I just sat through the annual state-mandated harassment and workplace violence course. I think we are making some progress. This year none of my officemates attacked me during the program, although there were muttered threats. This level of workplace peace was certainly welcomed to balance out the hideous battleground my home has become.
Dr. Wifey and I are not fighting. The mortal combat is between myself and an army of yellow jackets that have somehow managed to get into the house. There is apparently a major colony somewhere in a wall and enough of a crack to admit the nasty buggers, seeking warmth. Every day I vacuum literally hundreds from the windows. When I remove cluster flies this way, I open the machine outside to release them since they do such a good job controlling the tent caterpillars. The yellow jackets get no such quarter because I usually only undertake to run the vacuum after I have been stung.
I do not get angry when I have done something to deserve a sting. While not my fault, the several stings on the butt when I lay on one in the bed could be considered provocation. Same with pinching one when reaching for a magazine and stepping bare-footed on one in the dark. What does raise my ire are the unexpected and unprovoked attacks, which seem to single me out. Dr. Wifey seldom gets stung. She is also immune to mosquitoes and black flies. We often sit together outdoors for one reason or another. I swat, curse and give up pints of blood while she has nary a bug around her.
This morning’s bee attack was similar. The nasty bugger flew right past her, landed on my temple, gave it two stings, dropped down to my neck where it inflicted three more, finally flew to my arm and was in the process of starting another sting when I employed lethal force, getting a sting on my palm in the process.
This caused a huge drive toward genocide and this time there was no benign vacuuming. I employed a real weapon, shooting them from the skies, and using the vacuum only to collect their corpses. The weapon is a Bug-A-Salt gun. As the name implies, this magnificent device uses common table salt as its ammunition and can blow a yellow jacket from the air at ranges up to 4 feet. The gun is deadly on sitting house flies but a real man takes charging yellow jackets on the wing.
I wish it was not a pump action because there is sometimes need for a quick follow-up shot if the first hit is not instantly fatal. I occasionally wind up blowing one off my pants leg as the insulted bee drills through it. This time, before my berserker rage receded, I had shot enough salt around that the dogs were following me to lick it off the floor. Finally, there was not a bee to be found in the house — except for the one on the vacuum cleaner hose that zapped me on the thumb as I started cleanup duty.
There has been a recent study out of Penn State that perfectly explains why all the nasties flying around my house are so terrifically aggressive. A behavioral ecologist named Colin Wright has found there are certain characteristics of the original queen starting a colony that determine the success, size and aggressiveness of a colony. Wright focused on another fall visitor to our homes and windows — the polistes paper wasp. Turns out the size and boldness of the queen allows prediction of a colony’s success months before there is even any colony developed.
The natural history is that in the fall, wasps and hornets lay a final group of eggs that all hatch into queens and drones. Very shortly after emerging as adults, these individuals find a place under tree bark, in a brushpile or in your attic to hibernate. When spring arrives, these fresh queens emerge to begin making nests and laying eggs to begin a new colony. The research team captured queens on their beginning nests, measured the size of their heads to provide an estimate of relative body size and administered a series of “personality tests.”
These consisted primarily of doing things to upset the queen, poking and prodding at her. The number of times she stood her ground on the nest was tabulated as a measure of boldness. Some gave up and retreated after only a couple of pokes; others kept pushing back aggressively after 100 or more. The size and aggressiveness of the colonies produced by all the queens were evaluated at the end of the summer.
Size mattered a lot. Larger queens tended to produce larger colonies. However, other things being equal, aggressiveness had an even greater effect. Big AND bad surpassed everything.
There were a number of reasons why this was the case. Larger individuals are able to lay more eggs per day. They also have greater physical reserves allowing them to forage longer and faster as well as work longer hours creating the nest. Other studies have shown that the aggressiveness helps, not only with keeping predators from destroying the nest, but also to keep rival queens from usurping the partially-constructed nest.
Since all the individuals in a colony come from a single original queen, the genetic characteristics are very quickly effective, either for good or ill. A big bold queen will end up having a far greater number of young queens with her genetic characteristics entering hibernation to start the next year.
Unless, of course, all the hyper-aggressive queens they produce happen to run afoul of my new salt gun. I wonder if it would be as effective for self-protection in a hostile work environment?
