Bob Henke column: Dogs, frogs and the sounds of nature

This dog was from bear and boar hunting stock. He was of a rougher nature, so Roman-nosed I named him Caesar, and he had a low coarse chop mouth. Every houndsman is supposed to be able to pick out his dog from the rest but Caesar’s “Oot, Oot, Oot” sound was tough to pick out of the pack. I discovered that puffing my cheeks full of air made Caesar easier to hear and diminished the other dogs. It also made me look a bit silly so it is a good thing you have to turn the lights off to hear well at night.

I truly do not know how I happened upon my noise-filtering technique but, like so many things one might “discover,” there are already antecedents in the natural world. As I write this, the little vernal pond in back of the house is a cacophony of shrieking amphibians, each trying to be the loudest and thus the most attractive to a female. The later in the spring it gets, the more chaotic the sound becomes as more and more species add their voices. Imagine being a little mink frog in the middle of everything from bullfrogs to gray tree frogs. How is it possible to not only hear your soulmate but also to decide why he is best out of all the rest?