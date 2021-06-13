Bob Henke column: How a spider weaves its web

You will be reading this on National Sewing Machine Day. I am continually baffled by our proclaimed national days of celebration. On a local level, I am getting ready to proclaim “Thistle Day” for our town but base this on a long history and the fact I am becoming a bit prickly about the cancellation of parades and celebrations during the pandemic. However, a national celebration of the existence of sewing machines seems an odd thing for someone to have conceived in the first place.

I tried looking up the background of National Sewing Machine Day (NSMD) without much success. I learned that the lock-stitch sewing machine was invented independently by a couple of different men and its greatest attribute at the time of the proclamation of NSMD was that it saved housewives about 14 hours a week in the time they spent sewing clothes for the family. Amazing someone is not protesting that nowadays.

My own history with sewing machines has been varied. I loved my mother’s because it was a treadle-driven machine and rocking back and forth on the treadle was huge fun. Then it came to pass, I was having a huge fight with a pair of jeans, trying to hem the legs. I suggested Dr. Wifey get a sewing machine to do that sort of thing for me. She replied she had never learned to sew and people in hell would be drinking ice water before she did.