I have always loved learning things. All my various careers have revolved around learning new facts and techniques, then using them to figure out things I had not previously understood. It came as somewhat of a shock to me to find there are things I will never be able to understand.

One of these conundrums revolves around why I can never seem to be able to have a calm, sedate breakfast. I certainly have enjoyable ones, even some rather lengthy ones, but there is always something that I have to do, somewhere I have to be, or something that happens during breakfast that tickles around the edge of my awareness saying, “Don’t relax. You have to go do ...”

I was therefore surprised to find that yesterday I had absolutely nothing heckling at my time until well after noontime. Quite heartened by this development, I immediately went to the Auction Barn Restaurant for a relaxing breakfast. As I feasted my eyes on scrambled eggs, bacon (not crispy,) and a perfectly grilled onion bagel, the cell phone went off. It was Wonder Woman, with the Goose Island Goddess in the background, stridently reporting there was no heat at the Town Hall.

I recommended checking the tank to see if we had run out of oil. I was just buttering the bagel when the phone went off again. When they turned on the cellar light switch, the bulbs had blown. I recommended using the flashlight feature on their cell phones. I was just nicely into the eggs when the phone went off. They could not go into the cellar because it seemed likely there was probably an axe murderer or something down there. Why else would the furnace be off and the lights go out as soon as someone started to check on it.

I gave up, piled everything onto the bagel, gobbled it, and went to the town hall. The fuel tank was empty. The oil company was on the way. This left the axe murderer issue unresolved. Apparently, it was just fine for me to go into the cellar but they would be in mortal danger. I went to the hardware, bought light bulbs, and replaced every one in the cellar. It is now brighter than the Sahara Desert down there. I left, only to get a report that it would be a couple of hours before the furnace was fixed and they were flirting with death from hypothermia. I pointed out it was 45 degrees, I was not even wearing a coat — but to no avail.

I went home, got a heater, and set it up in the office for them. I started to leave thinking all their problems must surely be solved. Silly me. Seems there were plans to order breakfast to go from the restaurant, which were derailed by the axe murderer investigation. I, apparently, should have realized this and brought them food. Starvation loomed. They were savaging a home-baked, gluten-free, cinnamon coffee cake when I finally sneaked away with barely enough time to rush to my next appointment,

Sightings — Feb. 12 A murder of crows are featured in this week's Sightings.

The phone went off again but I ignored it insofar as I was using it to take pictures of about 600 crows in a local field. This phenomena has been the subject of a number of inquiries regarding why there are so many crows, what are they doing, is it caused by global warming, and the like.

I must admit, the winter flocks of crows have been particularly spectacular this year. Routinely folks are sending pictures of 600 to 1,000 crows in a field. The first surprising aspect is simply that there are that many crows in the area at all. In the spring, the birds have dispersed into individual nesting territories so sightings are one or two birds at a time. However, from farmland to urban areas, you can see these nuclear family units everywhere. The human mind does not necessarily do the math to add up what that means in sheer numbers of crows spread over the entire landscape.

The flocking develops over the seasons in stages. As with many other birds and animals, gathering into groups, if not for breeding, occurs for two major reasons: food and/or protection. Like turkeys and geese, when the young crows are able to move away from the nest, several family groups will merge to forage together. This always seemed counter-productive to me. Why is it better to announce a food source and call others to compete for it instead of simply shutting up and eating your fill?

The behavior is quite pervasive. Our children loved to play “chicken football” when we had a pen full of baby chickens. The principle is simple. You drop a single mealworm or juicy blueberry into the group. Whichever chick spots it first, instead of beginning to eat, grabs it, begins to scream, and runs wildly around. This, of course, alerts the others who give chase. Ultimately someone will snatch it away and repeat the performance running in the other direction. This goes on unabated until you drop some more in whereupon everyone begins to eat.

If you want a better demonstration, watch your bird feeder freshly filled after having been empty. The first tweetie to discover it does not eat immediately. Instead it calls loudly. Like magic, your previously ignored feeder is suddenly mobbed and everyone gets something to eat. Instead of an individual trying to locate the occasional motherlode, you have a hundred or so pairs of sharp eyes finding sources all over the place for everyone. Mathematically, far more food is located at far less expenditure of energy. The less food available, the more the benefit of large groups hence the deeper into winter, the larger the flocks as the family groups gather together.

The other benefit of large flocks has to do with roosting. Crows are agile fliers and quite tough in their own right. However, at night, they are quite vulnerable to predators, especially with the lack of leaf cover in the winter. Statistically again, the larger the flock (or school of fish or herd of animals) the lower the odds of any individual being taken.

Studies have also shown that the chance of a predator being detected increase geometrically depending on the number of individuals in the group. A raccoon might easily slip from one to another of family of crows sleeping in trees, wiping out the whole bunch. It is quickly detected in a large flock. The alarm cries spread like wildfire and, in addition to being warned quickly, the large numbers of birds can also mount an effective defense for the group.

So the large murders of crows are not threatening or indicative of any problem (unless your car is parked under the roosting trees). It is just normal behavior of animals making use of simple statistics.

Now if we could just have some normal behavior around the Town Hall, I could find some breakfast too ...