I have come to a conclusion, which I am sure will stand up to every possible challenge presented through scientific method and procedure. My conclusion, which I hope to have published in all sorts of scientific journals is: Humans are the weirdest species.

There are animals that lay eggs, then nurse their young. There are mammals that nurse their young by exuding milk through their skin and letting the babies lap it off. I am aware of the blobfish (as are at least a couple readers) and have seen a rhinoceros hornbill (they are the ones that, in addition to having a huge chamber on top of their bill to make their rude mating noises even louder, also seal the female into the tree where she has laid an egg, leaving just a tiny hole in the mud wall to poke in food for her and let her poop out through).

I have not seen, but still find weird, an elephant-sized dinosaur that lived about 100 million years ago called the Nigersauras. Nigersauras lived in what is now West Africa. The herbivore had the most amazing teeth — ten separate rows and a mouth literally shaped like a shovel, used to essentially “vacuum” up its meals.

Still, humans have moved straight to the head of the class in weirdness with the recent development of “Combat Juggling.” International cornhole competitions, curling, cricket, quidditch and bog snorkeling are all verifiably strange, but combat juggling is just weird. I ran across this sporting event curtesy of Daughter Two, a tad weird herself. It involves several people each juggling three long wooden batons. You lose any time you do not have all three of your batons in play, i.e., one of then hits the floor.

It appears the primary move is to throw one baton very high and, in the intervening moments before catching it, use the other two to thump the snot out of opponents to make them drop theirs. Sometimes a player sacrifices himself by throwing a baton at an opponent to cause a drop. The winning team is the one that has the last person still juggling. It is quite frenetic and, while not as incomprehensible as cricket, the violence makes up for it.

A most interesting question that came in the email this morning also dealt with weirdness:

Have you ever heard of a blobfish? I was told they live in Lake Champlain, have a human face and have no muscles at all. You can’t catch them because a hook just slides right through their body. They just lay around and eat things that drift into their mouth.

I have heard of a blobfish but not much else you were told about them is true. They do have big folds of tissue on their front that does somewhat resemble a very unfortunate bald man. They definitely do not live in Lake Champlain, they are residents of very deep ocean water (2,000 to 4,000 feet) around the coast of Australia. They do not have a swim bladder. Instead, the majority of their body is composed of gelatinous tissue, which weighs just slightly less than water. This enables them to simply float about going wherever the undersea currents might take them.

They obvious have some muscles. They open their eyes, open their mouths, move material along the digestive channel and move their fins to orient and remain upright. The muscles just stay small and weak because muscle weighs a lot more than gelatious goo. As far as hooking them, living at such a depth requires a tough skin and if you were to encounter one, hooking it would be no problem. It is true they do not actively pursue prey, instead just opportunistically inhaling anything that floats nearby.

What is CWD and why can it not be fed to deer?

CWD is “Chronic Wasting Disease,” not a feed supplement. This is a malady that seems to effect wild cervids (deer-like animals). In some areas, it has dramatically cut down population numbers. The symptoms are simply the animal losing condition and slowly wasting away much like starvation would look. They wander about, seeming to not be fully aware of their location and unafraid of humans or predators.

The problem is it is not caused by a normal pathogen or parasite. It seems to be a particular kind of strange protein that gets into the brain. It is assumed these proteins are spread by close direct contact — such as at feeding stations. Therefore, many states have banned deer feeding. It is not yet a huge problem in New York; the vast majority of our cases have taken place in commercial deer farms and it has not become established in wild populations. The ban on deer feeding is a preemptive measure.

I saw a red-wing blackbird at our feeder. It was a male but there were a lot of brown feathers on its back. Is this maybe a crossbred from a rusty blackbird?

When red-wing blackbirds moult in the late summer, prior to the southern migration, many of the male’s black feathers are replaces with reddish-brown tipped ones. The females are indistinguishable among their normally brown mottled feathers. Ordinarily, these would be shed again in the early spring prior to migrating but sometimes if a moult is slow or the migration is very early, some of these eclipse feathers may remain for a bit when they get here. By the peak of the mating season, they will all be clad in their iridescent black color.

There, the questions are up to date. Think I will go practice my juggling. ...