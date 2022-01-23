Bob Henke column: Great horned owls bringing in next generation

Chelsey, one of the waitresses at the Auction Barn Restaurant, has been in the final stages of pregnancy.

I joked with her, asking about any signs of labor to make sure she did not start having it at the restaurant. I told her I had delivered far more than my quota of babies and had no desire to do it again. She found this quite amusing and made certain to assure me every time that all was well, at least for the next half-hour or so.

I was only half-kidding. I have taken on the role of catcher in a number of human births and I have absolutely no interest in doing it again. I figured it was my duty for my own babies, but the others I would have cheerfully avoided. However, I must admit that one of these deliveries did have some comic value.

I had occasion to be heading out the New York State Thruway in the predawn hours, heading for a meeting and presentation that morning in Buffalo. I had seen virtually no other cars and I was in full uniform, so I could not ignore the young fellow standing behind an older model brown station wagon waving his arms. I figured he was out of gas, so it would be just a radio call and head back on the road.

I was partially correct. He was out of gas. More importantly, his wife was in the final throes of labor. I made a radio call requesting an ambulance, went up to make sure everything was okay with the woman — and it was not. She was giving new meaning to “final throes of labor.”

I was talking to her and getting things ready for the next big push that was going to be it, when a fresh-from-the-Academy young trooper arrived. He asked what the problem was, I said she was fixing to have a baby. He took a look at what I was doing and screamed she was going to have a baby, we have to get to the hospital!!! He and the husband ran back to the Troop car and roared away amid full lights and sirens.

The mother looked at me and said, “Did that (bad anatomic reference) just take off and leave me here?” I said well yes, he did, and we did not talk much for the next few minutes because the baby boy made his entrance into the world. I was late for my meeting because as witness to the birth, I had to sign a certificate.

The poor trooper was there saying he did not know what came over him. They had sped all the way to the hospital and rushed into the emergency room. It was not until someone asked where the woman in labor was that they realized what they had done. I said his secret was safe with me. Somewhere in the Rochester area there is a fellow whose middle name is Robert and he probably does not even know why.

It is an auspicious time to be thinking about birthing. Many of our wild neighbors are beginning the process of bringing in the new generation.

The most obvious are the great horned owls, our largest local owl species. They began courting, breeding and nest-building about Christmas time and the woods around our house has been resounding with their deep “Who who — who” calls. Some of this is pair bonding, but more are dire threats to neighboring pairs and interloping males. My grandmother always said the owls were singing Christmas carols, but the fact is the reason for the cacophony is simple sex.

The female great horned owl is larger than her mate, as much as 20 inches high with a wingspread of 55 inches. The deep-voiced, serious-sounding hoots come from the female, while the higher-pitched, lamenting sounds come from the male.

During the coldest part of our winter, the owls are busy reaffirming the pair bond, dividing up breeding areas and building a nest. A great horned owl nest consists of a rather rough, pile of sticks in the upper branches of a conifer. They sometimes appropriate abandoned nests of crows or hawks.

By the end of January to early February, the female has taken up residence in the nest where she will lay from two to four eggs.

Unlike other birds that lay their eggs over a period of time and then begin to incubate them, Mrs. Owl cannot leave the nest because the first eggs would freeze. So there she sits throughout our unpleasant late winter weather until the clutch is laid and, after 21 days of incubation, the eggs hatch.

The first egg laid hatches first because the incubation began immediately. This can yield up to a week’s difference in the age of the chicks. In some cases, when the size difference is large, the older chicks may actually kill and eat their younger sibling.

While the female is sitting on the eggs and later brooding the chicks, the male brings food to the nest for her. Unlike other birds, the male loses dangerous amounts of weight during the incubation period while the female may even post some gains!

The noise level with the great horns increases again when the babies begin to feather, but are not quite big enough to fly. These large, gangling, fuzzy youngsters fall out of the nest at a surprising rate, causing their parents to follow them around the forest floor to feed them. In some cases, parent birds even roost low and near them during the day to guard against predators, until such times as the flight feathers grow in.

During the rearing period, the owls are pretty much like other avian parents. They lose a great deal of body weight and in some cases where the male got too emaciated during the incubation time, he may fail and die. In such a case, the female routinely takes another younger mate and begins singing about it the following holiday season.

I am glad they are all so happy. I am also happy for Chelsey and her new baby Evelyn — Evie for short. I am even happier it was all done in the hospital, many miles away from me…

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star..

