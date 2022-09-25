Bob Henke column: Hot dogs, dogberry and snakes

My brother invited me to supper yesterday. I responded by asking if he was providing the sticks or if I had to bring my own.

Turned out it was full stick service. We were having hot dogs on a stick over an open fire, which was really nice. I have not done that in years. Hot dogs on a stick, pie irons and tripod kettles were something I reserved to make getting firewood a fun experience. I always timed it to overlap with some mealtime so the kids could learn to make a fire, cook over it and enjoy that kind of family camaraderie. I was surprised to find my sister-in-law had never done such a thing. It was interesting how both Guy and I just regurgitated the standard litany of little tricks of the trade.

I recall the actual stick selection being one of the more difficult concepts for the kids to grasp. Being kids, they seldom grasped it at all by being told. Experience and “I told you so” were all that seemed to work. Pick a strong enough stick (they always cut skinny, wispy ones at first). Do not use evergreen branches (they always had at least one hot dog with hideous internal sap marinade). Pick a straight stick (they always had one with an elegant curve, yielding one charred end and one raw end on their hot dog). Keep the hot dog turning so it does not split (Of course, at least one hot dog per child splits lengthwise and drops into the fire).

Of course, the final admonition, never believed until verified by harsh experience, do not push the stick all the way through the hotdog. This one sometimes seem to take a couple of experiences before it rooted. Everyone managed to leave an inch or so of stick protruding in an effort to ensure the hot dog could not get away. This thin piece then catches fire and burns back through the hot dog, leaving charred surprises inside.

Sightings — Sept. 25 Frost asters are the subject of this week's Sightings.

In an interesting coincidence, I had a question about hot dog sticks a month or so ago, which I answered with a phone call. It related directly to our very pleasant hot dog supper.

This may be a strange question but can someone get poisoned using dogberry sticks to cook hot dogs and marshmallows in a campfire?

The first problem with your question is that, depending where you are in the world, there are a bunch of plants called dogberry. The term typically refers to an alleged toxicity the berries have to canines. Around here, the most common use relates to silky dogwood. Silky dogwood makes grey berries that turn more of a purplish hue as fall progresses. They do not make very good fare for anything, wildlife included for a while. After they have frozen and thawed to release the sugars, some birds forage them avidly. The sticks and bark will not cause any problem although they would make just terrible hot dog sticks.

I believe the reason silky dogwood invokes fear is because of the similarity of the purple berries to pokeweed berries. Every part of the pokeweed plant is poisonous in the fall and for some reason dogs, especially young puppies, seem avid to grab a wad of berries. The alkaline taste usually stops this activity before enough is ingested to do harm, although the slobbering and head shaking can be quite extreme. Tell your scouts to pick a nice straight maple, oak, or hickory stick and enjoy!

I just heard someone killed the last one of the most endangered snake in North America. What is wrong with hunters? Do they need a trophy that badly? Do you know if they went to jail?

This one took me a while to ferret out. I think you heard a headline and made sort of a conjectural jump. To begin with, it was not around here. The snake in question is called the rim rock crowned snake. It is probably the most rare snake in North America, is found only in the area near the Miami rim rock land formation in Florida. They are small, about 10 inches long, brown with a dark gray head, and tend to stay underground or in rock crevices.

No one hunts them, that is silly. They were not discovered until 1966 and at the time there were only 26 individuals that could be found. The last time anyone saw one was 2018, until this February when a hiker in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo stumbled upon a dead one. Turns out it had been trying to swallow a non-native giant Caribbean centipede, one-third its size. The meal proved too much to handle; the snake’s breathing was obstructed, causing the death of both predator and prey.

I just read that wild animals in cities live a lot longer than those in the rural areas. This is because of hunters and trappers, right?

What is this, pick on hunters month? I suspect you read this in one of the fund-raising pamphlets I routinely discard in the post office recycling but it is an interesting question. Actually, the answer may be just exactly the opposite. Any human habitation produces tremendous habitat for many species of wildlife and the bigger the city, the more opportunities. However, urban wildlife from pigeons to black bears tend to have shorter lifespans than their more rural cousins.

The primary vector seems to be disease and, although the first hypotheses had to do with smaller home ranges and larger population density, this is not being borne out. In many instances, wildlife populations in farming and suburban habitats are far more dense than in the urban areas. Now research is focusing on lack of diversity of microbiota in the digestive tract as causing more susceptibility to disease. Human studies have determined that the internal microbiota of urban people is far less robust than others along the scale from city to rural to hunter/gatherer.

With humans, it is harder to tie it to longevity since the access to medical care is typically much greater in the urban areas. There is some work being done on pets, which indicates the generally greater susceptibility of urban pet animals to all manner or maladies and allergies may relate to decreased number and diversity of organisms in their digestive systems as well. The thought is that this same lack of resistance to disease in a cloistered population is likely to extend to urban wildlife as well.

For the record, mortality from hunting and trapping is generally one lower vectors in the death of wildlife. Motor vehicles and general accidents kill the largest number of almost every species, in every type of environment, particularly mammals and amphibians, closely followed by starvation of juveniles.

Speaking of that, now it is time to go find something to eat myself. Maybe I will see if Guy has any hot dogs left. ...