing this call, all begin to hone in on the sound. When one arrives, she stops calling and, under perfect circumstances, all the rest of the males would simply stop looking. If, however, more than one is close enough to smell her, they keep coming and some very savage battles can ensue. Male porcupines sometimes kill each other and it is not uncommon to see terrible injuries like the loss of an ear or foot. Females are pregnant for 7 months, giving birth about this time of the year.
WTH is HTM??
“Hauling The Mail.” “Getting out of Dodge” is a synonym.
Let’s hear the poem. (regarding high speed chases)
Nope — it is a bit too much for a family newspaper. You will have to wait for the next printing of my poem book.
Where are bigmouth buffalo fish found in New York?
Nowadays, mostly in Lake Erie and in the lower Hudson area.
So how does anyone know how old a buffalo fish is?
Counting the rings on their otoliths.
I just didn’t get the business about dog’s mouths. Can you be more descriptive?
Not dogs — hounds. Real hounds that pursue quarry by following its scent trail are the nadir of canine pack hunting. When they detect scent of the quarry, it brings a sound out from the center of their being. It is called “giving tongue” and is how wild canines to alert the pack that the scent trail has been found.
In modern hounds, there are three major categories for this process. The first, called a “squall mouth,” is simply a frenzied squealing, very high pitched and indiscriminate. The second, a “chop mouth,” is a distinct, short bark of lower pitch. A bawl mouth is a long, resonant sound. The best of them, like my old Speck dog, have a change of pitch throughout the bawl giving it an almost bell-like quality at the end. There is nothing like standing in the dark with the lights off listening to a nice bawl echo off the hills.
What is this business about closing your eyes so you can hear?
I was incredulous too when instructed to do that by my grandfather. Later, I realized that our brains do very well focusing on one set of inputs only when there are not others competing for RAM. I used to make my kids experiment turning their lights on and off so they would figure out how to hear the dogs better at night.
There, all the questions are done. Thank you to Cassie and Deb for assisting my muse. Otherwise, I might be facing the editor’s wrath for missing a deadline. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.