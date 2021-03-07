Bob Henke column: Different types of delayed gestation

The 8,000-pound load caused the tractor’s front wheels to rise so I could not steer. Steering with the wheel brakes worked but made us lose traction. Stepping on the diff lock kept it moving, but then I could not steer with the brakes. Finally, I stopped and backed up to loosen the chain. The smart thing would have been to break down the hitch and take the logs out one at a time or even wait until tomorrow because I could already see the mud beginning to glisten. However, I went to my final decision-making technique, which involves asking, “what would a game warden do?”

The answer is always, “something weird,” so I popped the chain off the tractor, went and cut enough firewood chunks to make four or five hundred pounds of weight in the bucket, rehooked the log chain and let her rip. The weight kept the front end on the ground so I could steer and everything came home. Not bad for a 30 HP tractor that weighs less than the load it was bearing. Dr. Wifey greeted me at the door and said, “What is wrong with you? Why didn’t you just leave them in the woods until tomorrow when the ground was hard?”

I admit there are instances when I really should put things off until a better time and that I usually do not. Fortunately, out in the wild, there are creatures apparently much better at this sort of decision-making than I.