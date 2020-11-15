Bob Henke column: Different ways of studying wildlife

Imagine now the difficulty of working with a very mobile and elusive species like whitetail deer. Even finding your subjects can be difficult, much less trying to tease out information on behavior, diet, and even mortality.

Whitetails are one of the most studied and most difficult subjects locally. Much of our information comes from dead specimens. Hunters provide the majority of data with a few things like roadkill numbers helping a bit. None of this, however, helps much when the question is something like, “Has the presence of coyotes affected deer populations?”

Some information could come from the coyotes themselves. Stomach content studies from specimens obtained by sportsmen are a start. Scat studies, which take monumental amounts of time, supplement them. From these we learned coyotes do not kill a large number of deer. Only two out of every 10 deer eaten seem to be a direct kill; most are scavenged. As an aside, we also learned that beaver makes up a higher percentage of the annual diet than deer.

This sort of labor-intensive work is not very helpful when our question relates to a time of the year when coyotes are not routinely harvested. How does one, for example, determine whether coyotes are killing a large percentage of fawns in the spring? Technology helps as does a bit of innovative thinking.