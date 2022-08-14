Bob Henke column: Dogs, other animals and their noses

With the recent hubris in the family, I have not been eating particularly well — if at all. It was therefore of some note that I felt hungry and craved a lobster. Insofar as I was within striking distance of Ray’s Seafood, one of our favorite places, I headed right over.

I was in the parking lot, going through my brain fog checklist of things to take in with me when another car pulled in to a parking spot a short distance away. This car seemed to be rocking around quite a bit and the reason was soon evident as three women began to thrash their way out of it. There seemed to be great agitation so, curiosity aroused, I just sat and observed. The three of them went through contortions and a great deal of mutual ordering and gesticulating, the end result of which was getting a very large, very fancy baby stroller out of the back and unfolding all its parts out into operating position.

Now I was even more interested because it seemed to me that none of them were within the range of normal childbearing years. Sure enough, one of them went to the back seat and lifted out a remarkably obese pug. If you are unfamiliar with this breed of dog, count your blessings. I am more than moderately convinced that the writers for Men In Black were actually on to something and it is pretty likely pugs are not actually of earthly origin.

I broke off my observations, went inside and was seated right away. Before I even got my drink, the three ladies came in and, after a bit of haggling with the staff, were brought over and seated right beside me. Apparently one of them was in need of an emotional support alien because the fat pug, in its stroller, was situated about 3 feet from my elbow. I had yet to order my lobster when this organism emitted an odd gargling sound, prompting one of the women to open up a cavernous pocketbook in which I could see a package of McDonald’s French fries. She handed one to the organism, it made a bunch of noise, which was apparently the mastication process, and all was quiet again. Catching my eye, she explained that it would eat no other kind of French fry so she had to carry a supply whenever they went out to eat.

Presently their food came and the emotionally supported woman was elbow deep in a pair of 2-pound lobsters when the creature began to gargle again. One of the other women handed it a fry from her plate. The pug eyed it suspiciously, then began a prolonged session of sniffing and snorfing, checking out the piece of potato from one end to the other. After a minute or so of this, it sat back up and made its noise again, waiting for a genuine McDonald's fry.

The idea that a creature with virtually no nose could sniff out the difference may seem surprising but recent studies have demonstrated that the nasal acuity of dogs, even those on the genetic fringe, is nothing short of magical. While this seems a bit afield from wildlife, the process is very similar to many wild mammals in general and the canids in particular. A reader’s question started this off.

I know this is not a wild animal question but I just read that there is a beagle that can sniff someone and tell if they have COVID. Is this unusual for mammals? Are dogs better at picking up scents than wild animals?

First, yes they have been training dogs to detect COVID. There were beagles involved but actually they are using all sorts of detection dogs now. The dogs are offered a sniff of either a cloth rubbed in the patient’s armpit or a mask they have been using. They can detect the virus before the person has symptoms and more accurately than the home test kits.

Pretty soon there will be dogs at airports to sniff you before boarding. The reason is their scenting acuity. We have all heard the statistics. Your schnauzer can smell 10,000 times better than you. If you happen to have a coonhound, it could be 100,000 times better. This is like detecting a BB in a swimming pool of rice grains. The real key, however, is the way they achieve it, because the process is similar in most of the rest of the mammals. Some, like the moose, take it to extremes even surpassing our best hounds.

They do this by splitting the air they breathe into two portions. Most of it goes to the lungs but in the back of the nose there is a chamber where a portion of the air is held. The chamber is in different places for different animals but the unifying factor is that the surface is lined with turbinates. Turbinates are tiny bones covered with what is called olfactory epithelium — which is a biologist’s way of saying mucus membrane filled with receptors that sense tiny particles in the air.

A fox has more than 300 million of these receptors, about the same as one of the hunting breeds of dogs. These receptors channel through more than 600,000 neurons, which is roughly 300 times the number a human has. When the impulses reach the brain, they are processed in a portion of the brain approximately 40 times the relative size of a human’s. When the animal exhales, both the lungs and the olfactory chamber are cleaned out and fresh air replaces it on the next inhalation.

When we try to sniff something, we use what is called a low amplitude/high volume system. We draw in a couple of long, slow breaths and sort of savor it. Most other mammals use exactly the opposite — a high amplitude/low volume system. Ever notice when your dog is working on a scent, it is using a whole series of very rapid sniffs. This replenishes the scent material many times in their scenting chamber and enables that dedicated portion of the brain to construct a very accurate picture of what the dog is smelling.

Still, there is no animal in North America that can match the moose for sniffer sensitivity. Not only do they have more turbinates, but these are spread across a wide chamber with two distinct air streams, one from each nostril. This gives the moose the ability of stereolfaction. Much like your eyes let you judge distance and movement based on a slightly different picture from each retina, the moose can determine distance, direction and movement of another animal, simply from smelling it up to a mile away.

After that pug consumes enough French fries, I presume a moose could detect him at well over a mile too. ...