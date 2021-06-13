Bob Henke column: How a spider weaves its web

You will be reading this on National Sewing Machine Day. I am continually baffled by our proclaimed national days of celebration. On a local level, I am getting ready to proclaim “Thistle Day” for our town but base this on a long history and the fact I am becoming a bit prickly about the cancellation of parades and celebrations during the pandemic. However, a national celebration of the existence of sewing machines seems an odd thing for someone to have conceived in the first place.
I tried looking up the background of National Sewing Machine Day (NSMD) without much success. I learned that the lock-stitch sewing machine was invented independently by a couple of different men and its greatest attribute at the time of the proclamation of NSMD was that it saved housewives about 14 hours a week in the time they spent sewing clothes for the family. Amazing someone is not protesting that nowadays.
My own history with sewing machines has been varied. I loved my mother’s because it was a treadle-driven machine and rocking back and forth on the treadle was huge fun. Then it came to pass, I was having a huge fight with a pair of jeans, trying to hem the legs. I suggested Dr. Wifey get a sewing machine to do that sort of thing for me. She replied she had never learned to sew and people in hell would be drinking ice water before she did.
I was younger and did not know how to read the room and when to shut up so I made some sort of inflammatory crack about how maybe I would get a sewing machine. After all, if women could use it, it could not be that complex an apparatus. I had hoped for an explosive reaction and, when I got none, forgot it — until my birthday when I received, quelle surprise, a sewing machine.
I was actually sort of interested and took to setting it up right away, without benefit of reading the instruction manual, of course. I shortly learned that you put the foot down not only to make the material feed through but also to avoid putting two stitches through the side of your left thumb. Dr. Wifey began to tell everyone I had taken up “full-contact sewing,” but I soon could hem pants satisfactorily.
My luck changed when we were faced with dozens of long windows in the new house. We could buy hundreds of dollars worth of draperies but I decided to make them myself. What could possibly go wrong?
It turned out a lot.
The drapes involved primarily a lot of very long seams, joining lengthy pieces of fabric together edgewise to create sufficient width. I worked diligently pinning these pieces together, making sure the patterns aligned. I would not have been so persnickety but Dr. Wifey had recruited a friend from Newcomb to keep track of my quality control and SHE was very persnickety about the patterns.
The sewing should have been straight forward except I learned you should start the fabric such that the pile of fabric at your feet when you start had the pins with the heads pointing toward the machine. I finished the first drape easily and had begun the second when it became apparent why the pin orientation was important. As the fabric fed upward, the wrong-way pins stabbed into my tender thigh. This caused me to bellow and start to stand up. This caused my foot to go down on the pedal, increasing the sewing speed to maximum, driving the pins to full depth, causing me to bellow more and try to levitate.
The final scene involved me laying on the floor in a pile of sewing machine, bloodied drapery fabric, and crushed sewing table. All that saved me from a horrible stitching in a sensitive area was the fact that the fracas yanked the plug out of the wall. Having a crazy woman from Newcomb yanking the pins free to keep me from bleeding on the draperies was no picnic either.
There are creatures in the wild far more adept than I at constructing useful fabric structures. A crowd favorite around the town hall is a medium-sized spider known as a “barn spider.” Star of the Disney favorite, Charlotte’s Web, the barn spider is about ¾ inch long with a yellow and brown striped body and striped legs, although the color can be quite variable. Little information is available about their habitat pre-humans, but their great attraction for wooden structures, particularly nice square corners, has given them their common name. Barn spiders are members of a very large class of arachnids called orb-weavers.
Barn spider webs are the model for most drawing depictions of spider webs as well as the lovely web tattoos so popular on elbows and knees. The spider builds a new one each night through a very interesting process. To accomplish this engineering feat the spider begins by sitting on a corner and extruding a thread of silk. The first part is a sticky type of silk; the rest the non-sticky type the spider can walk on. Exactly where on the corner it begins is dependent on the air currents at the time. The goal is to have this line drift off and contact another part of the structure far enough away to allow a good web construction and diagonally across the corner.
So, depending on whether there is a wind, updrafts, downdrafts, or still air, the spider may begin anywhere across the top to way down on the side of the corner. They have been observed waiting for a human to open a door or walk by causing a bit of airflow to carry this first thread properly. It sometimes takes several tries but when an anchor is achieved that is deemed satisfactory, another line is dropped (or floated up) from the center of the first, creating a large Y shape. From there the spider can carry a number of radial spokes out from the center of its new web.
After a sufficient number of these spokes are created to provide strength and a stable work platform, the spider engages some additional glands and begins to weave the spiral of strands between the spokes. These are the capture threads. They are covered with a sticky coating and just lately it has been learned that they also include a contact anesthetic that drugs any insect unfortunate enough to get caught so it gives the spider no trouble as it winds the victim into a silk cocoon for later consumption.
The daylight dries out the sticky threads so the spider has to tear out the old web and create another daily. I did the drapes 30 years ago and hope never to have to do it again. ...