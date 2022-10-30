Bob Henke column: Ginseng: an interesting plant with an interesting history

The ECOs (Conservation Officers, AKA, game wardens) just located a missing person in a town a bit to the south of us. This, in and of itself, is not unusual. They track down people in the woods all the time. The interesting thing about this one is that the “victim” definitely did not want to be found. When they located the missing fellow, he was skulking along, sleeping out and illegally digging ginseng on a couple large tracts of private property he had been run off before. Instead of being “rescued,” he was arrested on several charges.

I did not find this hugely surprising. In late summer, I often spent many hours protecting wild ginseng plants from poachers. “Shang” hunters are a unique breed and many times this involved more hours than I was anticipating. One particular time, I was cruising along a rough dirt road that bordered a huge section of state land. The story was there in the dust. A vehicle had stopped, someone went to the back, stood for a bit, and then headed off into the woods while the vehicle went on.

Those situations were a gamble. The track appeared to be several hours old. Odds were that the passenger went off, did something — most likely illegal — then was picked up at a different location. However, I always bet on a cold-nosed hound, so I gave the dispatcher the code that said I could be out of the car for a long time — do not bother looking, and started out on the trail.

Mantracking is a relatively slow process, particularly if you are not sure of the reception if you catch up to the quarry. This track meandered but I soon confirmed my suspicions. It was a bad guy and he was illegally digging ginseng plants (out of season and on public land). This was good news because often these fellows went for jaunts that took a couple of days. It was bad news because I needed to pick up the pace to cut down on the number of plants he had time to kill and it was gaining on sundown. It did not look like I was going to get to him before dark and unlike him, I had no overnight equipment.

This was not daunting. I always had something to make a fire and a brush hut would make it possible to let a fire keep the bugs away. I pushed it as long as possible, in some ways on forest ground, tracking goes very well in low-angle light. Suddenly, I smelled smoke. My quarry had already made camp. This was a quandary because if I went right to him, the only charge I had was possession of ginseng out of season. The big gun was stealing it from public property. I decided to wait the night but as the light faded was surprised to see the light from his fire was clearly visible. I had unknowingly closed the distance to less than 40 yards!

This was more good news/bad news. The good was I knew just where he was and could easily follow him by sight in the morning, making the arrest as soon as he began to dig the first plant of the morning. The bad news was if I could see his fire, he could as easily see any I made so I spent the night being slaughtered by every kind of blood-sucking insect. Fortunately, he rose early before I was totally exsanguinated and he had camped right beside a good patch of ginseng so I did not have to stalk very far. He was surprised to see me and his wife was equally surprised when she drove in to pick him up and found him standing by my car with a handful of green paper.

Before I caught up to this fellow, he had gathered two large bags of ginseng roots. This demonstrates why the plant is protected. Each one of the large roots had taken at least 30 years to grow. The large-scale harvest of wild ginseng has pushed the slow-growing plant to critical status within the past century.

Ginseng is a plant found on both sides of the pond. The Asian variety was used for centuries as a medicine for various types of ills. Interestingly, the native Americans had discovered our variety, given it a similar name, and used it for a curative as well. The Chinese call the plant "jen- shen" which means "manlike." The Iroquois call it "garantoquen" which means, "the man root." The plant is very similar on both sides of the ocean, distinguished by a large branching root. Many older plants have double branching, which makes the whole root look like a small doll.

The fact that the root looked like a man led the ancients to speculate that it was given by whichever creator they believed in to cure all their ills. Ginseng root is dried and then made into all sorts of teas, poultices, pills and other ingestible forms to do everything from cure cancer to restore potency. It is not just a folk remedy either. Modern bodybuilders and professional athletes take ginseng along with the other myriad supplements each day because it is reputed to increase the body's ability to assimilate the vitamins.

The aphrodisiac powers of the plant have received far and away the most press and, for that purpose alone, the plant has been hunted so unrelentingly that it is listed as a threatened or endangered species in 31 states. Since it is primarily a plant of the eastern United States, these 31 states just about cover its entire range and New York, like most other states, has regulations that control the collection and sale of the plant.

The older "shang hunters" are careful not to deplete their stores. American ginseng grows in the shade of the deep woods. It has three to five branches, each with 5 saw-toothed leaves, which grow from the top of the 8- to 24-inch stalk. It flowers in a single white, spherical cluster forming bright red berries in the fall.

A real Shang hunter carefully digs the plant, cuts the lower portion of the root free, and replaces the plant with the upper tuber intact to continue growing. He also carefully plants any seeds that have formed. Ginseng location is a carefully guarded secret and shooting wars have occurred over poaching each other's patches. The harvested roots are carefully dried before being sold. The price the shang hunter is paid grows to several hundred dollars a pound by the time it reaches the practitioners who dispense it.

Apart from the unproven aphrodisiac properties, ginseng is felt to cure everything from menstrual cramps to cancer. One property that has been demonstrated is a slight increase in oxygen uptake by red blood cells leading to extensive use by body builders, powerlifters and other athletes. As usual, this has resulted in some overuse. Symptoms of severe overdose with P. ginseng may include nausea, vomiting, irritability, restlessness, urinary and bowel incontinence, fever, increased blood pressure, increased respiration, decreased sensitivity and reaction to light, decreased heart rate, red facial complexion, seizures, convulsions and delirium.

I once gave a relative by marriage a medium-sized root, instructing him to cut off a tiny piece daily and use it to infuse his tea. He immediately went to work, proudly displayed it to his co-workers contending he had harvested it from a “secret patch,” and spent the entire shift chewing on the entire root. I got to witness the urinary and bowel incontinence part of the overdose symptoms. I am also happy to report they persist for several days. ...