Bob Henke column: Hunting down, and controlling, invasives

Lady was my first English pointer ... in fact, my first bird dog. I saw her in the SPCA when we were picking up a kitten for my in-laws. She was liver and white with a very expressive head. In good running rig, Lady weighed about 55 pounds, but when I saw her she was 35 pounds, skin and bones, and obviously pregnant. Dr. Wifey and I were both in college, had an infant and were eking a marginal existence with multiple jobs. We agreed there was no room in our lives for a bird dog.

That was Friday evening. On Sunday, before we left for our drive back to Buffalo, I cracked. Before Dr. Wifey awoke, I recalled Bill Coates, a neighbor who was also in charge of the shelter, met him at 6 in the morning, and for the sum of $5 plus another $5 to buy Bill breakfast, I came home with Lady. We spent the five-hour drive speaking different dog names and she told us which was right by perking up whenever we said it. A week later, she presented us with 13 puppies displaying a huge range of genetics from beagles to labs to Irish setters.

Lady became an integral and productive part of the family. A daily limit of pheasants would feed the family for two days and there were many times when an early morning hunt before going to work/school determined what we would have for supper.