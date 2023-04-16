A reader asked for my assistance with a bird at her feeder that had what she described as a “hooked and misaligned beak."

I dislike birds with hooked beaks.

Furthermore, I suspect some divine intervention, since every bird possessing such a beak seems bent on doing me harm. Birds in general are not a problem. I get along nicely with some species. Chickens come when I call and chickadees perch on my hat waiting for the feeders to be refilled.

My first livestock was a white Pekin duck, rescued from being frozen in the ice. Although forever lame as a result of the experience, he lived to geriatric status and died in my arms (in my bedroom, on Christmas eve). I have successfully bred canaries and finches, have had pet quail, and my bluebird houses are all full. Straight beaks are fine but put a hooked beak on the beast and it immediately tries to do me harm.

The hooked beak conspiracy started with a parakeet. Mom bought two — Joe, who was to be mine, and Jeanne, who was hers. Jeanne, in typical nurturing female fashion, immediately stripped poor Joe of his feathers and ultimately killed him. I was upset by this circumstance but Mom said, as long as Jeanne was our only family pet, I should make the best of it. I agreed and dutifully read the books she provided that told all about training these lovely, smart and gentle companion birds.

Teaching Jeanne to talk was a bust. I repeated phrases to her and played the training records until I heard the monotonous, "hello!" repeated in my sleep. Jeanne continued to have only two sounds in her repertoire — an ear-piercing shriek and a guttural hiss. Giving up on talking, I figured she could at least sit on our fingers. Training was simple, according to the manual (a baedeker printed in Hades I suspect). One had only to hold your outstretched finger in the cage for an interminable time until the bird came to regard it as just another perch.

I opened the cage, stuck my hand in, and achieved results immediately. Jeanne flew to my outstretched finger and bit a large chunk out of my knuckle. The wound bled profusely and I bellowed obscenities. My mother, reacting with natural maternal protective instincts, came instantly to my aid. She admonished me for my language, poured iodine on the wound (causing far more pain than the bite), and delivered a lecture about how I would never succeed in teaching the bird anything if I continued to be so loud. Quiet patience was the key, she asserted. I had been thinking far more along the lines of staying far away from the bird, but Mom felt there was a lesson to be learned, and I was forced to try again.

I slowly opened the cage and subtly moved my uninjured hand in, quiet and patient. The experience was much like thrusting my hand in a blender. Jeanne punched a dozen holes from cuticle to forearm in the blink of an eye and then, sensing freedom, she flushed up over my head, whapping me in the eye with a wingbeat and leaving a small black and white reminder of her disdain squarely on the bridge of my nose. After dark, Mom caught her in a towel and, as far as I know, no one ever voluntarily opened the cage door again until Jeanne became so senile she would hang upside down on the perch and we would have to slide her around to an upright position to eat. Even then, we used a pencil. Although feeble, she still delighted in drawing blood from a Samaritan.

Sightings — April 16 A honey bee is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

Jeanne's beak represented the extreme adaptability of this organ in birds. Although designed to slice through tough fruit skins, she found it serviceable for butchering as well. However, apart from such unique examples of avian sociopathy, much can be learned about the natural history of a bird, simply by careful examination of the beak structure as this is their primary means of adaptation. In some cases, this adaptation can be extremely specific.

In Peru, I spent a lot of time studying a large plant called heliconia. I thought it was a cultigen and tried to figure out its purpose. Turns out it is a weed, albeit a large and spectacular one. While examining one plant, I was nearly brushed aside by a small hummingbird. This turned out to be a species called the sicklebill hummingbird. This little hummer has a bill curving in a half circle, enabling it to fit exactly into the bent corolla of the heliconia flower. So exact is this adaptation that the heliconia is the only flower the Sicklebill may feed on with any degree of success.

In rain forest areas, the sicklebill's sort of very precise adaptation is not unusual. The bird becomes a slave to a particular type of flower, but in return gets exclusive rights to a food source. As long as the food source remains in existence, the bird is assured of survival and a lack of competition.

These specific adaptations can be quite extreme and, although they speak volumes about the bird's life, it may take some detective work to decipher. The tropical swordbill is a small bird with a long, thin beak. So long, in fact, that the measurement of the beak exceeds that of the rest of the bird. The first naturalists to find the bird reported it was an insectivore, using the beak to probe the soil for small prey as well as to do battle with rivals during mating time.

Much later, it was discovered that the swordbill had a more decidedly gentle nature. Like the hummingbird, it is nectarivorous. The swordbill sips its dinner from a passion flower that has a corolla tube 4 1/2 inches deep. In return for its meal, the swordbill's facial feathers collect pollen and cross-fertilize the plants; a feat that no other bird or insect can accomplish.

It is generally easy to determine diet and behavior by examining the bill of seed-eating birds; the larger and tougher the seed, the more robust the triangular bill. There are, however, exceptions. The red crossbill, seen in northern evergreen forests, is one such. It looks much like a grosbeak or purple finch until one sees the beak. Many people, like my caller, seeing one for the first time, report the bird to be the victim of an accident or dread malady.

The beak points do not meet, but, as the name implies, cross and overlap. The impression is that the beak has grown misshapen and the poor bird doomed to starvation, but exactly the opposite is true. The red crossbill has adapted to a food source unavailable to most other seed eaters — conifer seeds. While bristly cones thwart most other hungry birds, the offset beak of the Crossbill enables the bird to pry the tough scales while its long sticky tongue extracts the nutritious seed. Deprived of cones and fed extracted seeds in captivity, the tips of the Crossbill's beak quickly grow out of proportion. It needs this heavy work to keep the tips worn down.

Perhaps this was my mistake. A diet of nothing but pine cones might have worn that stupid parakeet's beak down to a nub and made her more tractable.