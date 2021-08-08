Bob Henke column: Birds, smell and evolution

I have always had an extremely well developed sense of smell. I could tell when there was a fox going by outside the bedroom window on the way to the henhouse. I could tell which dog was coming into the dark bedroom and quite often what the person sitting next to me in lecture hall had for lunch.

Interestingly, my perception of pleasant versus unpleasant odors turned out to be somewhat different than the norm. I am, for example, rather fond of the smell of cow manure as well as working silage (traditional manure that is, not the hideous liquid lagoon sludge farmers are forced to create nowadays). On the other hand, some things, like Buffalo chicken wings and most floral scents. are abhorrent.

Sightings — Aug. 8 This week's Sightings features a flower sometimes confused with a fungus.

The most annoying odors, from my perspective, are any of the scents humans apply to make themselves alluring. Christmas used to be a tough time for me when the kids were at the level of creativity in which aftershave and cologne seemed perfect gifts for dear old Dad. I could not get away with just dumping it because for a week or so after the gift-giving, they would assiduously sniff me as I left for work to make sure their gift was used and appreciated.