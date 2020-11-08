Bob Henke column: Keep an eye out for wildlife on the road

A late summer this year causes some different wildlife patterns. Before daylight today, I found myself dodging an opossum, a skunk, two rabbits and an early rising squirrel in the road, all dithering near the center line. I missed them all but not without some effort. With the heavily-loaded truck I was driving, this took a bit of forethought and anticipation.
In my lifetime, I have driven in excess of three million miles. This is not a huge number in comparison with some over-the-road truckers or train engineers but a couple million of those happened in a police vehicle under all sorts of adverse conditions as a Conservation Officer. These ranged from lights-and-sirens runs to traveling goat paths not deserving of the title “road,” sometimes at the same time. Remarkably, in all of this milieu, over almost 60 years, I have hit only a crow, a grouse, a turkey and a handful of squirrels. Well, there was a deer but more on that bone-head later.
This is a good time of year to think about hitting — or preferably missing — animals. Statistically, well over half the animal strikes take place in late summer to early fall. No matter who you ask, the numbers are impressive. Most scientific sources place totals around a million per day in the US, including everything from reptiles to moose. An animal rights organization floated the number of 190 million per day. The latter seems to have no empirical basis but we can all agree, it is a lot.
Some you cannot avoid. The raccoon I hit actually dropped off a tree limb above the road. I do not know how it happened. It was 2 a.m. and I was heading home when he smashed into the windshield. I remained wide awake for the rest of the trip! My grouse was even more unlucky. Prospect Mountain highway was closed for the season, but on opening day of deer season, we drove up before sunrise to check hunters walking in to their stands. We were at the summit when I got a radio call summoning us to a shooting on the other side of the lake.
I was hurrying down the mountain when the grouse flew across the road, hitting the tiny whip antenna on the roof of the Jeep, and breaking his neck. The odds of that bird, flying at 30 mph, crossing the road where I was going 50 mph, at the exact moment when the only vehicle that would pass on that road for the rest of the month went by, and being at the exact point to impact a 1/8th-inch piece of wire are incredibly small. This sort of incident could not be avoided absent a time machine. Many collisions, however, can be with a bit of attention to some basic animal behaviors.
They say the road of life is paved with pancaked squirrels who could not make a decision. This is an appropriate observation of animal behavior. Squirrels are quite unpredictable. About a month ago, one of the nut-brains was on the center line, facing the left side of the road as I approached. I moved to the right as it started to the left. I was nearly on the shoulder when it reversed course and shot in front of the car. I did an emergency lane change move, missed him to the left, only to have him reverse course again and run under the back wheel.
In many cases, such evasive techniques are not possible due to road conditions and other traffic. The only real advice for squirrels and their kin is to slow down and give them time to dither. This brings up the first avoidance technique — look as far ahead as possible when driving. Most drivers concentrate their attention no more than two or three car lengths ahead. By consciously focusing your attention as far ahead on the road as you can see, all sorts of hazards from squirrels to motorcycles will be detected while there is still time to react.
The other most common roadkill species (apart from reptiles and amphibians) are rabbits, opossums and skunks. Although most species can be “frozen” by headlights at night, in daylight, each has different behaviors you can use to your advantage. Buck rabbits are not much of a problem. They will head for the side of the road they are facing and get there as fast as possible.
Doe rabbits have an instinctive behavior when confronted with any predator near their nest, which is to run off in a series of wild zigzags intended to keep the predator chasing her until she has it clear of her babies, whereupon she hot-foots it just like her mate. This is a great strategy if the predator is a fox. Not so much when confronted with a car. Dumping speed is all that will avoid a collision in this case.
Skunks appear to disregard vehicles in many cases. This is because they have quite poor distance vision. When they are suddenly confronted with a predator, they turn away, raise their tail, and threaten to unleash their chemical weapon. Like the rabbit, also not helpful when confronting a vehicle. Assuming you have appropriate traffic conditions, a slight swerve will miss them in 90% of the cases because they do not move much once their stance is established.
The situation is even worse with a possum. They often try to run and then, as the vehicle gets close, fall over in their faint. “Playing possum” does not help with a tire. For both these species, anticipate that, regardless of their direction of travel, they are going to freeze when you get close, requiring some evasive maneuver.
Then we have the matter of deer. Statistically, this species is the most likely to injure both you and your vehicle. Late summer and fall brings a huge spike in collisions. Anti-hunting groups get you to donate by attributing this to horrible hunters chasing the panicked animals across highways. This does not account for the fact that exactly the same statistics occur in areas where there is no hunting.
Some townships on Long Island have several car-deer strikes daily from July to December. Some great recent research on Fort Drum showed that buck fawns, as young as 12 weeks, leave their mothers and travel to new areas, sometimes 20 to 30 miles away. Throughout the remainder of their first year, they move fairly continuously, seeking territory with no dominate buck. As the breeding season approaches, both bucks and does chase each other and compete.
There is nothing you can do to avoid the increase in road crossings and lack of attention to traffic but you can minimize the chance of contact. First and foremost, control your gaze. When a deer crosses the road, our tendency is to watch it. Many collisions involve a subsequent deer following the first. Never assume because one is safely out of your way there are no more. Slow down and look where the deer came from, not where it went.
Although it seems counter intuitive, there are times when it is not good to slow down too much. Many evening collisions happen when the deer is frozen by the headlights and leaps as soon as they pass. At speeds of 30 to 35 mph, this results in an impact on the side of the car right around the back of the front wheel. Slightly faster, and they miss behind the car, slower and they have time to perceive there is a vehicle there. If the speed limit is 30, go 25; 40, go 40.
I had recently retired from the Game Warden gig and was driving my beloved gold PT Cruiser on the way to, of all things, a public forum on deer management. I was just accelerating out of a 30 mph area when the bonehead ran straight into the rear door doing $3,000 damage and giving everyone at the meeting a great laugh. The deer ran back in the direction she came, then immediately reversed direction and crossed the road again along with several of her buddies.
Sometimes there is just nothing you can do. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
