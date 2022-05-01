Bob Henke column: Dealing with hepatica and toad toxins

I have always found it fascinating how people in general, but kids in particular, can fixate on a particular behavior and just repeat it continuously for huge amounts of time. I presumed, when it was a child, that some part of their body was growing and needed the exercise to develop strength. Over the years, things like running up the stairs and sliding down, trotting in circles around the house (why did we ever get one with a circular travelway), or climbing the same tree, up and down, for an entire afternoon, were a part of life. The repetitive behavior I remember most had to do with a bicycle and a song.

I was laying on the ground, changing the clutch in our truck. This is never a pleasant job, particularly without a lift and especially without help. It was a knuckle-busting, power-lifting, pain in the back punctuated with pains elsewhere. It took me all of three hours to complete and for every minute of that time Daughter One was riding her bike around and around the circular driveway, whizzing past within inches of my feet sticking out from under the truck.

In addition to riding the bike, she was singing, Frere Jacque at the top of her lungs. Without a stop, without hesitation, three hours of a bike going by and Frere Jacques dopplering back and forth as she circled. It did not stop until I finished, packed up the tools and said I was going for a test ride, whereupon she parked the bike, hopped in the truck, and I do not remember hearing about the slumbering monk again.

I promised to get to the rest of the questions this week and the first one reminded me of this episode.

A mother gray fox had her babies under a pile of bales in back of our barn. This is fine, the hay can stay there until they leave, but I am concerned about the babies. There are two and for the past couple of days they have been engaging in some strange behavior. They run around the barn, over the top of the bales, a short distance out to an apple tree, around the tree, back to the bales, and around the circuit in the opposite direction. This seemed like a cute chasing game but for the past three days they have been at it incessantly for hours at a time. Is this sort of compulsive behavior a sign of some sort of mental defect? Should I call someone to handle the problem?

It is not a problem; it is adolescent strength development just like the bike circle. In adult life, they will incessantly circle the boundaries of their home territory too. I bet if you keep watch, a different form of “compulsion” will shortly take over as they develop other capabilities and needs.

Several people contacted me regarding the Sightings featuring the hepatica. Some of them because I did not say enough. Others because I was rushing to finish the column last week and botched a couple of things. First, when I mentioned the round and sharp-lobed hepatica distinction I used the term petal. It is actually based on the shape of the leaves. This same sentence gave me my second error, which is that hepatica do not have petals they have only sepals.

The difference is subtle. Sepals are the modified leaves that grow around and protect a developing blossom. When the bloom opens, they usually curl around under the larger blossom and they are usually green. Sometimes, however, the sepals are colored like petals and form part of the blossom. The amaryllis in your house has a blossom made up of three petals and three similar-colored sepals. Sometimes the sepals form part of the blossom but are a different color than the petals but, if they form any part of the flower, they are now called petaloids.

If it is all an undifferentiated whorl and you cannot decide which are petals and which are sepals, you just call everything tepals. Sometimes a plant will not have all the structures — sepal, petal, stamens and pistils. Such a flower is said to be incomplete. Why the hepatica is not just an incomplete flower without sepals instead of an incomplete flower without petals eludes me. I am actually pretty sure botanists only do this sort of stuff in order to make it easier to construct multiple-choice questions for undergraduate botany exams.

Hepatica is a medical term for liver and I have read that it is named because it is a powerful cure for diseases of the liver. You should have mentioned that.

In herbalism, there is a notion called the “doctrine of signatures.” The doctrine of signatures holds that there is a plant to cure every sort of ailment and furthermore that this function can be identified because the shape of the cure is like the shape of the ailing part of the body. Hepatica gets it name because someone thought it looked like the lobe of the liver and sure enough, it has been used in folk medicine as an attempted cure. This is too bad because it is a rather toxic plant that has no effect unless you are trying to induce nausea.

I know you will know this because I saw you posted something about it on FaceBook. Is toad sucking a real thing? If so, does it make a difference where do you get the toads?

Someone mentioned toad licking as a means to become intoxicated so I posted a link to a poem/song by Mason Williams entitled “Them Toad Suckers.” It was a particular favorite when I sang it for the kids. Williams wrote a whole host of “Them” songs including, Them Tummie-Gummers, Lunch-Toters, Moose-Goosers, Yodel-Yellers, Beaver-Cleavers, Duck-Pluckers, the classic Hog Liver-Likers, and several more of similar ilk.

As far as the intoxicating nature of toad toxin, all toads have poison glands on their shoulders and back which deliver a noxious dose to any predator trying to eat one. One of these, the Colorado River Toad, has a venom that can be dried and then smoked (they usually just dry the whole toad skin) to produce hallucinations. In addition to being bad for the river toad population, this is bad because, while this particular toxin is survivable, other toads are not so “friendly.” The active substance, is called 5-methoxy-N, N-dimethyltryptamine.

It is found in varying concentrations and in varying combinations with a bunch of other toxins depending on the toad you have decided to lick. In general, 5-methoxy-N, N-dimethyltryptamine effects the serotonin receptors, produce a momentary euphoric feeling, and may be psychoactive depending on the concentration. Unfortunately, most other toads include a strong cardiotoxic in their venom—it would not make sense to simply make a predator feel wonderful for biting the toad. Similar to foxglove, this causes the massive release of adrenaline, which first speeds up the heart, then causes irregular heartbeat, ending in cardiac arrest. Along with it are muscle spasms and cramping in conjunction with extreme nausea.

So, pick the wrong toad and you wind up with colorful hallucinations at the same time you are having a heart attack at the same time your muscles collapse making it impossible to get to bathroom to get to the bathroom to deal with the simultaneous vomiting and diarrhea. For those seeking to bolster themselves through chemical means, direct ingesting, particularly from species like the cane toad, seems a poor path. There have been several deaths recently, as there are every five or six years when the next generations tries all the same things that did not work well for the previous.

However, the most significant question in my mind is: under what circumstances did the first person grab a toad out of the groady conditions of their environment and decide it would be a good idea to lick it? And, how many times did this situation have to occur until someone finally licked the only toad that provides a survivable, albeit somewhat unpleasant, experience? As my kids would proclaim, “GWOSS!”

