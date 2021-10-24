Bob Henke column: Goldenrod, bulges and broken noses

While there has been much travail over the past several years, there has been one great glowing goodness. We recently remarked that it had been nearly a dozen years since my nose was broken. Speaking this out loud was a mistake.

My poor proboscis had been reconfigured by force 11 times (but who is counting?). Number 11 occurred on the Saturday after Thanksgiving 2010. We were going out for our anniversary, which is really on Nov. 26 but we were married on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and that is when we celebrate it. Dr. Wifey dropped her purse getting into the car and I was outside gathering the various items when a huge gust of wind blew the door shut.

With my catlike reflexes, I ducked back, getting everything out of the way but the tip of my chin and the side of my nose. I left a decent blood trail back to the house and wound up having to change my shirt before we actually left for dinner.

Sightings — Oct. 24 Goldenrod fly galls are the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

My nose was broken the first time when I was only hours old. My mother meticulously checked over her firstborn before letting the nurse take it away for cleaning, swaddling and whatever else they do to babies and she remembers running her finger down my apparently cute, perfectly straight little nose. When she next saw me, the tiny beak was sort of laying over to the left. I had been dropped into a sink. The doctor said not to worry, the bones were still malleable and just readjusted it.

The vectors for remaining nose adjustments were wildly variable. The fact I thought a kicker’s helmet with just a single bar as a face shield looked cool accounted for a beaut. A big furiously bucking quarter horse gelding who flung his head back, broke the tiedown and headbutted me was probably the worst. Various dustups on the job, family parties, a head-banging baby, betting I could hit clay pigeons, launched from a trap house, with a baseball bat, a rock-headed coon hound and Dr. Wifey having a nightmare accounted for the rest.

I should have been suspicious. Eleven years since the 11th nose smash? Can you spell inevitable? Our current resident canine is far and away the smartest dog I have ever worked with. I can teach him anything from retriever hand signals to picking up his toys so I can vacuum the floor. The only problems with Clyde are something called the “Toller scream” and the fact he is the most food-fixated animal I have ever encountered (and I have raised pigs as well as teenage boys).

Every time he passes, he makes a grab at your hand. There is no biting, just sort of mouthing to see if you are carrying something he might be able to steal and eat. So, when I dropped an apple core and bent to pick it up, I collided with a yellow missile, wildly scrabbling to grab it. Number 12 was not as bad as some of my broken noses. The bleeding stopped within a half an hour.

As with previous mishaps, it made odd crackling noises and was a bit mobile for a while. I always try to get it to reattach in a more conventional configuration, but to date, the list to the left just becomes worse when things solidify. It would seem, statistically, as if at least one of the nose-mashing belts should have knocked it back to the right but no such luck. My nose continues to be an increasingly odd-looking growth on the left side of my face.

Another weird growth people remark about this time of the year involves various bulges visible on goldenrod stems as the leaves wither and die. These are all the result of various creatures living in and on goldenrod plants.

Goldenrod, for those who might not know, is the weed with glorious bright yellow that shows up all over grown up fields and hedgerows in the fall. I leave one field as pretty much all goldenrod because it is such a great source of late honey for the bees. Not all goldenrod is created equally. There are several local varieties, as well as some close relatives lacking yellow coloring, like the medicinally active, 6-inch high silverod. Most of ours is a mid-sized variety called Canadian goldenrod.

Humans have made use of goldenrod for years. There were, however, creatures, besides the various bees and butterflies, using it well before humans came on the scene.

The flowers are home to a number of very pretty spiders. Goldenrod spiders, of several different species, generally adopt the bright yellow color of the flower allowing them to simply sit hidden on a flower and wait for a meal.

Throughout the growing season, some of the plants have weird growths on the top of their stalks that look like balls of leaves. This is a result of a tiny midge. The midge’s larvae burrow within the growing tip of the plant and their saliva causes the growth of a large bump with multiple leaves to form, hiding the larvae until it matures.

In the fall, we notice rounded lumps on the stem, called goldenrod galls. While many recognize these, few seem to know they are caused by two very different species of insect. The round galls are the work of the goldenrod fly. This striped fly lays an egg on the stem. When the grub hatches, it burrows to the center of the stem, causing the plant to put on explosive growth in the area trying to heal the wound. This assures the grub of a great food supply.

In late fall, the grub burrows out to the edge of the gall, leaving only a very thin layer over the surface before retreating to the center of the stem again to pupate. In the spring, the emerging fly, which has much less formidable mouth parts than the grub, is able to easily break through the flimsy door and escape. Oblong galls are a result of the goldenrod moth, which goes through quite a remarkably similar development.

Fishermen harvesting the galls for bait will find the grubs in the oblong ones to be larger. However, if the gall has been visited by either a goldenrod wasp or a goldenrod beetle, the result may be different. These predators lay their egg on a developing gall so their larvae can burrow in, consume the fly or moth larvae living inside, and grow up within the gall’s strong armor. Wasps or beetles tend to leave a larger exit hole than the original inhabitants would have.

A gall may be a weird growth but at least it is symmetrical, unlike the hideous left-leaning protuberance on the front of my head. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0