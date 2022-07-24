Bob Henke column: Fungi are largely unseen, but important

I recently found myself at a table with several of my classmates from good old Argyle Central School. This is somewhat of a mixed blessing. On one hand, it is good to see folks again and note how they have aged while I apparently have not. On the other hand, talk invariably moves back to high school incidents and apparently back then I was not nearly so sophisticated and well-reasoned.

However, this time, there was a revelation far more horrifying than car surfing on a frozen lake. Turns out one of my classmates is perhaps the only person in the western world and most of the rest that has not read a single one of these columns. Because this is so bizarre and embarrassing, I must keep her identity absolutely secret and use the totally improbably pseudonym of “Beverly.”

This is not the first time Beverly dealt savage blows to my ego. The first was in sixth grade when I had a devastating crush on her. We were doing the inexplicably mandatory square-dancing lessons. I was really good at square dancing, unlike my spasmodic approach to other forms of dance in which I very much resemble a newborn buffalo calf getting to its feet the first time. When we counted off, I was both in the first group and directly across from where Bev stood in the girls’ line.

As I headed across the gym floor towards nirvana, I heard Bev say to her friend, “Oh No, why couldn’t Ron Bello be in the first group.” Ron was one of my best friends, so I immediately veered off to one of the girls I felt sure would not be picked first and when we went back I tipped Ron off. I nursed that broken heart for at least a day or so.

I forgot the incident until we were working on the senior play, Harvey. We were instructed to learn not only our part but the dialog immediately before we had to speak. I rejected that advice and learned the entire play, everyone’s part, because I liked it. This did not keep me from pretending total ignorance because it wound up Mr. Smith so wonderfully.

One day before our dress rehearsal, he dragged me out of study hall, sat me down in the principal’s office and said we were not leaving until I learned my lines. I asked him to pick a spot and wherever he picked, I started up with not only my lines, but everyone else’s. He called me a block of stone and worse than senseless thing and sent me back to study hall after telling me that I had been messing up Beverly badly by not feeding her the correct lines. I found this immensely amusing.

Dress rehearsal went perfectly but opening night was a bit different. Keenly aware of my family in the front row, I really leaned into my lines. I was Dr. Sanderson and I was supposed to be smoozing Elwood P. Dowd, starting with offering him a cigar. Integral to this was me sending one of the nurses to bring a large, floor-standing ash tray.

The ash tray had disappeared, purloined by some teachers as it turned out, but gone nevertheless. Since the next several lines revolved around this artifact, we were stuck. But without hesitation, feeling my mother’s eyes, I launched into a monologue, railing about thieving patients, how we could never have nice things, pacing around the stage — all heading toward the next point in the dialog I knew where we could continue seamlessly.

When I hit this point, I was directly in front of Bev and I fed her the line. She, apparently, needed more than that because she just stood there, wild-eyed. I considered it great revenge but my mother was in the front row so I just stepped around so the audience could not see my face and whispered her line. She snapped out of her trance, delivered the line, and off we went. My mother commented on how well we all seemed to know our parts, especially that part where I was complaining about hospital staff.

Bev’s part relied the action of another organism. There are many such symbiotic relationships in nature but one of the most dramatic, and one on which all life might ultimately depend, is largely unseen. Most people remain oblivious to something, which keeps the majority of plants on the planet alive. This something is a vast complex of fungi, growing underground for the majority of their life cycle.

To most, the word fungi calls to mind mushrooms and tree fungus. These, however, are only a tiny part of the life cycle — the fruiting bodies enabling reproduction. It is like recognizing blueberries while remaining oblivious to the large bush required to produce them. Fungi (studied by “mycologists” — go figure) were the first organisms to colonize dry land. Hundreds of millions of years before plants evolved, when the continents began to poke above the waves of ancient earth, fungi were the first explorers to move out of the acidic waves and take a look around terrafirma. When plants began to try the move, the path was cleared by the actions of the fungi breaking down solid rock and freeing up nutrients.

Even now, 500 million years after the first plants eked out a toehold on land, most plants rely on fungi in the soil for 80% of their water and phosphorus uptake. Mycologists feel there are fungi associated with every plant root system on the planet. They also feel some of these fungal colonies are huge, a single one covering hundreds of square miles. The problem is fungi are devilishly hard to study.

What we think of as fungi, most notably mushrooms, are only a tiny and transient part of the whole organism. The mushrooms we love to grill up with our steaks are actually the fruiting appendages. They produce the spores to let the gigantic fungal net below ground spread to new areas. Actually, this part of the reproduction is asexual, which would seem to mean they were all just a bunch of inbred clones. But, unfortunately for mycologists, it is more confusing. As DNA studies become more available, turns out a single mycelium can contain hundreds of cell nuclei, each of which carries a remarkably different DNA than its neighbors.

Fungi get little attention in the face of charismatic species like tigers, whales or even monarch butterflies, a fact the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks is working to change. Their feeling is that trees only exist to feed fungi and protecting the underground networks is the key to maintaining life on earth.

There is some merit to this view because in many ways the fungi “manage” their partners. The symbiosis is that the fungi break down minerals into molecules or even atoms and move water into the plant roots. The plant returns the favor with sugars from photosynthesis that flow back to nourish the fungi.

It has recently been discovered that plants have ability to limit the amount of nutrient flow back to the roots and hungry fungi. The fungi actively reward plants with high flow by increasing the amount of nutrient production and punish the stingier ones by withholding resources. If you see a tree in an otherwise healthy stand that appears sickly, it may be getting spanked for its stingy uncooperative ways. In many cases, mushrooms pop up around these plants as if to say, “... so let me explain this all to you ...,” which was the exact line I needed to rescue Beverly.