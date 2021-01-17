Bob Henke column: Hunting down, and controlling, invasives

Lady was my first English pointer ... in fact, my first bird dog. I saw her in the SPCA when we were picking up a kitten for my in-laws. She was liver and white with a very expressive head. In good running rig, Lady weighed about 55 pounds, but when I saw her she was 35 pounds, skin and bones, and obviously pregnant. Dr. Wifey and I were both in college, had an infant and were eking a marginal existence with multiple jobs. We agreed there was no room in our lives for a bird dog.
That was Friday evening. On Sunday, before we left for our drive back to Buffalo, I cracked. Before Dr. Wifey awoke, I recalled Bill Coates, a neighbor who was also in charge of the shelter, met him at 6 in the morning, and for the sum of $5 plus another $5 to buy Bill breakfast, I came home with Lady. We spent the five-hour drive speaking different dog names and she told us which was right by perking up whenever we said it. A week later, she presented us with 13 puppies displaying a huge range of genetics from beagles to labs to Irish setters.
Lady became an integral and productive part of the family. A daily limit of pheasants would feed the family for two days and there were many times when an early morning hunt before going to work/school determined what we would have for supper.
We also started raising a few chickens. I had an opportunity to buy an incubator and brooder, which would decrease our costs greatly. I bought it but the brooder came with 50 baby guinea hens in it — the fellow’s wife had put the kibosh to his guinea dreams. I never had them before, and while they were great foragers and quite tasty, I found them the most erratic, noisy and ridiculous creatures ever encountered. They ranged far afield and, because our neighbors were truck gardeners, I eliminated our guinea flock.
There were 5 miles of uninterrupted grass fields in back of our barn and the house was a dot in the distance on opening day when Lady slammed into one of her classic points. I stepped up to flush the bird and was rewarded not by a bright cackling rooster pheasant but a racous, ak-ak-aking pure white guinea hen. Apparently, the stupid guineas had put eggs into pheasant nests.
The first was a surprise (I did not even think of shooting) but before the day was up we had encountered several more and I was in a state of panic to think I had caused an invasive species release. We spent the rest of the season trying to eliminate these white invaders. I was friendly with the local Conservation Officer who assured me I would not get arrested for causing feral guineas but also emphasized there was no bag limit on guinea hens so I should carry extra shells. Lady seemed to figure it was just another bird and appreciated that we did not have to stop after two pheasants.
While I was ultimately successful eliminating the guineas, other species have not proved to be so easy.
As a society, we have become sensitive to invaders establishing measures from boat wash stations to special ICE teams focusing on the illicit wildlife trade crossing our borders. Some, like the exotic snakes, lizards and fish decimating native species in the Everglades, may never be controlled. Others, like the pheasants Lady pursued, have filled the niche of extinct species and are considered a valuable addition. For the nasties, there are a few eradication program success stories that are instructive. It is interesting to note that most people are perfectly fine with activities they normally consider abhorrent, as long as the target is a non-native species.
Although they just barely made it to this state and were quickly removed, some large aquatic rodents called nutria were a huge problem in the southern United States. Also called coypu or swamp rats and weighing as much as 15 pounds, nutria are native to South America but were brought here to be raised in fur farms. This turned out to be pretty much a scam, like a bunch of other things from emus to alpacas and, when these ranches went belly up, the nutria went their merry way.
Absent some of their most effective natural predators, like caiman and human hunters, numbers increased dramatically until they were turning native wetlands into mudflats, gnawing vegetation down to the roots. Maryland lead the solution with the Chesapeake Bay Nutria Eradication Program. This involved setting up a grid system on the huge salt water marsh areas, concentrating on a single grid with trapping, shooting and poisoning until nutria were undetectable before moving on to the next grid. It took 10 years to remove 14,000 nutria from 250,000 acres of marsh but it is now virtually nutria free. Routine patrols by scat-detecting dogs make sure the rodents have not returned.
Another invasive, where the successful elimination program showcases the Northeast, is phragmites. Phragmites is a tall reed grass native to North Africa. Large dramatic plume seed heads and extremely thick stands with impenetrable rhizome root bases served to choke out every sort of native plant and render the marshes sterile. State and federal agencies have partnered with local sportsmen’s clubs to target such stands and wipe them out.
In New York, the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program was created in 1998, specifically to combat such invasives. Success has been achieved but it takes a coordinated effort involving large scale burning, temporary draining of wetland areas and liberal application of herbicides. Some of the most notable successes have been in the Adirondacks and along the Ohio shore of Lake Erie. Phragmites take more follow-up than some other invasives because the tiny seeds spread easily in everything from vehicle radiator fins to artistic creations and flower arrangements. One person was found transplanting them to make a visual barrier between his lake front camp and a neighbor’s.
I am not much interested in setting fires, draining swamps, spraying chemicals or finding rodent poop but I promise if another eradication program comes along that involves bird dogs, shotguns and fine dinners, I am all in. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.