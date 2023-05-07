I like the dark. I have been gifted with very good night vision. Once I got myself trained to not look straight at things, I have been able to traverse any type of terrain without giving away my location by using a flashlight. This disdain for flashlights bought me a bit of antipathy from the family, who were all quite fond of having a light on at all times. My assertion that they would find it comforting to immerse themselves in the dark fell on deaf ears and definite derision.

I was not always so cozy with the dark myself. As a child, I was decidedly afraid of the dark. Actually, I was not afraid of the dark so much as I was afraid of things that were out there in the dark. The grownup’s assertion that there was nothing in the dark that was not there in the light was fine for inanimate objects like chairs but obviously bogus for living things. Anyone could clearly see that, while a black panther would stick out trying sneak up on you in the daylight, at night it would be totally invisible.

That is right. I was utterly unhinged by the thought of a black panther creeping in to hide under my bed. It said on TV that they could move silently. It would be invisible but would surely grab my feet or a dangling hand. It finally took a flashlight and fearful peering under the bed at intervals to convince myself the dark did not hid a vicious black feline.

Just like that, my nyctophobia was cured although it almost returned on the day I overheard my grandparents arguing about “Creeping Charlie.”

Creeping Charlie, my grandmother averred, was horrible, ugly, and could turn up anywhere. Gramp said he only appeared in dark places so we should not worry. Gram said it killed everything it touched. I could feel a sleepless night coming on, listening for the approach of some shambling creep named Charlie with a deadly touch. Fortunately, I asked what Creeping Charlie looked like and was shown a nondescript little lawn plant. Phew!

Sightings — May 7 Canada geese are the featured guest in Sightings this week.

If my grandparents had used any of a host of other common names I might not have been so close to an existential crisis. The most widespread common name for Glechoma hederacea is ground ivy. In earlier times, it was not regarded as a weed but rather as a treasured garden plant; a tender and mint-flavored addition to garden salads. Because of this, it accompanied Europeans to North America, where it immediately escaped the garden and began to spread across the country. Depending on where it is found, Creeping Charlie is also locally known as creeping Jennie, ground-ivy, gill-over-the-ground, creeping Simon, alehoof, tunhoof, catsfoot, field balm and run-away-robin.

Ground ivy is the low, dark green, almost evergreen-looking plant with purple flowers that tends to take over lawns, crowding out native grasses in its favored habitat, which is slightly acidic soils in shady conditions. Like all mints, its leaves are arranged oppositely on square stems. Its small 1/2- to 1-inch leaves are round to kidney-shaped with round-toothed or scalloped edges. The leaves are joined to the stem by long petioles, or leafstalks. The slightly hairy leaves are typically green but turn purplish in sunny areas.

It makes purple flowers that are avidly visited by bees. It is somewhat of a trickster for not all flowers contain nectar — a great energy saver for the ivy. On each plant, one or two flowers will contain a bountiful harvest of nectar (bees also use the pollen). A bee, finding one of these “rich” flowers, is stimulated to check similar flowers. For this it gets no nectar at all but the poor hoodwinked bee still pollinates.

One reason it can be so aggressively invasive is the fact it reproduces in almost every way known to the plant kingdom. After the bees are tricked into pollinating it, each flower makes up to four seeds. These drop to the ground, but are also avidly gathered by ants. In many cases, seeds carried into an ant hill will sprout right through the porous soil. In addition to seeds, ground ivy reproduces with rhizomes, that is new plants can sprout from long horizontal roots.

Above the ground, stolons (runners) are produced which sprout when their tips touch soil, yielding a new plant. Failing that, the plants can also reproduce clonally. If a portion of a stem bends down to touch the ground (if the plant is stepped on, for example), it can send out roots from the portion of stem touching the ground, and the ground ivy is off to the races again.

Because of the multi-faceted reproductive system and the fact creeping Charlie tolerates mowing so well, it can often take over large areas of lawn. It is nearly impossible to remove by normal means — a stick, leaf or seed left behind will sprout a whole new generation. It can be killed by herbicides but typically this involves spraying a large area and waiting until the chemical has broken down before replanting with more desirable species.

While some gardeners are battling ground ivy, others are actually planting it. It is a member of the mint family and as such has a sharp, distinct flavor. Young leaves and flowers are harvested for use in salads, sometimes simply to impart flavor to a plain oil dressing. Care should be taken, however, for large amounts have been found to cause various sorts of digestive difficulty, particularly in those unused to the plant.

See? I knew Creeping Charlie could not be trusted. ...