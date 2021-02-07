Bob Henke column: Birds of a feather, and why they flock

This I might have been able to work with, however, he was also prone to stop in mid-run to mark some promising bush or snowbank. He could go from 30 mph to zero in a second or two. On cross-country skis, I could not and I ran over him every time. I would face-plant, he would scream with alarm and go back to running, dragging me along headfirst. I tried all winter but we never did overcome his peeing propensity.

I was reminded of this when I got a message from the K-9 officer from my zone. A member of ski patrol as well as a dog handler, he found my dings and abrasions from ski-crashing into a peeing setter to be doubly funny. His question, however, was about neither dogs nor skis but it was about communication. Their retirement home is in Florida and on their daily walk, Steve and Marybeth encountered a huge number of birds swirling about, landing momentarily in some bushes, often continuing to flap their wings while sitting, then launching into the air again. It was an impressive sight but not easily explained.

I have seen this behavior both in Florida and in New York at opposite ends of the annual migration. The birds in question are swallows. There are a number of species of swallows along the eastern seaboard and they gather spring and fall to migrate in huge multi-species flocks.