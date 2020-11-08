Bob Henke column: Keep an eye out for wildlife on the road

In many cases, such evasive techniques are not possible due to road conditions and other traffic. The only real advice for squirrels and their kin is to slow down and give them time to dither. This brings up the first avoidance technique — look as far ahead as possible when driving. Most drivers concentrate their attention no more than two or three car lengths ahead. By consciously focusing your attention as far ahead on the road as you can see, all sorts of hazards from squirrels to motorcycles will be detected while there is still time to react.

The other most common roadkill species (apart from reptiles and amphibians) are rabbits, opossums and skunks. Although most species can be “frozen” by headlights at night, in daylight, each has different behaviors you can use to your advantage. Buck rabbits are not much of a problem. They will head for the side of the road they are facing and get there as fast as possible.

Doe rabbits have an instinctive behavior when confronted with any predator near their nest, which is to run off in a series of wild zigzags intended to keep the predator chasing her until she has it clear of her babies, whereupon she hot-foots it just like her mate. This is a great strategy if the predator is a fox. Not so much when confronted with a car. Dumping speed is all that will avoid a collision in this case.