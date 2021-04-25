Bob Henke column: How we connect with one another

Driving home from breakfast at the Auction Barn, we met a bright red sporty car — which immediately hung a U-turn and began to pursue us. Not willing to waste a good chase, I floored it and whipped into our driveway, but to no avail — she pulled right in behind.
It was a neighbor, worked into a moderate swivit because she was fixing to have spray insulation sprayed in her attic and she just discovered a mother and baby bat. We worked out a plan to transfer momma and clinging baby into a bat house. The baby was not flying yet so there would be no problem with momma finding her way back. I assured Deb that the baby would squawk continuously while the mother was out hunting, enabling her to easily find the baby in the new location. Of course, said screaming would be at a pitch we cannot hear, but it will be there.
This was not the case for the other member of the dynamic duo who have invaded these pages lately. She is a farmer and as such had a calf incident the other day. Cows are dopey; calves more so. When Cassie went to gather up a calf born out in the field, the brainless infant took off and was last seen going over the hill three fields away, heading due west at a dead run. The solution in this case was to lock the cow in the barn and let her call the baby home. No one slept with the incessant bellowing but when it suddenly quieted down at 4:30 am, mama and baby had been successfully reunited.
The cues used to recognize mates and offspring from all others vary with the species. Humans primarily use visual means, although the specifics vary greatly from individual to individual. My mother told me that a person’s hands indicated a lot about them. Apparently, I believed her because I have always paid particular attention.
When I was first appraising Dr. Wifey, I thought it interesting that she seemed to have rather large hands for such a small person. When first allowed to hold hands with her, I was surprised to find her hand was actually quite tiny. Turns out that while most people have a rectangular-shaped palm at least as large as the area of their fingers, her palm is very small and closer to a triangle than a rectangle, leading to the optical illusion that her fingers were larger. This became a recognition device for us and I can recognize her wave anywhere.
It became most clear when I had to find her at a graduation ceremony. The field house was packed with several thousand people, most of them furiously waving to attract the attention of late arriving guests, like me, or the graduates. I recall finding it analogous to a penguin walking up to a couple of square miles of other penguins and looking for its baby. I was absolutely astounded that I only had to scan that sea of motion and individuals a single time to pick out the wave of that tiny hand on the shortest person in there simply by shape. She may as well have been waving a 10-foot blaze orange flag and the experience gave me some understanding of individuals finding each other in teeming herds and flocks.
Humans have the benefit of fairly large genetic variation so we can utilize our great visual acuity to find individuals. The particular cues we use are as different as the number of individuals and range from eyebrows to posture. Other species that tend to look more alike use different characteristics, and in many cases, this is sound. So it is for one of the species I get a lot of questions about, the Canada goose.
“Everyone knows” Canada geese mate for life. Like so much common knowledge, this is not exactly accurate. They form durable pair-bonds unless one partner is killed whereupon they take another mate. They also “divorce” if a female does not lay eggs or if a clutch does not hatch or if the male is not sufficiently attentive at guarding the nesting female. Sometimes an older goose just takes a fancy to a younger gander and leaves her “lifetime” mate high and dry.
However, in many cases this durable pair-bond, called perennial monogamy, lasts for several years, making it important to be able to find your mate in the hubbub of migration and vast feeding flocks at the wintering sites. It turns out there are subtle differences in voices that the geese can pick out. The vast amount of vocalization going on when flocks take off and land is sorting out who is where and making sure your mate is in the group. Many times, you may notice a group of geese taking wing from a feeding area leaving behind a number of others. Sometimes a goose or two suddenly breaks away from the flying birds and returns to the ones remaining on the water. Its mate’s voice was not in the group that left and it is returning to reunite.
Another puzzling attribute has been the periodic vocalization in migrating flocks. This is often an extreme workload and it seems odd individuals would waste precious energy vocalizing, yet a flock of geese is seldom quiet—there is always an individual somewhere in the flock calling. Flying flocks of geese are never static. The lead changes continuously, sometimes at intervals as short as a minute or so in extreme headwinds. With this sort of shifting, it is easy for pairs to become separated. A couple of honks back and forth is enough to assure the partners their mate is still in the group.
The ability to discern tiny differences in vocalization develops very early in the life of not only geese but many other birds. Before hatching, the mother bird makes a brooding sound and after a while, when the chicks develop enough, they begin to respond to her from inside the shell. When they hatch, the relationship between the mother and babies is already firmly established.
I still think I like our system better. If I had to pick her voice out of 5,000 other people hollering, I doubt I would have found her as effectively as that simple wave. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.