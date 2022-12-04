Bob Henke column: Bombardier beetles, with a helping of cat food

I have seen some spectacular messes in my time but I may have surpassed them all this week.

At one time, first place was held by the starling that came down the chimney. Totally covered with soot, it was then chased to every part of the house by two dogs and a cat. Soot is hard to get off from any surface, much less carpet and stonework, particularly when mixed with shredded feathers and blood. This marvelous happenstance, however, could not hold a candle to “the Great Melon Sickness.”

The Great Melon Sickness takes place when the first of the cantaloupe begin to ripen but there are not enough to market yet. It would be a shame to waste these first, juicy, super sweet melons, so you do the reasonable thing — you eat as many as you can. This sudden influx has a profound effect on the digestive process, which as adults or even older children is fine as long as you maintain situational awareness of the location of the nearest bathroom. We were happily enjoying the melons, even with the inevitable side effect, but as relatively inexperienced parents, had not considered the effect on a nursing infant.

I was just beginning a diaper change when there was the most amazing discharge — amazing in every respect: sound, quantity, consistency, smell, color and sheer force. I had unfortunately rolled said infant on her side when she cut loose, so literally everything in our small bedroom from walls, floors and ceilings to bedding, windows and yours truly was besmirched. The wall art has resisted repainting efforts for many decades now.

Still, I think my latest effort is going to take the cake. I had come in from the car and dumped the groceries on the stove. Everything was put away except the cat food, which I intended to carry out the next time I went in that direction. I decided I was hungry, warmed up a can of soup on the stove, turned it off and went in the living room to watch the news while I ate. About midway through the meal, I heard a small tinny noise. I was contemplating its origin when there was a tremendous explosion. Apparently, when I moved the pan off the stove, I bumped the pile of cat food cans, moving one over onto the edge of the hot burner. Being a cursed electric stove, it remained hot enough to pressurize the can, causing it to explode with terrific force.

The can in question contained the shredded bits of material in gravy that the geriatric, toothless cat demands, and this distributed itself into places even the GMS had not accomplished. I have experienced many smells in my lifetime but I think cat food is one of the most fetid at the outset. Cat food pressure cooked and blown into small crannies to rot may not be the worst smell but it is certainly a contender and its persistence is remarkable. Even after several days and hours of scrubbing, I am still finding small shards of material or gelatinous globs of cat gravy in the most remarkable places. One was clear in the dining room, stuck to the center of the picture window.

The exploding cat food was brought to mind by a missive received today, which was quite alarming until I ferreted out its origin. A lady clear over on the outskirts of Boston sent a nice note on Boston Terrier motif stationary, which included the following sentence, “And what is this about some bug that explodes into a poisonous gas when you touch it?” She went on about global warming bringing in strange insects and animals previously found only in the rain forest. It took me a while, but I finally grokked that her concern regarded bombardier beetles.

Found worldwide, including North America, there are more than 500 species of bombardier beetles. Those in the northeast United States are generally small, an inch or less in length and, like most ground-dwelling beetles, they are mostly predatory. In that regard, they are generally considered beneficial insofar as their prey are typically pest insects.

The main reason the bombardier beetle is so notable has to do with a structure often referred to as its “explosion chamber." This is the key to the bombardier beetle’s self-defense system and the origin of its common name. The beetle has two small glands located near the end of its abdomen. One gland produces hydrogen peroxide, one gland produces hydroquinone. When the two chemicals are mixed and have two enzymes, catalase and peroxidase, added to them in this chamber, magic happens. These enzymes speed up the reaction to a level where the beetle can make an audible "pop" as it ejects a now-boiling chemical stream.

This can disorient predators and even kill some such as ants. The primary purpose is to distract while the beetle folds back its wing covers, unfurls its wings, and flies to safety. If the predator is human, that annoying prodding finger might have a small spot of staining from the stream and a moment of uncomfortable warmth. As an added enhancement, the beetle can rotate the end of its abdomen 270 degrees in any direction, which allows for an impressive "firing range." In effect, the beetle can spray in whatever direction the predator comes from, a decided advantage in a life-and-death struggle. Birds quickly learn the nasty and uncomfortable spray makes the beetle an unappetizing meal.

Most people have been in proximity with bombardier beetles many times and the majority do not know they even exist. Nothing is going to blow up and if you heckle one of them enough, all you will get is a surprising little spritz. It is just one more of the interesting adaptations that may be found in our world.

For the record, let me say I am far less concerned about a bombardier beetle than I am about rancid exploding cat food. ...