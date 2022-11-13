Bob Henke column: Mesopredators and the food chain

I had a collision today. I was standing perusing various bags of chicken grit at the feed store when a young lady came rushing around the corner, staring intently at the horse products in back of me. I caught a yellow blur in my peripheral vision just before being rocked by a full body impact.

No one was hurt but she was hugely embarrassed. She was wearing a shockingly yellow turtleneck sweater that got shoved further up under her chin in the crash but she returned my smile. The smile and yellow obviously made me think of Blanding’s turtle, which just as obviously made me think of Caesar.

Caesar was my first coon hound. He was a genuine, old-time Plott hound — named Caesar because he was quite Roman-nosed. I hunted with a number of hounds, mostly beagles and fox hounds, before Caesar but he was the first I encountered with a chop mouth. Chop mouthed dogs give tongue on track with a short bark. Caesar’s was a low-pitched sort of “Oot” sound. When he had something treed, it went up an octave and increased the bark per minute rate quite a lot.

Caesar had personality quirks that caused me no end of trouble. One was that he seemed utterly unable to fence. He could be right in full tongue on a track and if the coon went under a barbed wire fence, that is where Caesar would be Ooting for help until I came, lifted a wire and stuffed him under, whereupon he was off to the races again. There was only one exception to this. We had been asked to come chase the coons out of a big corn field, which they were decimating nightly. Caesar hit a track almost immediately, made a straight run, and began to bark treed within a few minutes. When we located him it was boggling.

He had a fairly small coon up a skinny elm tree which stood all by itself in the middle of the huge pasture neighboring the corn field. This was boggling for two reasons. First, it was a pasture constructed to house rodeo bucking bulls, about 30 of the big gnarly brutes. Dogs and bovines do not mix well at night and typically a herd of even dairy cows will attack en masse if a hound runs through the pasture. Secondly, the pasture was enclosed with an 8-foot-high woven wire fence made with railroad tie posts as was necessary to enclose 30 truculent bulls. No normal dog could have got through that fence and why Caesar chose it as the only fence he would cross in his entire life remains a mystery.

I carefully shown my headlamp around and decided, since there were no bulls in sight even with all the frenetic ooting, the pasture must be empty. I climbed the fence, hooked the dog on a leash, and was just deciding the coon was too small to bother with when I heard a rumbling sound. This time when I swung my headlamp around, there was a sea of shining eyeballs coming rapidly in my direction. I ran for my life, hindered by the fact Caesar was pulling hard back in the direction of the treed raccoon. I got to the fence, tossed the dog over, and began to climb. Fortunately, I had one leg over the top so when the first bull hit the post, it tossed me down on top of the dog instead of back into the herd.

I thought Caesar and I were putting up some coon hides to generate a little extra money for the kids’ Christmas presents. Turns out, according to some recent research, we had a far more important ecological function.

One of the most perplexing and difficult conservation problems facing wildlife biologists is the systematic decrease in turtle populations. Turtles are long-lived species that typically do not reach sexual maturity for several years so even fairly subtle things can have large effect. Some good studies centered on the Great Lakes are showing just how this works.

Blanding’s turtle is a semi-terrestrial species that spends a great deal of time in upland wooded areas and wetlands. They are identified by a bright yellow chin area and a mouth that is shaped in a perpetual smile. The US Fish and Wildlife Services focused on two species, Blanding’s and Spotted turtles, when researching the decline of turtles along the Great Lakes Basin. They chose these species because they had already been noted as being in trouble. New York lists both as species of special concern and in the more western portion of their range other states have them on their endangered species lists. Because of this, there were already populations of these turtles that had been radio-marked and were being monitored annually. Increased surveillance soon picked up a problem.

The secondary woodlands are home to a number of what are known as “mesopredators.” As the name implies, these are midway on the food chain and include such things as opossums, gray foxes, skunks and other mustelids. The poster child for mesopredators is the raccoon. Populations of mesopredators are growing dramatically across their range and humans are the cause. The move away from natural clothing products advocated by animal rights organizations has become pervasive. The market and therefore the take of furbearers is a fraction of what it was even 20 years ago.

This generates unnaturally high populations. This is exacerbated in suburban and urban areas due to the amenities humans provide like shelter, food waste, elimination of top predators (including humans) and even deliberate feeding programs. Camera traps demonstrated that these large populations of raccoons was resulting in almost total destruction of turtle nests in many areas, something that is unsustainable for most turtle species.

Biologists began programs to “reduce the localized population of predators that consume adult turtles, hatchlings and eggs by conducting targeted mesopredator removal ...” Basically, they destroyed every raccoon possible in the study areas. The result was that, whereas population studies had been showing almost no juvenile turtles, within the first year of the mesopredator suppression the studies were picking up nearly as many youngsters from hatchling to juvenile as there were adults. Such dramatic and almost instantaneous results show that in the face of all the other challenges, from habitat loss to diseases, the tipping point seems to be the artificially high number of mesopredators. Apparently, if you are really concerned about endangered species the best thing you can do is buy a fur coat.

Where is old Caesar when you need him ...