Bob Henke column: Getting lost in more questions

For some reason, the influx of questions has been a bit intense. As usual, I try to answer as many as I can directly but I know folks like to have them answered in the column. Given the large backlog, I am going to forgo any messing around and get directly into them. The first relates to my former line of work.

Do you game wardens ever get lost?

Nope, although sometimes we did have to go find forest rangers who have wandered off.

In her later years, Dr. Wifey’s favorite pastime was taking car rides. I obliged whenever possible and typically aimed for some backcountry. Invariably, about halfway through, she would begin to contend I was lost. I always said the same thing — that cannot happen. All we have to do is keep going until we come to an ocean. If it is warm we are too far west and if it is cold, too far east.

However, to ensure complete truth in journalism, I must admit a fellow retired lieutenant was once totally and profoundly lost. I admit it solely because the whole fracas was caught on camera.

He happened to be the only one in the office late one summer afternoon when a news crew showed up and wanted to shoot some scenes relating to a deer poaching story they were working on. This lieutenant — I will use a made-up name and call him Deming — was directed to take them on an “evening patrol.” This was miles away from Deming’s normal patrol area but, since they were only shooting B-roll and a few quotes, he happily ferried them around in the dark, searching for rural areas where they could get pictures of deer with their eyes shining in the spotlight.

Sightings — Nov. 20 Deer are the featured guests in this week's Sightings.

All of a sudden, things took a different tack, when the camera man noticed a spotlight working the fields in front of them. Deming turned off the lights, crept up to the area, and the TV crew got some great footage as the bad guys spotted over a couple fields and then shot right out of the car window. Deming lit them up and was filmed making the arrest, confiscating guns and lights, and gathering up licenses and identification documents. Very dramatic stuff and Deming was eating it up, right until he got back to the car to write tickets and realized he had absolutely no idea where he was — not the road, not the township, not even the county.

Being the pre-cell phone epoch, this was a genuine problem. Thinking quickly, he went back to the bad guys, told them because they had been so cooperative, he was going to give them a break and not have their car towed. He said they should drive themselves to the town hall, making sure they stayed in sight of the police car, which would be following them.

This worked like a charm. The arrestees led Deming right to the town hall, he read the sign to figure out where he was, and the proceedings proceeded. Watching the resulting news segment, you would never know that the star of the show had utterly lost his north throughout most of it.

Aren’t there several different species of ginseng growing in New York?

There is a dwarf variety in North America that grows only a few inches high. The root of dwarf ginseng is a single tuber which, although it did provide food for the frontiersmen, was never ascribed the medicinal properties of its larger cousin. There have been some commercial plantings of Asian ginseng but there is none in the wild to the best of my knowledge.

So why are we getting all the new species in this area? Is it a beneficial effect of global warming?

That is a great question but, although milder winters might favor some of the insect species, it generally is not that big a factor for larger species.

Opossums do not do well in the winter even nowadays. By the end of their first year, the lovely large feathery ears are whittled down to nubs by frostbite and in some instances they have even lost the very tip of their naked prehensile tails. Yet during the course of my lifetime, they have spread from being a southern species to being found in the suburbs of Toronto.

Actually, one of the biggest factors in wildlife proliferation has to do with the some of the central points of the climate cacophony. The development of our major highway systems provided huge amounts of wildlife habitat and essentially created wildlife superhighways. Every major interstate highway has brought everything from butterflies to bluebirds, cardinals to vultures, fishers to phragmites right along with it. There is movement in both directions and, particularly with some of the songbirds, a few we thought of as different species are meeting on this trek and very successfully interbreeding.

Whether this is increasing biodiversity or an invasion, bust or boon, depends on your outlook. I love looking at cardinals and opossums, but would happily greet the extinction of ticks.

Where can I find that biodiversity study you quoted?

Science, February 19, 2021 issue, starting on page 835. There are also available longer versions with all the data in them.

Where did the pilgrims get the turkey for Thanksgiving? Did they bring them with them from Europe?

Nope. Turkeys were here. In South and Central America, they had been domesticated and some of these were exported to Europe. However, there were (and are) wild turkeys throughout this hemisphere and, if turkey was featured on the pilgrims’ menu, it was most likely shot in the surrounding woodlands.

I know that is not close to all of your questions. Please be patient. I will get to the rest, if I do not get lost…