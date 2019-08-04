I just got back from some harrowing driving. I picked up Granddaughter Two from SUNY Albany where she had attended her Freshman Orientation. Her parents brought her down from Plattsburgh; I helped out by relaying her partway back.
I think I got the worst of it. They had to leave in the dark but got her there for an early morning check-in on Thursday. I picked her up in the middle of rush hour on Friday afternoon. She had only spent a couple of days but had 50 pounds of clothes and “essentials” in two bags. I cannot imagine what her mother will send along in a couple of weeks when school starts for real.
My college experience was different. My grandfather was on his way out the Thruway, so my one suitcase and I were taken along. He stopped in front of the dorm, read the sign, and said, “Looks like this is where you live.” I hopped out, got the suitcase from the trunk, he drove off and I was on my own. Family contact from that point on came most commonly when I screwed up.
I lived in Watson West Dormitory on the third floor. The complex was a big horseshoe with Watson East connected at the base with a “lounge” area on top and the cafeteria underneath. One hot Spring afternoon, I was engaged in some washing project and was just ready to carry my wastebasket full of grungy water back to the bathroom to dump when there was a commotion. A friend of mine had been engaged in an escalating dispute with a resident of Watson East over the affections of a particular young lady.
The source of the commotion was him, pursued by four irate guys from the east wing, streaking across the commons heading for the dorm door, which was directly under my room. I did the only thing that seemed appropriate — I dumped the wastebasket out the window, thoroughly dousing the pursuers and allowing the pursuee to escape. This was not taken lightly and the four shortly returned armed with containers of water themselves. Since they had no idea of my identity, they simply doused the first person they saw emerging from our side of the dorm.
These things progress geometrically, especially when other folks with other alliances are randomly doused and, to distill the very complicated story of the Syracuse water fight, ultimately it involved nearly everyone on campus, spilled over into the community and was finally broken up by the police on the main street of the city. The next day, the single phone on my dorm floor rang and someone began to yell for me. The call was my mother, who said she was alarmed about this horrible fracas and wondered if I was OK.
I explained I had heard something about it but knew little, having been busy in the library studying. She found that heart-warming, particularly since the front page of the second section of a very major national newspaper had a picture of students marching down the street. It had been taken just as one at the front of the mob, who looked astonishingly like me, was launching a wastebasket of water at the photographer. Sometimes the effect of actual data can have the effect of dousing the image one tries to create.
The same sort of problem has overtaken one of our iconic species, the monarch butterfly.
For several years, there has been great lamentation regarding the apparent decline in numbers of these large orange and black butterflies. At first, it was blamed on deforestation — concern about the butterflies’ winter habitat in the oyamel fir and pine forests of Michoacán and Mexico states. When this ultimately turned out to not be as great a problem as first thought, scrutiny turned to the breeding areas in North America.
Monarch caterpillars feed only on plants high in glycosides, allied to digitalins used in treating some heart disease. These glycosides, when absorbed by monarch butterfly larvae, make the larvae and adult butterflies toxic to birds and other predators. Now it became the fault of agricultural herbicides doing such a good job of weed suppression in corn fields that no milkweed was to be found. This seemed plausible and led many of us to do strange things. The edges of my driveway and even the hayfields look periodically unkempt as I carefully mow around milkweed plants. This is not totally altruistic for the milkweed blossoms make good bee pasture too.
Others took this far more to heart, actively planting milkweed in their gardens specifically for monarchs. Unfortunately, most of the seed for these endeavors came from some of our southern states, where milkweed has been grown as an ornamental for years. It turns out, these plantings might actually be the crux of the monarch issues.
Our common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) does not compete well with grasses and other weeds. It is what is known as a “fugitive species.” It spreads its seed widely and establishes best in disturbed areas. Plowing, excavations of all sorts, anything that lays the soil bare provides milkweed habitat.
Our native milkweed produces a large ball of pinkish purple flowers. Pretty from my standpoint and relatively fragrant, but nothing like some of the other milkweed species. There are dozens of milkweeds on this hemisphere, mostly tropical or subtropical and these have a wide range of flower type and color. The milkweed seed available commercially is all from these species. In the north, monarchs love them, and the flowers are pretty. In the south and west, these tropical plants do not die down and remain moderately active year-round.
It has been found that monarchs, like many other migrants, only begin their journey when food supplies dwindle in the breeding areas, so these tropical species are essentially trapping the monarch in a single area. The tropical varieties also contain a pathogen, which the monarch ingest. If they fly off to migrate, this is not an issue for they move on to other, less toxic, pastures so the next generation is disease free. Even in the north, residue from these tropicals reinfect new spring growth and can weaken butterflies to the point they are incapable of making the migratory flights.
If you plant milkweed, make sure it is a native variety. If your aesthetics overtake your feeling for the butterflies, at least periodically cut and remove the growth, disposing of it by burning, to break the cycle of the pathogen and keep the monarch from becoming non-migratory.
Besides, the tropical milkweeds make a watery, bland honey and I have had enough trouble with water throughout my life. ...
