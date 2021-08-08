Bob Henke column: Birds, smell and evolution

I have always had an extremely well developed sense of smell. I could tell when there was a fox going by outside the bedroom window on the way to the henhouse. I could tell which dog was coming into the dark bedroom and quite often what the person sitting next to me in lecture hall had for lunch.
Interestingly, my perception of pleasant versus unpleasant odors turned out to be somewhat different than the norm. I am, for example, rather fond of the smell of cow manure as well as working silage (traditional manure that is, not the hideous liquid lagoon sludge farmers are forced to create nowadays). On the other hand, some things, like Buffalo chicken wings and most floral scents. are abhorrent.
The most annoying odors, from my perspective, are any of the scents humans apply to make themselves alluring. Christmas used to be a tough time for me when the kids were at the level of creativity in which aftershave and cologne seemed perfect gifts for dear old Dad. I could not get away with just dumping it because for a week or so after the gift-giving, they would assiduously sniff me as I left for work to make sure their gift was used and appreciated.
I would spend the next few minutes snorting and blinking until I could get somewhere to wash it off. Bill Brand found it hugely amusing that I would sign on the radio and then 10 minutes later I was at his gas station washing my face. I had to avoid filling up the family vehicle there prior to Christmas because he took great pleasure suggesting different varieties of cologne to the kids.
This made it difficult when I was dating because, although the power of hormones could overwhelm my natural impulse to flee, I quite often spent a day or two popping antihistamines to recover from someone’s expensive perfume. The fact Dr. Wifey eschewed scent enhancements was a major attraction. To this day, I would greatly prefer cleaning a wet dog fresh from a long swamp retrieve to having to sit through a funeral service redolent with heavy floral perfumes of every variety.
For most of my life I have assumed that my great olfactory acuity was in absolutely no way shared by any species of bird. My information source was lofty — none other than the great John James Audubon. His rotten pig experiment graced several of my biology texts from high school to a couple of levels in college. It was pretty simple stuff. He hid a rotting dead pig under a brush pile and put out a tanned deer skin plumped up with some straw stuffing. No vultures came to the dead pig but a couple flew down and investigated the ersatz deer. Audubon declared this proved birds did not have a strongly developed sense of smell because clearly the ones that would need it the most were carrion eaters.
This dogma remained fairly firmly entrenched until just a few months ago. I suspected a chink in the armor myself and tried tossing a couple of chicken carcasses into a swamp grass thicket. Sure enough, the vultures were fighting over the carcasses within a couple of hours. Dr. Wifey popped my balloon by pointing out the fact I could not see them from ground level did not mean they were not perfectly visible from the air. However, experiments more rigorous than mine were already in the works.
Actually, Audubon’s findings for vultures were eroded way back in the 1960s. Experiments seemed to demonstrate that vultures were able to locate carcasses hidden in wooden boxes, as long as the carcass was not too old. It has been determined that vultures generally will reject any meal that has been dead more than four days. Audubon’s extremely ripe pig, expected to be especially alluring, may actually have been off-putting.
Just a few years ago, experiments were performed when a grade school student in Germany asked how the white storks were able to determine which fields had been mowed. He had noticed the birds leaving their rooftop roosts and heading straight in the direction of the mowing, regardless of fog or distance barring their ability to see the fields. Researchers were able to separate three major components that make up that “freshly mowed grass” smell we get from our lawns. When they sprayed this onto unmowed fields, the storks flocked there first thing in the morning.
Still, the biological establishment was not buying birds using anything more than sight and hearing to locate food sources. One researcher was working on the ability of seabirds to locate schools of baitfish with the hypothesis being it was by scent. One of her grant proposals was met with outright derision (along with rejection). A federal program officer called and said her application was the worst he had ever seen. “Your idea that birds can smell is ridiculous,” he said. “This will never be funded, so stop wasting your time.”
She did not stop and ultimately, in an experiment involving dangling tampons soaked in chemicals found in krill excrement when they were eating plankton, demonstrated not only that seabirds were finding prey and mapping the ocean based on odors but also that smell was the primary mechanism with sight not becoming a factor until the bird had dived underwater.
The final nail came with a technique unknown in Audubon’s time. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology analyzed the geome of several bird species searching for the number of genes that contribute to the sense of smell. It has been determined in mammal studies that the more genes, the stronger the scenting ability. Of the several species analyzed, the emu was the most exciting. Close to the bottom of the bird family tree, the fact the emu had such a large number of olfactory genes indicated the sense of smell was a central part of bird evolution.
Subsequently, there have been bird species that scent the alarm pheromone put out by pine trees when they are damaged. Attacks by a certain species of caterpillar, cause the tree to put out an alarm pheromone. The birds hone in on this and eat these specific caterpillars (that make up 80% of their diet). It appears a number of migratory birds use scent landmarks to navigate and even the tiny hummingbird sniffs out flowers with an abundance of nectar. I am glad I do not have their job, having to sniff stinky flowers all day. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.