Unlike some of my friends and relatives, I have not been thrown out of very many places. Admittedly, when it has happened, some have been dramatic, including a toss through swinging saloon doors, just like on television. Some, like being chased out of an herbal medicine shop in France by an irate man with a huge green beard who was wearing high heels and wielding a plastic dustpan, have been unusual.
However, my favorite is getting tossed out of the poll site when I go to vote. It started four years ago when, as I was walking out, one of the more “colorful” characters in town asked if I had voted for anyone in a particular party. I only got out the “of” on the way to “of course” when one of the poll workers shoved me out the door. I was just a bit put out but since everyone else there got a huge kick out of it, I decided I should be amused too.
The next year, in what I felt was clearly a set-up, one of the poll workers made a comment that could only be answered with a political bent. I did not even get my mouth open that time before I got the bum’s rush. Ever since, I have simply stood around a bit after I finish voting. Inevitably, someone will make some sort of political crack and I will wind up out in the parking lot. It is getting to be a lot of fun for everyone involved.
Not so much fun is involved when some of our juvenile wild animals wind up on their own for the first time, just as the weather is turning and the most difficult survival period looms.
Much of the time, for birds and mammals, this affects the male portion of the population disproportionately, at least in species that form social groups. In such species, the most common procedure is for females to remain with their birth group while young males are ejected — either by force or their own instincts.
This somewhat harsh-sounding scenario is actually quite efficient. From a survival perspective, the best situation for a juvenile is to remain with a parent, learning how to find food, avoid danger and gaining protection. When this is applied to females, the ability of the population to grow is maximized. While one male can fertilize multiple females, the production of eggs/offspring is totally an individual effort.
The second, and perhaps even more important element of male migration is the increase of genetic diversity and elimination of in-breeding. That is assuming the young fellows manage to learn how to feed themselves and avoid being killed either by predators or the simple ill-fortune of being somewhere they do not belong. Both forms of event tend to be most common in fall and early winter.
In the case of predator attack, this also has the effect of protecting the precious females. If a stupid young male is out blundering around, isolated from the herd, and gets picked off by a predator, he is providing a meal, sometimes for an equally young and foolish predator trying to sharpen his skills, but also the full belly keeps the predator from seeking other targets which might have included one of the females.
You have free articles remaining.
I had a very interesting wildlife encounter last night that illustrates this perfectly. I went out well after dark to pick up the eggs and lock the hens up for the night. As I opened the people door and stepped into the coop, a coyote was doing the same thing through the chicken door. I shined the light in his face and yelled, making him back out, but he did not really go far. I dropped the chicken door down and went out to speed him on his way. Fortunately, I grabbed a shovel on the way. He went but grudgingly as I advanced and I noticed he was not really watching me like he should have been.
That and a slight noise made me turn to catch a second coyote charging me from behind. He skidded to a stop as I spun to face him, stopping in exactly the right spot for a home-run swing with that big flat shovel. That rung his bell and, in my younger, faster days, I would have spun the shovel and settled his hash with the edge. This time he managed to scramble away before I got a second swing. I chased them halfway across the field before they outdistanced me. I thought that would take care of their aversion training but it did not. A couple of nights later, they tried a similar stunt. Sure enough, they were both young males.
Other problems in the learning process also occur more commonly in the cold months and disproportionately involve young males. A great example is porcupine encounters. Wildlife rehabilitators typically get all their cases of horribly quilled animals, ranging from foxes and coyotes to deer, in the period from September to Christmas.
The biggest vector for wildlife mortality is the roadway and, sure enough, the pattern remains the same here too. It is interesting that some of the vested interests always point to the fall spike in deer/vehicle collisions as examples of “terrified animals blindly running for their lives from hunters.” They fail to account for either the fact that the statistics are pretty uniform even in areas where hunting does not occur or that it involves all sorts of species from rabbits to robins to raccoons, at rates very similar to the iconic deer.
Actually, the purported hunting season factor works the least well in the case of deer because the increase in vehicle collisions actually begins a month or so earlier for deer than it does for other species. This was somewhat baffling until recently. Biologists captured does and fitted them with a sensor that would alert when the doe began to give birth. This enabled researchers to find fawns within a few hours of birth and fit them with radio collars. The purpose of the study was to determine how many fawns were killed by predators (a lot, especially by coyotes, bears and domestic dogs although plain accidents were nearly as big a factor).
However, the collars showed something completely unexpected. The buck fawns picked up and left their mothers surprisingly quickly, some separating at under 12 weeks of age. They did not go to the next woodlot either, instead traveling as much as 20 miles before settling down. Not surprisingly, as they moved through unfamiliar territory, a large number ran afoul of all sorts of unpleasant circumstance from getting hit in the road to falling into canal locks. After the early predator kills, which took the genders in nearly equal numbers, the fawn mortality for the rest of the summer and fall was nearly all males.
Guess I should count myself lucky. I only get ejected, not killed outright. ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.