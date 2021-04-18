Bob Henke column: Messing with the bees, and other things

I could never work for someone as a beekeeper. I am too slow. After I got the main colony into the new hive, I spent almost an hour gathering up all the errant bees that were sitting on other boxes, on the Gator, or on my clothes and dropping them down onto the entrance of the new hive.

A commercial guy would never worry about 50 or 60 stray bees but I cannot leave them out in the cold. I should learn. It is that sort of messing around that usually gets me stung, although today the ladies were either appreciative or too cold to sting so they all marched right inside to get a drink of the nice warm syrup I provided.

Mr. Henke, We have honeybees living in a hole behind our brick chimney. They come and go from a hole near the roof. The bee guy that came said it would be a huge expensive job to remove them and if we got someone to kill them, there would be hundreds of pounds of honey and way that would melt in the summer and run down the inside of the walls. We are not bothered by the bees being that high up and have ignored them for several years until last year when a huge swarm of them suddenly came down and landed on the side of our truck. It was terrifying but after about half an hour they all went somewhere, I suppose back into the roof. What should our emergency plan be if this happens again? The swarm looked as big as a car when they were flying and was about the size of a bushel basket when they all landed on the truck.