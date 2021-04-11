Bob Henke column: Dogs, frogs and the sounds of nature

Dr. Wifey always asks if something is wrong with me.
I was standing in the driveway with my eyes closed. There is never anything wrong; I am just listening. This time the neighbors were running their beagles. They are field trial dogs and pretty good ones, fast on track and quick on the checks but not really my cup of tea. They are all squall-mouthed hounds.
My first experience with hounds involved hunting with my grandfather and his brothers. Beagles were ubiquitous to this group and they opened with a noise that sounded as if they were being tortured, instead of doing the thing they loved the most. Gramp said a squall mouth was better because it kept the rabbits moving. Nicodemus (Gramp’s dog), Buddy (Uncle Harold’s), and Queenie (Uncle Tony’s) made a racket much like I was hearing in our back woods. Later, with Buttons, Buddy and Queenie, the sound was much the same. People do have their preferences.
By the way, it was not that my uncles’ dogs lived longer. Uncle Harold’s dogs were all named Buddy and Uncle Tony’s were Queenie. Gramp was considered weird for not only having both male and female dogs but also for giving them different names.
In my advanced years, I have decided life is too short to have squall-mouthed dogs. I was spoiled by Speck, a redtick with an impossibly long bawl. Speck’s voice had an almost bell-like tone that carried for miles. Ruth Ann, Dude, Mildred, Buck, Speed, Gus, Barney and the current beagle, Cooper — all bawl-mouthed. My first coonhound was not. He was a Plott hound, born and bred in the mountains of North Carolina (where the Plott hound is the state dog) by a man whose last name was Plott, and who lived in the Plott Balsams, a mountain range named for the family.
This dog was from bear and boar hunting stock. He was of a rougher nature, so Roman-nosed I named him Caesar, and he had a low coarse chop mouth. Every houndsman is supposed to be able to pick out his dog from the rest but Caesar’s “Oot, Oot, Oot” sound was tough to pick out of the pack. I discovered that puffing my cheeks full of air made Caesar easier to hear and diminished the other dogs. It also made me look a bit silly so it is a good thing you have to turn the lights off to hear well at night.
I truly do not know how I happened upon my noise-filtering technique but, like so many things one might “discover,” there are already antecedents in the natural world. As I write this, the little vernal pond in back of the house is a cacophony of shrieking amphibians, each trying to be the loudest and thus the most attractive to a female. The later in the spring it gets, the more chaotic the sound becomes as more and more species add their voices. Imagine being a little mink frog in the middle of everything from bullfrogs to gray tree frogs. How is it possible to not only hear your soulmate but also to decide why he is best out of all the rest?
If you are a male frog, this is easy. It is important to get the melody right but once that is done, the only thing separating you from the rest of the libido-crazed crowd is volume. It is a balancing act. If you are the only one, you call more softly. You want to draw in the females but not necessarily to advertise your great little breeding pond to other males. Should another male or males show up, then it becomes important to be louder than they. Male frogs sing louder whenever they hear any noise, whether it is from a competitor, a male of a different species, or some nitwit playing a radio in a campsite. The more noise, the louder they bellow.
As with many species, the aggressive competitiveness of a group of lusty males can pose a real problem for females of the species. Of critical interest to her is figuring out which of this group of slavering idiots carries the best genes to help her babies thrive. In order to make this choice, she has to be able not only to pick out her species from the rest of the noise but differentiate between individuals of her species to see which one tickles her fancy.
One mechanism for this is a mental process. Researchers let frogs listen to recorded calls of only their own species and then tested their brains to see which portions were active. In males, a single portion was firing but in females, while the same area as the males lit up, there was another portion that was even more active.
Frogs were then exposed to a number of species all calling together. The males still showed activity in a single portion but the louder the recording was played, the more active it became. With the females, it was a bit different. If their species was included in the chorus, both areas lit up but if there were no calls from frogs of their own species, only the single portion was active, just like the males. The females were essentially using a neurological mechanism to filter out all the noise and hear only the calls they wanted to hear.
Somehow, learning of selective hearing in females does not surprise me at all. However, beyond the mental filtering, researchers have discovered female frogs can also manipulate their body to focus in on the calls they wish to hear.
A frog’s eardrums are the tympanum, the round shiny discs on the side of the head. Like our eardrums, these vibrate in the presence of sound, passing the information through the little bones of the inner ear to the nervous system. The interesting thing about this is you can point a laser at the frog’s tympanic membrane and record exactly what frequency of vibrations it is receiving — researchers can actually see what a frog is hearing. We have known for a long time that a frog’s lungs supplement the ears by helping sense and amplify sound waves hitting the moist skin of the frog’s body. Turns out this is also valuable for fine-tuning the she frog’s selective hearing.
A study published in Current Biology found that female tree frogs essentially held their breath to listen, inflating their lungs to just the right point that it allowed their tympanic membranes to vibrate at only the frequency produced by calls of tree frog males. Their lungs became a whole-body noise-canceling microphone so their brains could concentrate solely on picking out which call they liked best.
More research is needed to determine exactly what physical mechanism produces this effect but already it is being documented in other species. Apparently turning out the light and puffing out my cheeks to hear my hound was a perfectly natural process and not at all weird.
Well, it might have been just a little weird. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.