Bob Henke column: Chasing down the facts about bigmouth buffalo

They put this equipment to use and a high-speed boat chase began, quickly reaching 80 mph. Since any of the clams that reached the commercial market were likely to sicken people, Mike was not giving up. Before they were done, there was a flotilla of boats from several agencies and a police helicopter, all of which chased the BGs right under the Verrazano Bridge. The chase ended after 23 miles when the race boat rammed a boat coming out from Riker’s Island. Wish I had been there.

I had a few memorable chases myself, using cars, boats, snowmobiles, ATVs, airplanes and even a horse but one of my favorites involved a couple of miscreants who had been shooting spawning pike with a bow and arrow. They got to their car, a real junker, and raced off on country roads amid roars, clunks and smoke. My equipment was superior but they had crossed the state line. I got on the radio and enlisted troopers, game wardens and even a fire ranger placed strategically to force the BGs to turn right at every intersection they encountered. A few minutes of this and I had them herded back into this state where I could run them down and write some tickets.

Although these guys were in the wrong, in many cases, bowfishing is a legal and legitimate way to take some types of fish. However, new science is making us reconsider some old ideas and common ideas that “everyone knows.”