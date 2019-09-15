Writing this on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy limits my ability to cast far afield for material. Some may remember parts of this storyline from a decade and a half ago but I cannot seem to shake free of it again today.
I was in California when the planes struck and, with everything grounded and the Captain screaming for me to get to NYC, I secured the last available rental car in San Diego, pointed it east, and hammered hard and continuous.
I was hurtling through the belly of Arizona when the radio reported the killing of Balbir Singh Sodhi in Mesa. Only a few hours away from me, Sodhi was killed working at a business he owned, apparently for no reason greater than he was wearing a turban and had a beard. There was no excuse. Sodhi was murdered in the middle of the desert, where there was no smoke in the air, two thousand miles from the cutting edge of the pain in New York. I found myself mourning Sodhi every bit as hard as I mourned New York.
The overwhelming sadness of this event made it hard to keep my mind on high-speed driving so, when I saw a Joshua tree in the distance, I bailed off at the next exit and picked my way through the back roads until I found it. It was an excuse, but I did need a picture for an article. As I rummaged for my camera, a dusty pickup rolled up and disgorged a huge man. I am not small, but this fellow was a full head taller than I, and what a head it was.
His was the large, broad, square-jawed sort, making me think his birth must have been quite a memorable event. Topping this head was one of the hugest cowboy hats I had ever seen. Made of what probably used to be white straw, it was creased and twisted to all sorts of improbable angles from a long history of mishap and violent circumstance. Attached to the front was a bright, new American flag, its stick held in place with two pieces of shiny, twisted copper wire. A week before, it would have looked incongruous, but things were different now.
His name was Jim and he stopped to see if I had car trouble. When I explained, he grinned and said there was nothing interesting about “scrub land” but if an alligator crawled across the road, he might snap a picture himself. Turns out my rental car had Florida plates. We shared a laugh about this and I told him I believed that was the first time I smiled since the attack. He said, “Yeah, the world is different now.”
He brought up the shooting in Mesa; said he hated the world knowing there were pinheads like that in his state. I allowed as how Arizona had no monopoly on vicious morons. He agreed but said he worried about a local shopkeeper. Jim said he did not know the fellow well but he was friendly and made a real good cup of coffee. The problem was — the shopkeeper wore a turban.
“I think it looks silly,” Jim said, “but this is America. He can wear whatever he wants to on his head. I just wish he would want to wear a decent cowboy hat for the next couple weeks.”
“Maybe someone should suggest it to him.”
“Yeah, maybe someone should.”
We shook hands, Jim took off, and I took pictures of “scrub land.” After hiking about until I felt cleansed, I headed back to the interstate, stopping for some provisions on the way. I handed the money to a small man behind the counter. He was wraith thin, made a good cup of coffee, and handed back my change with a genuinely friendly smile.
He was wearing a turban.
But — stuffed down over that turban, almost but not quite obscuring it, was a huge, busted up straw cowboy hat. Attached to the front was a bright, new American flag, its stick held in place with two pieces of shiny, twisted copper wire. Before, I might even have asked to take a picture, but the world was different now.
At least the Joshua trees have not changed, at least not in the past 50,000 years or so. The largest of the Yucca plants (therefore a member of the lily family), the spike-leafed evergreens grow as tall as 40 feet with branches akimbo. They exist nowhere but in the Mojave Desert at elevations from 2,000 to 6,000 feet. Standing sometimes in groves, but often alone, they appear to be strange beings pointing the way to an uncertain fate for those attempting a desert crossing.
This is the derivation of their name; after Joshua, the military leader appointed by Moses to lead the people through the desert to the promised land. Apparently, Joshua was better at pointing direction than the trees. However, like its namesake, the Joshua tree provides nourishment and shelter for a number of desert birds, animals and insects. It is also critically important to one species.
Joshua trees are organisms that have adapted to a very specialized environmental niche. Like other yuccas, they bloom with an unpleasantly-scented flower and theirs is visited only by a single gender of a single species of moth.
The female pronuba moth has evolved special organs to catch and distribute pollen from the odd-shaped Joshua tree flowers. Unlike most pollinators, her primary mission is not trying to feed from the flowers. She is laying eggs in the flowers’ ovaries. When the larvae hatch, they feed on some of the ripening seeds.
Although very old Joshua trees sometimes produce clones from their roots, this does not allow the trees to spread very far in the dry environment.
New stands are established by the scattering of seeds by birds and animals that eat the 4-inch pods. Without the moth’s pollination, the Joshua tree could not reproduce and would soon cease to exist. The moth is equally invested. Her larvae can survive only on the seeds of the Joshua tree.
Perhaps one day humans will realize they have similar bonds of survival — with each other as well as with other species.
