Bob Henke column: Corn smut — nothing to be afraid of

It was about 65 degrees in the house when I sat down to watch the evening news last night. Owing to the nippy conditions, I was not threatened. On more balmy evenings, there is a tiny crab spider that rushes out as soon as the arm of the chair moves. He takes a moment to threaten me with outstretched arms before scuttling back to wherever he lives under the arm. I must admit, the first time he charged out, I was somewhat surprised and quickly moved my arm away. Now I am somewhat disappointed if he does not appear.

It is interesting how even silly things can cause a reaction if they are unexpected and yet can become simply part of the landscape or even welcomed if anticipated.

Of course, this does not happen with spiders and other little things around my workplace. My habit of capturing spiders, beetles, mice and other creepy-crawlies that stray into the building and then releasing them outdoors is not looked upon as a virtue. If discovered in the midst of such an endeavor, I am viciously excoriated because, as everyone knows, these things will simply lay in wait to either attack the next person who leaves the building or sneak back in when the door opens.

Their approach to something inside the building is universal and fatal. The Goose Island Goddess sent me a picture last night. It was captioned, “One of your friends.” I could see nothing but a slight smear on a floor tile and said so. Turns out this was all that remained of a hapless spider she had obliterated when it scuttled across her path. After levitating, she stomped it into molecules.

Fortunately for the beasties in question, this can go two ways and their response can also be full-scale retreat, complete with sound effects. They profoundly wish they could cause such a reaction with me and to that end taped a little cat toy mouse to a piece of fishing line and the fishing line to a yard stick. Sneaking into the office as I was hard at work on the computer, they dangled this mouse down in front of me. Sorely disappointed I neither screamed nor fainted, they abandoned the puppet mouse apparatus up against the wall in the office.

The other day the need to measure something arose, so the Goose Island Goddess grabbed the yardstick so conveniently placed in the office, completely forgetting about their creation. When the mouse came along with it and popped into view, she shrieked, tossed everything, and ran out the front door. Such antics are amusing but seriously erode my ability to concentrate.

One such sudden appearance I recall from my childhood took place as I was picking sweet corn in the garden. It was processing day and I was tasked with picking 200 ears of corn, a totally insurmountable task in my 9 year-old mind. I was rushing along the corn rows, picking on both sides, dragging my bag behind, when I suddenly realized one of the ears did not feel right. I looked and found my fingers embedded in some sort of huge, pillow-like, mass of gray ick! I tossed it and ran from the garden to wash the poison off my hands.

This was my first encounter with an interesting fungus we call “corn smut.”

My grandfather identified my attacker and assured me it was harmless. It was actually edible although no one he knew would consider it so. He wondered where it came from since the area in the garden where the corn patch was located was changed every year for the sake of crop rotation. In any event, I was to get back to picking, which I did although at a somewhat more sedate rate making sure I avoided further smutty ears.

Corn smut is a fungus that attacks corn in a process much like the formation of galls on woody plants. Fungi are known for being quite undetectable until the time comes for reproduction. The mushrooms we gather are simply the fruiting bodies of a huge unseen fungi complex dwelling underground. For most of its life cycle, corn smut is simply clusters of yeasty material living in the ground and on decaying residue of plant materials. The visible part of smut is actually the reproductive stage. The answer to Gramp’s question of where it came from is simple. It was always there, living as simple yeastlike organisms.

When a suitable host plant thrusts up through the ground, the fungus comes along with it. An opening into the developing cob, such as through the nibbling of corn silk by a deer, provides the yeast access to just the right combination of nutrients and the reproductive process begins. The developing corn kernels react to the presence of the smut yeast with weird and rampant growth, turning into the spongy gray masses that so grossed me out on first encounter. Much like puffball type mushrooms, the individual kernel galls ultimately develop into dry brittle shells full of hundreds of thousands of tiny spores. When the smutty ear is jostled, these capsules burst, releasing the spores to be distributed on the wind to begin the lifecycle elsewhere.

Far from being poisonous, much like puffballs, corn smut is not only edible but a great delicacy. In the areas where corn was first domesticated, people were quite used to seeing smut on not only corn but its wild antecedents as well. Throughout Mexico, corn smut is avidly sought and typically sells for many times the price of normal corn. It is called Huitlacoche and is used in everything from simple succotash to inclusion in tacos. Huitlacoche quesadillas are particularly prized.

This culinary enthusiasm has not spread far into western culture but it is not for want of trying. Farms in Pennsylvania and Florida were developed specifically for growing of huitlacoche and chefs as notable as James Beard created a whole range recipes and restaurant offerings. None of these met with any enthusiasm in spite of an attempt to rename the smut. “Mexican truffle” was the choice but “corn smut” won out and the smut farms went out of business.

Corn smut does, however, still have a commercial use. When not in the presence of corn, it remains a fairly typical yeast and one, it turns out, that is very well suited to genetic research. Much of the work done on genetic modification of plants and genome sequencing has been conducted using corn smut.

Still not enough to induce me to eat it but at least I will not run and scream when I see it, like some other people may. ...