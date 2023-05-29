Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I find the dynamics of reader comments to the paper immensely interesting. I can sometimes go many days without hearing a peep. Then, for no apparent reason, I get a bunch of questions. This would not be so interesting were it not for the fact that sometimes there will be a burst of several folks all asking very similar questions.

One such occurred over the past 24 hours. People seem desperately interested in roadside weeds. It began with a text message about 10 p.m. and culminated with a series of six communications in various forms while I sat at the Auction Barn Restaurant having breakfast this morning. These all related to roadside weeds. Some were sort of demanding, as if I should personally be out there eradicating weeds. Others were informational. A couple accused me of giving them wrong information in the preceding hour or so.

For this week, I think I will just try to clear up the horrible hubris regarding cow parsley and, if I do not wax too eloquent, get to other hang-fire inquiries.

The rush of questions focused on the large patches of white flowers along many of our local highways. These first began appearing a few years ago and I addressed the plants at that time. Some of the recent questions hark back to some of those basics.

Is that giant hogweed? Nope. It is not giant and it is not a hogweed.

Is that Queen Anne’s lace? No, it is cow parsley

Wikipedia says cow parsley is the same thing as Queen Anne’s Lace. I do not know what to tell you. Whoever sent that in to Wikipedia was dead wrong.

How can you tell it is not Queen Anne’s lace? Queen Ann’s Lace is a biennial plant native to Europe and Southeast Asia. It has become naturalized to North America and Australia, where it is generally regarded as a weed species. This has not, of course, stopped people from touting it as a “Native American medicinal herb,” supposedly efficacious for curing unpleasant menstrual issues.

Also known as wild carrot, bird's nest and bishop's lace, the root of young plants is eaten like carrots (possibly the reason for their importation). The most common name, Queen Ann’s Lace, comes from a folktale about Queen Ann who, while sewing, stuck herself and dripped a single drop of blood onto the lace she was working on. The large, circular white compound flower of Queen Ann’s lace has a single red or purplish flower in the center of the rosette.

Queen Ann’s Lace is sweeter than most root crops and was cultivated by the Romans as a vegetable and by eastern Europeans as a sweetener for puddings. Honey produced from its flowers is not so. It has an almost disagreeable taste however, since they typically flower after Aug. 1, most of the honey made is used by the bees for winter stores and they, apparently, do not mind the taste and propensity to crystallize.

Queen Ann’s lace spread most rapidly on this continent because it supposedly increases yield and reduces insect pests when interplanted with tobacco. Nowadays, it is generally regarded as a pest species and, as such, is particularly hard to remove from crop stands. Everything from herbicides to hoes have been used, only to have the hardy wild carrot sprout right back up from a small remaining piece of root. Control in large areas can be done by continuous mowing, but, since the plant flowers only in its second year, the program must be kept up for at least two years.

The plant invading our roadsides is NOT Queen Anne’s lace. It is a totally different species known as cow parsley. It is also known as wild chervil or keck. Now considered an invasive, it was originally brought from its native Asia and cultivated for purported culinary and medicinal characteristics.

Mowing roadsides was cut back to save fuel, thus fighting global warming, saving tax money for other purposes, and making roadways more “natural.” The result has been a “natural” succession of plants. I prefer the solid patches of white flowers that crowded out the first crops of really nasty poison parsnip. Poison hemlock has lacey, bright shiny green leaves, and big purple blotches on its lower stalk. You are seeing cow parsley, aka wild chervil or keck.

Now considered an invasive, it was originally brought from its native Asia and cultivated for purported culinary and medicinal characteristics. Look at the flowers — far more flower heads per plant than Queen Anne’s lace and no tell-tale purple flower in the center of the white rosette. Similarly, an inspection will demonstrate it is not poison hemlock. Poison hemlock has lacey, bright shiny green leaves, and big purple blotches on its lower stalk. There is nothing to worry about except perhaps crowding out native plants.

I use your columns in my class in several ways sometimes as a jumping off point to go and do some independent research. I planned to use an old question answering column for this purpose. But ... I cannot find it. It had to do with your favorite bird being something no one knew. Can you send me that column? I think it appeared several years ago.

Now THAT was a bit of a stretch. I found this one, which I was answering a question from a sixth grader, perhaps one of your former students?

This is for a summer project. What is your favorite plant, animal, bird and fish and why? You are a celebrity aren’t you?

With regards to the celebrity status, you may be in thin ice. Check with your teacher. You can tell her I have written a book, crashed in a helicopter and been bitten by a bear if that helps. My favorite plant comes from sixth grade with Mrs. Currie. Part of science class involved scavenger hunts locating things she had seen on her walks to and from school. Once, my assignment was to locate a plant called Broadleaf Enchanter’s Nightshade. I immediately went to the library, my head full of images of some strange but beautiful witch slipping potions into someone’s soda.

Alas, no such story, just the fact that the genus name came from Circe who enchanted Ulysses' crew in the Odyssey. Even thinner, the species name comes from Lutetia, the Latin name for Paris, which it said was the "Witch City." Not only had I never heard of Paris being called that, the plant was not poisonous; it was not even a member of the nightshade family. When I found it, a weed in a flowerbed a couple of houses down from the school, it was unremarkable.

However, the research it took to make myself disappointed did not disappoint Mrs. Currie, who gave me full credit. Therefore, broadleaf enchanter’s nightshade is definitely my favorite plant. My favorite animal is clearly the dog; fish would have to be the freshwater drum. Bird is more difficult but I think it is probably Wilson’s storm petrol, very likely the most populous bird in the world but hardly ever seen by humans.