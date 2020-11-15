Bob Henke column: Different ways of studying wildlife

There was a nasty cold drizzle with temperatures in the low 40s when I made my weekly trucking run. Daylight savings time puts the return trip firmly into sundown and the light was fading rapidly when I passed a fellow working on his car. One front wheel was up on a jack with a cement block as a safety measure. His tools were spread out and it looked like he was changing a wheel bearing.
He had been there a while; his clothes and hair were pretty wet and dank-looking. The slightly rusty, older model car was undoubtedly his sole form of transportation and getting it back in service by tomorrow was important enough to warrant laying on the ground, in the rain, with a flashlight held between his teeth to make the repair.
I recalled a similar situation years ago. We lived on a dead end road, on top of a mountain, accessed by an amazing series of switchbacks. It was snowing hard, so the 4-WD was going to be critical to get two kids to school, one kid to the dentist, and after that, me to my patrol car parked at Brand’s Mobil because it could not make the icy climb that night. Unfortunately, the 4-WD was a Chevy and so broke down regularly. Bringing the family home after a school concert, it did get me within 500 yards of the house before breaking a universal joint and dropping the front driveshaft.
Fortunately, it did this a lot and I always had a replacement u-joint on the workbench. And so it came to pass, I was laying under the Blazer at 2 a.m., holding a flashlight in my teeth for light, as I tried to get the crosspiece to slide into the cap, which held a million tiny needle bearings. It was below zero, snowing hard, with a nasty northeast wind, so I was shivering a bit and managed to drop the cap and dump out an unknown number of tiny bearings into 4 inches of fresh snow.
It ended well. I managed to round up the bearings with a strong magnet, get everything dried off over the wood stove and get the Blazer moving again just as the sun was coming up. I did not have to waste even a minute of that night sleeping.
Thinking about these technical difficulties reminded me of some issues wildlife biologists face. Lab scientists pursue elusive subjects but in test tubes, petri dishes and mass spectrometers, all within nice dry facilities. Botanists have it a bit tougher, often plying all manner of harsh environments in search of the elusive cucumber magnolia or Whorled Mountain Mint. Their subjects, however rare, are anchored quite firmly in place. It takes little stealth and subterfuge to sneak up on a bush.
This is not the case for most wildlife species. Like some plants, they are difficult to detect and found in challenging habitat. The added attraction is the fact they move around and actively try to avoid detection.
Some forms of information, like overall population size, can be determined through the use of statistics. Tagging studies are a good example of this. A biologist sets a trap net in a pond and tags every brook trout they catch. When they have a good number tagged, the traps are reset. Using the known number of tagged fish that are in the pond, the ratio of tagged to untagged captured in subsequent nettings is used to extrapolate the total number of brook trout in the pond.
Imagine now the difficulty of working with a very mobile and elusive species like whitetail deer. Even finding your subjects can be difficult, much less trying to tease out information on behavior, diet, and even mortality.
Whitetails are one of the most studied and most difficult subjects locally. Much of our information comes from dead specimens. Hunters provide the majority of data with a few things like roadkill numbers helping a bit. None of this, however, helps much when the question is something like, “Has the presence of coyotes affected deer populations?”
Some information could come from the coyotes themselves. Stomach content studies from specimens obtained by sportsmen are a start. Scat studies, which take monumental amounts of time, supplement them. From these we learned coyotes do not kill a large number of deer. Only two out of every 10 deer eaten seem to be a direct kill; most are scavenged. As an aside, we also learned that beaver makes up a higher percentage of the annual diet than deer.
This sort of labor-intensive work is not very helpful when our question relates to a time of the year when coyotes are not routinely harvested. How does one, for example, determine whether coyotes are killing a large percentage of fawns in the spring? Technology helps as does a bit of innovative thinking.
Fawn studies typically involved ground searching for young fawns. Although I have found a few, I must admit it has been primarily unintentional and the idea of starting out to spend my day looking for a hidden newborn fawn would not yield a great expectation of success. Nevertheless, deer biologists have done it and have successfully captured and collared small fawns in this manner. This generated a bit of information but it turned out the fawns most often captured were from five days to two weeks old. The likelihood of a predator kill, based on some western observations, was greatest from immediately after birth to three days, so the most important data were not being collected at all. Here is where the technology and innovative thinking came in.
Wildlife biologists came up with a method called VIT. This means “vaginal implant transmitter.” To make this work, you must first capture a pregnant doe, usually with a dart over a baited area. When it is confirmed the doe is pregnant, the transmitter is planted in the birth canal. While it is nice and warm, the transmitter emits a signal only once every couple minutes. When the transmitter is pushed out into the cold world, by the birth of the fawn, it begins to send its signals at a rapid rate, alerting biologists to its location.
After waiting six hours (for the fawn and doe to rest and establish their bond) the crew goes in, finds the fawn or fawns, and fits them with a radio collar. Subsequently, they can check the mother and fawn’s radio collars to make sure they get back together after the researchers are done. The fawn’s collar detects both temperature and movement so, if the fawn is killed, it sends a signal and the biologist can go to the area and determine what happened to the fawn. Researchers from Cornell are cooperating with Army personnel at Fort Drum to use this technology and have generated some very interesting information.
Too bad there is not some great technology to find small objects dropped in the snow at night. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
