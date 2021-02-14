Bob Henke column: It's never too cold for a Q+A column

I am freezing.

This is unusual. I am typically quite impervious to weather, regardless of its nature, but I have been stripped of my natural insulation. I previously reported my dismay and angst about having to find a barber after 55 years of having it cut at home. I bit the bullet and got my hair mowed commercially. It was psychically traumatic but the result was fine. The other day, just as the arctic front was settling in, it was time to go back for another trim.

Asked if I wanted anything different, I said just that it could be slightly shorter on the sides. “Slightly” was apparently not the right adjective because I emerged with a high and tight. My hair was not this short when I was in the academy. The first thing I noticed, other than the fact it took the dog a few moments to realize who I was and stop raging, was how incredibly cold my head got outside.