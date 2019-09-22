For the past couple days, I have been doing a bit of haying but of a remarkably different nature than my neighbors. Mine is primarily for the purpose of knocking down the grasses to let the clovers prosper, giving the deer have some good feed to fatten for winter.
I mow twice with the bushhog, windrow it with an ancient wheel rack, toss it on a wagon with a fork and haul it to the garden for weed suppression. The process of picking up the hay always gives me time to reflect on the intersection of lifestyles and technologies that my generation bridged.
I worked several years for a farmer named John Sweet. John, in addition to being one of the hardest-working men I ever knew, was quite particular about his hay fields. The way it looked when you got done, he felt, was a reflection on the kind of farmer you were. If a broken mower knife left a strip of hay uncut, it was cleaned up with a scythe. If the rake or baler missed a corner, you went out with a fork and picked it up.
He was also an inveterate golfer; I always figured he just wanted his fields to remind him of the fairways. In any event, John was using my grandfather’s hay fields. They were cut up small with hedgerows and so it came to pass that I was out there with a fork cleaning up the inevitable misses in all the corners. My grandfather watched this with great interest and did his best to further my education.
This came pretty hard.
The only haying I knew involved tractors and balers. His had been horses, loose hay, and strange trolleys to get it into the loft. The first thing I was doing wrong was my choice of tools. You could not do haying, according to him, with a five-tined fork. That was for manure, it would not hold enough hay. This seemed ridiculous to me. The more tines, the more you could stab — right? Good thing he had not seen me at the home farm where I had used a 12-tined silage fork.
The best “hayers,” Gramp averred, used two-tined wooded forks but I should at least go get a 3-tined hayfork. When I gave in and switched, I was getting nothing but wisps. It was, of course, because I was picking the hay up (was that not the entire point?). Seems I was supposed to roll it, no sense of lifting it more than once.
Once I had rolled up a decent bolus, it would all lift at once. A bolus? That was one of those huge pills I had to poke down a scoury calf’s throat with the medieval-looking plunger device. When I finally got a wad rolled up (which I did wrong because the “grain” was running off) I did not even pick it up right. The fork went into the top edge of the bolus, not under it, so it would not “stick.”
When I finally got back to the barn, John wondered what took me so long. I told him about forks, boluses and bollixed grain. Amazingly, he said that was exactly correct. He remembered that sort of haying and, if I had paid attention, I would have got the job done in half the time.
Now, when I pick up with a 3-tined hayfork, I roll up a massive bolus, taking great care to keep the grain lined up. I pick it from the top, filling the trailer in only two lifts, and think about both John and Gramp all the while I work on it.
The loose hay systems worked far better on grasses than on the legumes we prefer nowadays. In some ways, I find grasses a lot more interesting. They are the ultimate survivors. Even when grasses die, they are preparing the way for the next generation and try to kill everything else except their own species.
You have free articles remaining.
Sharp grass spears easily penetrate a mulch that smothers broad-leafed plants. Spreading from both root rhizomes and seeds, grasses are effective in their quest to out-populate every other plant in the environment.
This survivor mode, which yields huge grassland plains in the natural world, also makes grasses the ultimate weed in many human agricultural endeavors.
The ability of grasses to adapt rapidly exacerbates this and some species have even harnessed its human enemies to help their worldwide spread.
From the time humans developed agriculture, about 10,000 years ago, we have been creating wonderful habitat for weeds. At the same time, we have been fighting continuously to eradicate them. In a magnificent exhibit of natural selection at work, some have turned our hatred into an advantage. A great example of this is rice grass.
There is a group of species known collectively as barnyard grass.
Originally found in Asia, various species of the group have spread worldwide to plague farmers and gardeners. In general, barnyard grass is a low spreading plant with reddish stems. However, one variety diverged from this general pattern in a system called Vavilovian mimicry, an adaptation of weeds to mimic domesticated plants.
This variety, commonly called rice grass, developed in China where rice fields were routinely and carefully weeded by hand. Rice grass nowadays has an upright growth pattern and green stems, making it hard to distinguish from actual rice plants. It has, therefore, actually benefited from human agriculture removing its competitors.
From Asia, rice grass has spread worldwide as seeds of the famous Champa rice have been planted everywhere from Australia to North America. In those areas where hand weeding prevails, rice grass remains a huge economic drain. Interestingly, after gaining an initial strong foothold in North America, it has become almost vanishingly rare.
Seems our mechanized means of production removed any adaptive advantage the plant held, and when forced to compete directly with other weeds, including regular barnyard grass, it came up short.
Guess you have to be ready for all circumstances, new and old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.