Bob Henke column: Froghoppers (aka spittle bugs) do not suck

Most insects that feed on plant sap tend to go for the phloem — the plumbing system that moves sugar- and nutrient-rich material from where it is produced by the leaves to the rest of the plant.

There are, however, a few hardy species that focus on the xylem — the tubular system that brings water and dissolved minerals up from the roots. Material carried in the xylem is not only very low in nutrition by volume, but the mechanism for moving it involves some extreme negative pressures within the tubes. When an insect penetrates a xylem tube there is no oozing, but rather a reaction much like sticking the floor vacuum’s hose to your sibling’s back (I never did that but I have heard of it happening).

One family of xylem-feeders you may be familiar with in this area are commonly known as “spittle bugs.” These insects are typically noticed by a large wad of bubbles on the stem of a plant. This is often described as some sort of camouflage mechanism for the insect inside, but there is a simpler explanation.