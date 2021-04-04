Bob Henke column: Chasing down the facts about bigmouth buffalo

I had occasion to be passed by a couple of fools in a pickup truck the other day. I saw them coming and knew they were not going to back off for the double yellow lines. Sure enough, they passed me on a corner, on the outside, cresting a blind hill. Once we were on a straightaway, I pulled over, turned off the car, and opened the window.
Dr. Wifey asked what was wrong. I said nothing, I was just listening. In seconds the siren was audible, then the police car went by, all lit up and HTM. The reckless truckers did not stand a chance.
I sat for a minute or so, all goosebumps and appreciation. The high-speed chase has been much maligned lately, with some justification, but my love for the art form is undiminished. I have even written poetry on the subject. This came to mind when I received an email notifying me about the impending retirement of a fellow I had in one of my academy classes. How he managed to get in a career of 32 years in the couple weeks since the academy baffles me but I do recall in the middle of that career a particularly wonderful chase.
There was an area closed to taking clams in Jamaica Bay due to high levels of heavy metal pollution but the officer, Mike Arp, received word that a pair of professional poachers were digging anyway. Mike set up with another boat to watch the area and, at 3 a.m. on an inky night, the outlaws came in and began to rake clams. The police boats moved in but the fly in the ointment was that illegal clamming was just a sideline for these guys. Their real job was professional offshore boat racing.
They put this equipment to use and a high-speed boat chase began, quickly reaching 80 mph. Since any of the clams that reached the commercial market were likely to sicken people, Mike was not giving up. Before they were done, there was a flotilla of boats from several agencies and a police helicopter, all of which chased the BGs right under the Verrazano Bridge. The chase ended after 23 miles when the race boat rammed a boat coming out from Riker’s Island. Wish I had been there.
I had a few memorable chases myself, using cars, boats, snowmobiles, ATVs, airplanes and even a horse but one of my favorites involved a couple of miscreants who had been shooting spawning pike with a bow and arrow. They got to their car, a real junker, and raced off on country roads amid roars, clunks and smoke. My equipment was superior but they had crossed the state line. I got on the radio and enlisted troopers, game wardens and even a fire ranger placed strategically to force the BGs to turn right at every intersection they encountered. A few minutes of this and I had them herded back into this state where I could run them down and write some tickets.
Although these guys were in the wrong, in many cases, bowfishing is a legal and legitimate way to take some types of fish. However, new science is making us reconsider some old ideas and common ideas that “everyone knows.”
The subject of this kerfuffle has a ridiculous name — bigmouth buffalo. Often mistaken for invasive carp, the bigmouth buffalo is also known as gourdhead, marblehead, redmouth buffalo, buffalofish, bernard buffalo, roundhead or brown buffalo. More closely related to suckers and not at all related to carp, bigmouth buffalo grow quite large, up to 60 pounds and an adult female may be 4 feet long.
Found only in North America, they have been an important commercial fish but in the past decade or so, numbers have begun to decline sharply. This is bad, not only for the commercial market, but for the ecology. Bigmouth buffalo have never been consider “game fish” because they are filter feeders, therefore not an angling target. This makes them one of the best defenses against threats like zebra mussels, as they take millions of larval mussels before they ever get to attach to a substrate.
The population decline prompted research and some amazing discoveries were made. The first was that the bigmouth buffalo is the longest living freshwater fish. It was previously thought the average longevity was about 25 years. Biologists discovered that many fish in the population were 80 and one giant female was found to be 112 years old. The other revelation was that bigmouth buffalo are intermittent spawners. This means instead of an annual spawning cycle, a fish may reproduce only once every 10 years or so throughout its lifespan.
Searching for a reason the bigmouth buffalo was declining, all the usual suspects were investigated from pollution to climate change. It was ultimately discovered that a legal and increasingly popular sportfishing activity was to blame. Bowfishing generally takes place at night and is typically allowed only for non-game, “rough” fish. It is a good technique for removing invasive, damaging carp from the ecosystem. The problem is, at a distance, underwater, and in the dark, a bigmouth buffalo is easy to mistake for a carp.
The buffalo’s mouth is set on the front of its head, instead of underneath, but the scale size and color is similar. Since big fish are targeted and female bigmouth buffalo are much larger than their male counterparts, the henfish are killed more often. Removing a female who takes several decades to reach maturity and may spawn only a handful of times in a century deals a substantial blow to a breeding population.
States are now reviewing their management plans for bigmouth buffalo and there is some indication there may even be federal legislation regarding their take both in sport and commercially. Pennsylvania has gone so far as to designate it an endangered species. Anglers should learn to identify bigmouth buffalo or there may be a chase in their future. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.