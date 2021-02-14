Bob Henke column: It's never too cold for a Q+A column

I am freezing.
This is unusual. I am typically quite impervious to weather, regardless of its nature, but I have been stripped of my natural insulation. I previously reported my dismay and angst about having to find a barber after 55 years of having it cut at home. I bit the bullet and got my hair mowed commercially. It was psychically traumatic but the result was fine. The other day, just as the arctic front was settling in, it was time to go back for another trim.
Asked if I wanted anything different, I said just that it could be slightly shorter on the sides. “Slightly” was apparently not the right adjective because I emerged with a high and tight. My hair was not this short when I was in the academy. The first thing I noticed, other than the fact it took the dog a few moments to realize who I was and stop raging, was how incredibly cold my head got outside.
You would not think that the fibrous hair of a human would be much as far as insulation goes, lacking as it does any underfur. I can testify it makes a HUGE difference. I am wearing wool watch caps pulled down clear to the back of my neck and I can still feel the breeze. I took off my cap when it was time to wear the logging helmet yesterday and within 10 minutes I was sure hypothermia was imminent. I have never understood why, when the sun starts getting higher in the sky and the days longer, the weather always take a turn to the cold. I have resolved that the period from mid-January to March shall hereby and forever be designated as a no-haircut zone.
My frozen head came to mind when I began to answer this month’s questions. The first had to do with hair and cold weather.
I am surprised to see deer out and about in the past few days of subzero weather. How do they keep warm with just straight hair and no underfur. (See? I remember your column about furbearers. Ha!)
It is true that deer do not have an undercoat. This is not unusual. Most large grazing mammals from elk to cows and horses to antelope have single hairs. Winter coats are generally longer but still comprised of the same sorts of hairs. I can attest to the insulating properties of overlapping hairs. Whitetail deer, on the other hand, go one step further. When they replace their reddish-tan summer coat for the subdued gray of winter, the type of hair changes as well.
The deer’s winter coat is comprised of hollow hair shafts. Each hair is therefore a bit of trapped air, which is the essence of insulation. This is why we see deer doing strange things like swimming across open water in the terrible cold without effect. They have a combined wetsuit and flotation jacket. This does a great job of keeping the internal temperature up in spite of the nasty weather outside. As long as they do not get a haircut, they will be fine.
How could marsupials evolve in South America and migrate to Australia? That is a heck of a swim for a Kangaroo! Want a do-over on that one?
Nope. Things have not always looked like they do now. Marsupials first appeared in North America and Europe approximately 90 million years ago. They expanded into South America, which was a good thing because during this period of migration the North American marsupials became extinct, followed by similar extinctions in Europe. This happened when North and South America separated. They simply could not compete with more efficient placental mammals that developed at the same time in these areas. When North and South America rejoined in the Pleio-pleistocene, some South American marsupials migrated back into North America, where the American opossum evolved and ultimately was the only species that survived in the north.
Marsupials began to migrate to Australia and New Zealand from South America in the late Cretaceous or early Tertiary period. The route of migration crossed through Antarctica and into Australia. This was all one semi-tropical connected land mass at the time. When Australia broke off from Antarctica and moved northward, its isolation from other landmasses was complete and the independent evolution of marsupials in Australia and New Zealand began.
As far as marsupials swimming, it is not totally out of the question. There are a number of marsupial species in South America and one, called the yapok, is aquatic. It has a long hairless tail like the Virginia opossum, which it uses as a rudder when it swims. A specialized adaptation of the yapok, also known as the water opossum, is that both genders have a pouch. The female’s has a strong band of muscle that keeps it closed so babies stay dry when she swims. The male’s has an entirely different purpose. Before entering the water, he carefully tucks his genitalia into the pouch, which keeps him from entangling his junk in underwater vegetation as he forages the bottom for crabs and other food items. Sort of a marsupial Speedo.
When you answered the question about choosing dogs to detect nutria, you meant “prey drive” not “play drive” didn’t you?
Nope. Play drive was what I intended. The desire to fetch things incessantly or play tug of war was the factor they sought.
Have you ever heard of frostweed? It is a plant that makes flowers that freeze over. How does it get pollinated if it flowers when it is too cold for insects to fly?
I promised to do a column on frostweed but, since I have never been fortunate enough to find one, I wanted to wait for that milestone before I presumed to do so. Frostweed is more common to our south but its namesake characteristic is hollow, delicate stems. At first frost, these stems split but the capillary action continues pumping water, so at each split, dramatic ice crystal sculptures form. These are not the actual flowers, those come out during the appropriate warm season, but because of their dramatic forms they are called “frost flowers.” Much more to follow after I do a little field research.
However, I am not going out in the cold to look at frostweed or anything else until it either warms up or my hair grows back. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.