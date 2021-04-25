Bob Henke column: How we connect with one another

Humans have the benefit of fairly large genetic variation so we can utilize our great visual acuity to find individuals. The particular cues we use are as different as the number of individuals and range from eyebrows to posture. Other species that tend to look more alike use different characteristics, and in many cases, this is sound. So it is for one of the species I get a lot of questions about, the Canada goose.

“Everyone knows” Canada geese mate for life. Like so much common knowledge, this is not exactly accurate. They form durable pair-bonds unless one partner is killed whereupon they take another mate. They also “divorce” if a female does not lay eggs or if a clutch does not hatch or if the male is not sufficiently attentive at guarding the nesting female. Sometimes an older goose just takes a fancy to a younger gander and leaves her “lifetime” mate high and dry.