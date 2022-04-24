Bob Henke column: Chasing turkeys, rabbits and bees

We had one decent day in the past week, from a bee’s perspective. It was not raining, the temperature was nearly 60 and there were blooms on many of the trees. I went out to check on things, give the girls some syrup and do some cleanup in the beeyard.

It is best to choose a good day for this. On rainy, cool, or otherwise not bee-friendly days, all the older field bees are stuck back in the hive. Like most grownups, if they cannot work, they get surly and anyone messing with them is apt to discover this translates into lots of stings or at least a lot of frenzied flying about and threatening. However, today they seemed to be working on willow blossoms. Their pollen baskets (corbiculae) are full of nice lemon-colored pollen. When a hive has a good queen and lots of developing brood, pollen is vitally important to feed the grubs. Willows are often a great life-saver at this time of the year because if there is not sufficient pollen coming in, the queen will often slow down her egg production, which makes the hive weaker later in the summer when there is actually nectar to be made into honey. I ordinarily do not get any honey from willow but it enables me to get a lot of honey later.

Everything turned out well. I got only one sting from one of the girls I inadvertently pinched when picking up a frame. When I finished and came in to wash up, Dr. Wifey had her now very typical questions — primarily on the joint themes of “Are the bees OK” and “Did you get stung?” I am always tempted to lie about the latter because an affirmative response always starts some sort of massive treatment program, usually involving baking soda and meat tenderizer. I prefer to just ignore the stings, scratch a little in a couple of hours when they go into the itchy stage, and go about my business.

However, I have learned from long experience that I do not fare well when trying to lie, am always found out, and the resulting catch-up doctoring is always far more inconvenient than just accepting it at the outset. I am used to being chided at home about my bee-handling techniques. I am having more trouble getting used to people finding something on social media and chiding me for it. Almost every question this month resulted from something someone found on social media. Case in point:

Are you daft? It looked like you were handling our bees bare-handed. You can get hundreds of stings that way. You should not demonstrate such stupid behavior to thousands on FaceBook.

When I started bee-keeping, I went dressed for battle: full bee suit, high boots, rubber bands around the sleeves and ankles, and heavy leather gauntlets. After a while, it seemed like I was in more danger from heat exhaustion than bee stings. Nowadays, the level of protection varies with the nature of what I have to do. For just checking on the new queens, refilling the syrup feeders, or catching swarms, I often wear no protective stuff at all. I almost never wear gloves because they tend to make you a bit more clumsy, which is what starts stinging behavior in the first place.

I saw where you posted that sick video of your vicious dog out slaughtering poor bunnies. Do you think the rabbits were having a good time, exhaustedly running for their lives only to be torn apart when the dog caught them? How is that even legal? How many thousands of poor rabbits have you senselessly slaughtered with this damned mutt?

She was referring to a video of Cooper, my 16 year-old beagle, walking along and bellowing about rabbit scent when I took him on what is probably the last rabbit run of his life. I have to admit, I truly love it when someone uses the term, “senselessly slaughter” and it is only with great difficulty I restrain myself from saying something provocative to see how many times I can get the phrase repeated. However, this question has merit from a wildlife perspective.

The theory of hunting with hounds is that any wild creature has a home territory and will remain within its confines. When Cooper finds a rabbit track and starts following it, the rabbit runs around in the edges of its territory, a path that is roughly circular, and brings it back to where it started. Wild canines use this to set up ambushes. Human hunters go to where the dog first started the track and wait to try for a crack at the bunny when it comes by again. Cooper has chased mostly home bunnies and it gets easy to predict where they are going to be. On the track we were working, as the dog is bellowing his way through the thick brush, the cottontail is coming in the opposite direction down the edge of cover in the clover strip (both of which I planted for the benefit of rabbits and songbirds). It sits still as the dog passes, sometimes no more than 10 feet away, and then continues.

When it is in the clover, it is feeding all the way along and when the dog comes baying down the clover strip, the rabbit can be seen going past in the brush. In that patch, the rabbits always seem to circle clockwise. So, yes, I do sort of think the rabbits have fun with the noisy hound. As far as the slaughter goes, I have taken Cooper out since he was 4 months old, in the ensuing years he has run thousands of rabbit tracks, and never in all that time has any rabbit been hurt — he has never caught one and I have never shot one. The joy is in letting an animal fully indulge in its genetic being and I am utterly unapologetic.

I loved your video of Cooper chasing rabbits. You were so nice to give him one last bunch of bunny dreams. But I have always wondered why the dogs bark when they are chasing something? Seems like they have a better chance of catching it if they are quiet.

That is right for solitary hunters, however, wild dog species are pack hunters. Just like me waiting to see the rabbit go by, there will be some of the pack waiting for the prey to pass. Giving tongue on a track enables those doing the chasing to use each other’s noses to move the track as efficiently as possible. If one loses the scent, it can just go to where its colleague is announcing it has found some and not waste time reacquiring the track itself.

It also tells the ambushers how the track is progressing and when to get ready. Just as important in a wild scenario, it identifies pack members by individual voices. Any houndsman worth his salt can recognize his dog’s voice in the pack. In the same manner, a dingo recognizes its packmates and thereby not get into a chase by another group that would likely kill him if he tried to join in.

When is DEC going to stop people from hunting turkeys in the spring breeding season!!! THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF INFERTILE EGGS BECAUSE ALL THE MALE TURKEYS HAVE BEEN KILLED!!! The population cannot support this!!!

Interesting information but you might want to check the veracity of your source. Like most gallinaceous birds, from chickens to pheasants, a single dominant tom turkey typically services a rather large group of females and actively prevents a large group of other toms from participating. Capital letters and exclamation points aside, infertile eggs are exceptionally rare and killing excess toms actually increases brood hatch rates.

Turkey mating behavior involves a hen catching the eye of a gobbler and then simply flattening herself down on the ground to indicate she is receptive. He treads on her a bit until she raises her tail whereupon he completes the mating. Toms that find a hen sitting on a nest assume this is a mating posture and continually tread upon her until she finally flushes to escape. This fracas typically breaks most of the eggs and smears yolk on the rest causing spoilage. In areas where hunting is not allowed, as many as a third of nests may be lost in this process.

There are a bunch of other questions, apparently the internet is working overtime. Please be patient. I will do another column next week to get through most of them. Right now, I am going out to check the bees — and I will not be wearing any gloves. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

