Bob Henke column: Different types of delayed gestation

This is a funny time of year. While the maple producers love a freeze at night/warm above freezing in daylight temperature pattern, I am less enthusiastic. It basically means I have to do all my tractor work before 10 or 11 o’clock.
I can get around, spread things on the fields and skid out logs on the frozen ground. None of these activities work particularly well when the ground turns to mud. As usual, when there is time constraint, things conspire to mess me up. It was therefore completely predictable when the big hickory logs I wanted to drag out of the woods gave me trouble. Since they are very heavy — 18 to 22 inches in diameter — and hung up at an angle, my M.O. is to cut them almost loose with just a thin hinge holding, then hook on the tractor and pop it loose, keeping all my soft parts well away from dropping, rolling or otherwise unpredictably flying about killer chunks.
I was racing the sun today when a 22 footer came loose but dropped against a stump and pinned against another much bigger log. It would not move so I tried cutting out a 20-plus foot of the big log. No dice on that either. The two kept each other embedded between stumps, tree trunks and large rocks. I finally decided the physics would work if I hooked on to both logs at once and pulled them straight out together. This worked, but to my surprise, my hinge did not break and the entire 40-foot log came right along with its shorter brother. I did not stop and with the little tractor bellowing and bucking, I headed out the log road.
The 8,000-pound load caused the tractor’s front wheels to rise so I could not steer. Steering with the wheel brakes worked but made us lose traction. Stepping on the diff lock kept it moving, but then I could not steer with the brakes. Finally, I stopped and backed up to loosen the chain. The smart thing would have been to break down the hitch and take the logs out one at a time or even wait until tomorrow because I could already see the mud beginning to glisten. However, I went to my final decision-making technique, which involves asking, “what would a game warden do?”
The answer is always, “something weird,” so I popped the chain off the tractor, went and cut enough firewood chunks to make four or five hundred pounds of weight in the bucket, rehooked the log chain and let her rip. The weight kept the front end on the ground so I could steer and everything came home. Not bad for a 30 HP tractor that weighs less than the load it was bearing. Dr. Wifey greeted me at the door and said, “What is wrong with you? Why didn’t you just leave them in the woods until tomorrow when the ground was hard?”
I admit there are instances when I really should put things off until a better time and that I usually do not. Fortunately, out in the wild, there are creatures apparently much better at this sort of decision-making than I.
A you read this, there are animals that mated long ago but are waiting until the time is right to let the embryos start developing. For some, this delay can be as much as two years. This little-known but fascinating process is called embryonic diapause, which simply means delayed implantation of the embryo on the wall of the uterus. There are just over 130 species known to have this ability and there is even some evidence that it occurs in some human groups as well.
Delayed gestation, or diapause, can be of two different types. The first is called obligate. This is a fancy biologist word which means it happens all the time. Many species of mustelids (skunks, mink, wolverine and their kin) mate in mid-winter and then always undergo delayed implantation for some period. With some species, this is most pronounced with female that were bred early in the mating season. Waiting until there are good conditions for raising the babies makes good sense.
The longer waits are found with species living closer to the arctic circle. In this area, the most predictable example of obligate diapause is the mink. Unlike their cousins, the weasels that breed in spring and begin gestation immediately, mink breed in the dead of winter and after a brief period of development, the embryos remain dormant for at least a month, sometimes two. Development is apparently triggered by photoperiod (the amount of daylight the animal receives) because they all reactivate on the vernal equinox with the kits being born in mid-May. Bears are another good example of this sort of reproductive system.
The other sort of diapause is called facultative dispause. In this system, the embryo development is delayed and restarted at different times depending on the conditions the mother finds herself in and, if all is well, there may be no delay at all. In this area, the best examples are found in the small rodents, mice and voles. These are universal prey species and long-term survival of the species depends on production of A LOT of offspring. Females mate again immediately after giving birth — the term is post-partum estrus.
However, given the short gestation period, this would yield two or even three nursing broods at the same time, something the mother clearly would not survive. Embryo development is delayed for as long as the mother is nursing. The second the first brood stops nursing and leaves the nest, the subsequent brood begins to develop. This ensures that the mother spends the maximum amount of time raising offspring but survives to continue the process.
Other types of facultative diapause relate to other aspects of the mother’s health and condition. Some tropical deer species, will not begin to develop the embryo until the mother has achieved a certain amount of body fat after weaning the previous fawn. This has been observed in a few human mothers. However, the all-time champion of delayed implantation is the armadillo. If a mother armadillo is under stress about nearly anything from low body fat to over-crowding in the neighborhood, she puts off having babies at all until things get better. The longest observed time a female armadillo delayed gestation is over two years.
At least I am not obligated to delay logging. It is going to get muddy. ...
