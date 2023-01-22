Bob Henke column: Humans and animals and cooling off

Some idiot filled the stove last night and then failed to turn the blower back on. Therefore, at around 3 a.m., I woke to find the house pretty cold.

From about the time I hit puberty until recently, I really have not been bothered much by cold. My internal furnace has always worked well. However, in spite of this winter being quite mild, I have found myself shivering a few times. Some may be old age but part of it is probably my fault. I tend to get up, slip into some sweats, no socks or other underwear, and go out to take care of the stove, animal chores, and other such things as need to be accomplished before cleaning up for work. This does allow some chilling drafts in the process but makes getting into the hot shower very satisfying.

I do remember being darn cold sometimes as a kid. One biggie was basically going to bed. There was no heat and certainly no insulation in our upstairs bedroom. When the stairway door was closed, upstairs was not a lot different than being outside. Hitting those icy sheets was a trip until you warmed a spot in the middle with your body heat. In the morning, your glass of water was frozen solid on the nightstand and there was a big half circle of frost on the blanket from your breath.

Still, I think ice fishing may have been worse. My grandfather was not sympathetic. Of course, he was heated up and stripping off layers from chopping holes in the ice. Back then there was no such thing as an ice auger and a gas-powered one would be science fiction. We cut holes with an “ice spud,” a piece of metal pipe with a sharpened blade welded on the end. Everyone had a different shape and design. Great arguments took place over whose cut better but all had a strap affixed to the top so when the final cut happened, you did not lose your grip and let the spud plunge into the lake.

I would have liked to keep Gramp’s spud but my stepfather, averring his grip was perfectly sound, sent it plunging to the bottom of Summit Lake on the very first hole he cut with it. In any event, Gramp was always warm and if not he would just cut another hole. My job was to make sure the ice did not re-form around the tip-ups and the bait was fresh. This generated no heat and I shivered continuously.

Because I woke up shivering this morning and this made me remember a frozen childhood, I thought it might be appropriate to consider how some animals handle over-heating. Maybe it would warm me by association.

We tend to think of one thing when discussing overheating — sweat. Humans have up to five million sweat glands that keep us from overheating. A tiny increase in internal body temperature and these glands release a mixture of water and several types of minerals onto the surface of our skin. This evaporates, the physics of which involve the release of heat, so our entire body is cooled in the process, from the outside in.

This was a rare trait kicking around in the mammalian geome that primates seized upon to allow continual cooling of our large, energy-burning brains. Other primates share this process but beyond that the only animals using sweat for evaporative cooling are horses. If sweat glands exist on other animals, they are few in number and primarily for balancing mineral levels in the blood.

Throughout time, the second most common cooling technique has been straight radiation into the environment. The large sails, back ridges and other odd protuberances were what let dinosaurs keep from baking inside their huge bodies. There are a few animals still utilizing the process today. Elephants wave their large ears to dissipate body heat, as do most rabbit species, especially desert jack rabbits.

Nowadays, evaporative cooling of some type is most commonly used. Clyde, like other canines, pants. This rapid breathing over a wet, saliva-covered tongue cools the air brought into the lungs, essentially cooling the body from within. Panting is, by far, the most common cooling technique used nowadays. My ancient cat, tired after catching and dragging back a large rat, sat for nearly 20 minutes this morning, panting to cool herself. The deer, after chasing each other around and nastily contending over choice spots in my clover patch, stand for a few minutes with their mouths open panting, cold temperatures notwithstanding.

Because we are so used to animals panting, when we see a similar-looking activity in birds, we tend to call it “panting.” Actually, it is mechanically a very different process. When a bird is holding its mouth open and apparently breathing rapidly, look closely. Its actual breathing is only intermittent. What it is doing is rapidly vibrating the muscles in its throat while stretching out the membranes. This is called “gular fluttering” and it works by bathing the throat membranes in air, cooling them by evaporation, and then circulating the cooled blood throughout the body.

For some birds, this is not enough. Some, most notably cranes and vultures, make use of the fact that bird excrement consists of both feces and urine and hence is quite liquid and goopy. By spraying this down their legs, and then directing a lot of blood flow through these long structures, they achieve very cooling at no energy expense at all.

I must, however, admit that my favorite form of evaporative cooling is done by a weird little animal called an echidna. Living in arid portions of Australia and New Guinea, they are small, spine-covered, mammals that lay eggs. Their snouts are long and naked, suited for thrusting deep into ant colonies to eat their favorite food. However, rooting about the outback is hot work so when an echidna gets too warm, it sits down and blows a huge bubble of snot from its nose.

We have all had the experience of blowing a huge bubblegum bubble and having it suddenly pop and cover our faces. The same is true of the echidna’s giant snot bubble. It breaks and covers the little beastie’s long naked snout. It then evaporates, cooling the snout as well as the blood circulating through the snot. When the animal is cool enough, it goes back to thrusting it snout into anthills, effectively cleaning off any remaining thickened goo and making it ready for the next time some cooling is needed.

So now I think I will go split some wood but I will stick to sweating if I get too warm. ...