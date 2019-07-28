Dr. Wifey sold several quarts of blueberries and promised next day delivery — but there was only one quart in the refrigerator. Therefore, on the hottest, most humid day of the year, I find myself basking in the sun from breakfast to sundown.
If I keep right at it, I can pick enough berries to clear about $3.25 an hour if you do not count the cost of the baskets. Ordinarily, I would have spent the time contemplating the sub-minimum wage serfdom of farmers vis-a-vis the cheap food policy the federal government has enforced since the Second World War. Today, however, I had a companion that made the time pass happily and unheeded.
From somewhere in the middle of my first hour right up until I quit to go to the sunset, I was entertained by the world's most polite mockingbird.
I pick into small buckets to keep the fruit from being damaged but I also have a big 6-gallon pail for any bug-bitten, past ripe or otherwise unsaleable berries. At the end of the day, I dump them in for the chickens. On this particular morning, when I had worked myself a good ways from the reject pail, I noticed a mockingbird kept flying down to sit on the rim. After a bit, I missed the pail and she was on the berry like a swooping hawk, carrying it back to a tree branch to enjoy at her leisure.
I understood now. She flew down when I tossed a berry but apparently did not dare to drop down into the deep pail to retrieve it. After eating her berry, the mocking bird happily went through her entire repertoire until the next berry toss. I, of course, immediately abandoned the reject pail and tossed directly to the bird. Within a few minutes, she was coming within a couple of feet to get her prize.
Sometimes she worked on it herself, sometimes she disappeared into the tangle where there were apparently some youngsters to accept the bounty. She seemed quite alarmed when I took a bucket into the house to put into baskets and sang with great gusto when I returned. I quit when it started to get dark and by then she was quite ready to call it a day as well. I considered the drudgery well worth it for having made such an agreeable acquaintance.
I read your response to a question on FaceBook about a bird singing all night. You said it was a male mockingbird. How do you tell and why don't I remember them in this area when I was growing up?
Males are marginally larger and they sing much louder. My berry-picking friend has a nice, delicate delivery and was working at feeding chicks. The only ones that sing at night are unmated males. There are two reasons you see more nowadays. A mockingbird can learn as many as 200 different bird calls and even other sounds. My friend did a passable rooster crow and when I was a recruit in the State Police Academy, on our daily morning run we passed one that did a decent police siren.
This skill made them in great demand as cage birds and hundreds of thousands were removed from the wild. This practice has been curtailed nowadays. Additionally, the mockingbird is a southern animal. As the climate has softened, new areas of habitat have opened to them and mockingbirds now nest right up to the Canadian border in the east. This new territory has reversed the downward trend of mockingbird populations.
Interesting phrase you used when you claimed to have “worked (myself) into a lather.” What does that have to do with soap?
Nothing. It is a phrase from our recent past when the primary motive power was the horse. When working hard, a horse sweats and in places that rub like around the legs, under harness pieces or under the saddle this salty excretion makes a thick white foam. This is lather; the term was later adopted to refer to rich, thick soap suds. A horse that is nervous or excited can also sweat profusely hence the phrase, “getting all lathered up” or “don’t get into a lather” referring to someone becoming inappropriately wound up over something.
As I sat on my back steps, waiting for a squirrel or chipmunk to show up, a strange-looking little critter covered with wiry gray fur, no tail, and short legs showed up, stood about 2 feet from me for several seconds, then ran off into the woods. It reminded me of a dust mop. It had one of the thickest coats I have ever seen; it hid its face. What do you make of it?
I approach these identification things through the process of elimination, starting with what is in the environment, then narrowing down the choices based on characteristics. In this one, I must confess poor success. By “little” I assume this is smaller than gray squirrel size. Sometimes very young gray squirrels are extremely fuzzy but the “no tail” business eliminates that. The same goes for my second possibility, a flying squirrel that, in some lighting conditions, has a very gray cast. Once again there is a long tail and the large eyes would not make its face look hidden.
Another candidate, depending on the size, is one of the species of meadow vole. Their tails are quite short and their faces blunt and quite furry. However, most voles appear far more brownish than gray. There are some escaped domestic possibilities. The best would be a chinchilla — except once again for the tail. I have had Abyssinian guinea pigs that fit the description perfectly. I am perfectly willing to accept suggestions from the readers on this one.
So honeysuckle, buckthorn and autumn olive are now invasives that are killing off whip-poor-wills and whatever else. The Conservation Department used to give them to my Scout Troop in what were called “habitat packages.” We planted them all over on state land. Now this is a bad thing? Can’t they make up their mind?
Times change and so does knowledge. There was also a big push to help re-establish the beaver to its original range. Now they are the number one nuisance animal costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars every year. The only immutable is change.
Well, that and the fact I will have berries to pick. ...
