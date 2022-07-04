Bob Henke column: Fleabane, as used by humans and bees

I am quite tired today, prone more toward napping than to heavy lifting or even running the tractor in the 90-degree sun. This is not a result of systemic indolence but rather that last night, when I should have been sleeping, I was contemplating the misfortune of my genetic heritage.

This is a quite directed unhappiness for I am generally quite appreciative of my biological makeup. I have no complaints in terms of size, vigor, fertility or any of the things we typically contemplate when discussing our genetics. I am not the prettiest specimen but most people are polite enough to let me ignore that. No, my grievance has more to do with my apparent deliciousness.

Every form of biting insect seem to find me utterly delectable. I could sit in a boat with my grandfather and, while he got nary a bite, I would be under constant attack by hordes of mosquitoes. Working in the garden, Dr. Wifey worked blithely along as swarms of deer flies punched holes in every square inch of my exposed skin from ears to ankles.

It turns out that, unlike being a smoke dummy, being a mosquito magnet is about 85% genetic. It has to do the amount of lactic acid you excrete and your body temperature. I have always run a couple tenths of a degree higher than the defined normal of 98.6 degrees. I am also apparently quite tasty. Dr. Wifey, in our earlier years, quite often resorted to corporal punishment when training her pig. On occasion when her hands and feet were otherwise occupied, this could take the form of a good chomp.

Once when her arms were full of two grocery bags and a baby, I decided it would be fun to block her way and heckle a bit. I was rewarded with a chomp on the shoulder. When I protested this as a violation of the Geneva Convention, she responded, “A. I like to bite, B. You needed biting, and C. You taste like peaches.” Apparently I put out enough lactic acid through my skin to give me a nice fruity flavor that biting insects (and wives) find irresistible.

I contemplated this sad genetic commentary as I lay there throughout the night scratching one after another of the bites that bugs had perpetrated upon me that day. In earlier times, one of the greatest dangers to humans was insect-borne disease and the consequences could be greater than simply a sleepless night.

The first advice I am given at any outdoor gathering, where others stand watching me swat and fidget, is to apply some sort of insect repellent. Over the centuries, all sorts of concoctions have been reputed to ward off various biting insects. One of these is a pretty little flowering weed found throughout North America. It is called fleabane.

Fleabane is the common name for 170 different, but very similar, species of plants, found all across North America. Primarily thought of as weeds, they are all recognized by their small daisy-like flowers. These flowers vary from white through shades of pale pink or purple, sometimes on the same plant. Its name comes from its reputed efficacy in warding off various sorts of annoying insects particularly fleas.

The typical usage involved making sachets of fleabane to wear around the neck and place in bedding. It has never been demonstrated that this actually had any effect on fleas whatsoever. Some Native American groups steeped it to make tea which was then allowed to thicken in the sun by evaporation and mixed with tallow before being rubbed on the skin like modern-day insect repellants.

Fleabane has different usages as well across its range. Taken primarily as a tea it has been used to treat headaches, epilepsy and sore throat. Inhaling the smoke was a treatment for colds. It was also used to treat menstruation problems, induce miscarriage and act as a diuretic. Bunches of the leaves and blossoms, chewed to a paste, were applied to the eyes to enhance sight and cure pink eye.

Fleabane has the distinction of being a fairly benign native plant here that has become an invasive weed throughout Europe. Typically, European species have wrecked havoc on American ecosystems so it seems only fair something worked in the opposite direction.

Fleabane is a member of the aster family, often found intermingled with the pretty purple wild asters in the fall — not only in the field but in the bouquets we pick to brighten the house against the shortening days. Fleabane is also known as daisy fleabane, marsh, fleabane, frost-root, skervish, poor robin’s plantain and horse daisy. These common names cross over the various actual species making quite a mess of identification across the range of the plants.

In addition to its purported medicinal characteristics, some species of fleabane are grazed avidly by cattle, goats and sheep. Some groups also eat it as a boiled green in the spring. However, its primary nutritional use comes in its relationship to a number of insects. The flowers are sought by a number of bees. They do not provide much in the way of nectar but the pollen is profuse and is used to feed bee larvae.

Everything from carpenter bees to honey bees (an invasive species) makes use of the continually flowering fleabane, especially in the fall when other food sources are not available. It takes a particularly delicate tongue to make much use of the nectar produced by the fleabane and while there are a number of butterflies and moths that can manage, there is one, the lynx flower moth, that relies upon the fleabane almost exclusively.

This is as opposed to the deer flies and mosquitoes that seem to rely on my delicious bodily fluids almost exclusively. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

