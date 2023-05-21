For the past few months, the volume of correspondence from readers has been increasing pretty regularly. This is a good thing. It at least indicates people are reading the columns. The downside is that it takes more than a single column to answer these queries. Doing more than one questions column a month cuts down on the number of columns I have to generate questions.

A genuine conundrum.

For now, I will make more space by not fooling around and getting right down to business in serious journalistic mode — no funny stuff.

I was told that back in the good old days you and your game wardens were known for pulling some odd tricks with a bunch of different decoys. The statute of limitations must be up by now. Can you reveal some secrets? I heard something about Super Turtle.

You have been hearing fairy tales. The Conservation Officers in my zone were noted for being calm, serious, mature and playing everything right by the book. However, we did feel it imperative to protect safety and wildlife, so we did periodically invent some patrol tactics that would enable the capture of miscreants without having to let them actually kill something illegally. It was not “Super Turtle.” It was the ninja turtle — a very lifelike model made of durable hard plastic. He was fitted with a steel deflator from a spike strip.

With his spike securely in place, the turtle was always placed far to the outside edge of the shoulder so someone running over it really had to go out of their way, be reckless, and it had to be purposeful. When their tire or tires went flat from the encounter, we would add insult to injury by writing them a ticket for attempting to take wildlife with a motor vehicle. We also occasionally used a technique called the "great chainsaw massacre." This involved taking a dead chainsaw, cleaning it up with new paint, and laying it on the shoulder of the road in an area where road hunting was a problem. Thinking it was lost and therefore available to steal, badguys would always stop to pick it up. When they did, we would step out of hiding and 90% of the time be able to write a ticket for loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

We made ersatz wildlife with everything from road reflectors to frozen roadkill woodchucks, but our first real high-tech decoy was a deer. We called him “Timex” because he took a licking and kept on ticking. Several of us were involved for Timex’s maiden run. We set him up on a piece of posted property the day before the big game season opened. Everybody hid and within five minutes we had the first action — a coyote that attacked poor Timex and knocked him over.

We ran it off, set the decoy back up, where it stayed for about 10 minutes before a little buck deer rushed out and bashed it over again. We just barely got it set up when the first car came. A rifle came out the window, and blasted one of poor Timex’s antlers right off, tipping him over again. Imagine our surprise to find the violator was an important and well-known local political figure.

Why is it you can be looking at a field and there is nothing there and all of a sudden right in the open you suddenly see a turkey or rabbit or deer or some other animal. It is like they just appear. Is it just me?

It is definitely not just you. This phenomena is why my friend The Terminator continually spots cougars and why Timex worked so well. The anatomy of our eye (and that of most other animals) is such that we can see sharply in only a small circle making up less than 5% of our whole visual range. Our mind fills in the rest so things seem sharp all over as our eyes move around. However, absent some reason to zero in on an area, we typically do not “see” things in the background. Once something attracts our attention, like a bit of movement, we aim our sharp vision area right at it, seeing that and little else.

When Timex turned his head, the poacher zeroed in on the antlers and nothing else. Your mind is making everything around uninteresting brush until the turkey moves just a bit and your sharp focus area forces your brain to take it seriously and stop lollygagging. Unfortunately, our brains sometimes are still subject to misinterpretation. Often this has to do with misjudging size. An accident victim will report being run over by a semi when the actual vehicle was a Prius. When The Terminator sees a kitty cat, her mind ignores the perspective in the rest of her field of vision, and renders it as a 200-pound panther. It is a wonder we survive.

Bob ... my grandmother, who was born in 1890 (and lived until I was 30,) would often say I "must have a worm." It was so common back then for kids to have tapeworms, unheard of nowadays. After teaching biology for 30 years, one of the many articles I read that was sort of what you were saying in your Monday article was that being infested with tapeworms may not be such a bad thing. I read that they do indeed cause a boost to the immune system, and the article was suggesting that the spike in asthma cases in modern times was less about better diagnoses (as in autism) and more about the fact that we have almost eradicated tapeworms from a kid's medical history, and as this means a less developed immune system, a more likely chance of becoming asthmatic. Apparently they had found a connection between the incidence of tapeworms and that of asthma ... so after reading your article I Googled it and found that more studies have found the same connection. Could we see tapeworm therapies in the future??? At least it would be better than the stupid leech/barber bloodletting in the past.

Actually leeches are sort of a big deal medically. There is a whole industry that has developed raising leeches for medical use. They are especially helpful for reattachment surgeries because they inject an anticoagulant into the site that encourages circulation. They are also used in extreme cases of edema and bruising. As far as the tapeworms go, there are cosmetic medical facilities in the world that will, for a huge fee, infect you with a tapeworm to help maintain a svelte figure. This has gained some popularity among certain celebrities. I have not yet read anything about asthma but it is certainly not out of the range of possibility.

Why would you write a column about creeping Charlie and then put in a picture of a goose in a tree? Show us what the stuff looks like!

The “Sightings” segment is intended to point out unusual or otherwise noteworthy things in the area that people might want to try to see for themselves. I do not have enough space to do pictures illustrating the columns. Here is a good source for identifying ground ivy: https://turf.umn.edu/news/creeping-charlie-management-and-value-pollinators.

Rats! Even being completely serious, I am only half way through the questions. ...