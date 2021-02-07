Bob Henke column: Birds of a feather, and why they flock

I nearly went crazy the other day. I was on the verge of getting another set of cross country skis and hooking Clyde up in the old skijoring harness. I wrote a story about a fellow in Glens Falls who was trying to get dog skijoring admitted as an Olympic sport and I learned the set-up is simple.
A trace line with some sort of bungee on one end to smooth out the bumps and tugs for both the human and the dog(s), a light sledding harness for the canine in question and a set of narrow cross-country skis to minimize drag. This latter also, of course, minimizes control as well but if you have tied yourself to a dog, horse, snowmobile or whatever while standing on sticks in the snow, you are obviously not overly concerned with control.
Encouraged by my skijoring interview, I put together the equipment and hooked up a dog. I had two choices. Gus was my champion Plott hound. He was strong but tended to move a bit too slowly, making our progress a series of unsettling snaps. I was continually catching up to him, which slackened the line and then when his one-speed-fits-all approach surpassed my declining glide, taking off with a snap. After a few days of whiplash, I decided to try the other dog, Clancy.
Clancy was one of the big, profoundly stupid, show-type Irish setters. He was blazingly fast and seemed to love dragging me along. For a few minutes, we looked like Olympians. We were supposed to learn to read each other’s body language to turn, stop, or otherwise maneuver in unison. Clancy never got this. He ran full-bore, all the time and never got the concept of gee-haw-or a slight directional tug on the line.
This I might have been able to work with, however, he was also prone to stop in mid-run to mark some promising bush or snowbank. He could go from 30 mph to zero in a second or two. On cross-country skis, I could not and I ran over him every time. I would face-plant, he would scream with alarm and go back to running, dragging me along headfirst. I tried all winter but we never did overcome his peeing propensity.
I was reminded of this when I got a message from the K-9 officer from my zone. A member of ski patrol as well as a dog handler, he found my dings and abrasions from ski-crashing into a peeing setter to be doubly funny. His question, however, was about neither dogs nor skis but it was about communication. Their retirement home is in Florida and on their daily walk, Steve and Marybeth encountered a huge number of birds swirling about, landing momentarily in some bushes, often continuing to flap their wings while sitting, then launching into the air again. It was an impressive sight but not easily explained.
I have seen this behavior both in Florida and in New York at opposite ends of the annual migration. The birds in question are swallows. There are a number of species of swallows along the eastern seaboard and they gather spring and fall to migrate in huge multi-species flocks.
As with so many of the behaviors we see in wildlife, the reason for gathering into as large a flock as possible is statistical. The most significant danger to a migrating swallow is aerial predators such as Cooper’s hawks. If you are a small bird, there are basically two strategies to survive an airborne predator. The first is stealth. Some species fly only at night. The second is to travel alone. A single bird is harder to spot and target than a group. Unfortunately for the swallows, one of their primary feeding strategies is to have a group swirling around over a wide area. When one bird finds some insects, its flight pattern changes from searching to feeding, the others key in on this, and everyone gets to eat.
If the family group that feeds in this manner also migrates together, they are easily detected by hawks. In a group of 10, any bird has a one in 10 chance of being the one that gets killed. This is where the large flock comes in. Now your chance is one in 5,000 — a much better deal from the perspective of the individual.
Very large flocks have other advantages. Murmuration is one. You may have seen videos of large flocks of birds, wheeling and turning. The visual effect is mesmerizing as patterns form and dissolve instantly, a result of changing density of the flock, different colors on the back and underside of the birds, and contrast with the background. The term refers to the other confusing factor, the sound of thousands of pairs of wings making the simultaneous direction, altitude and speed changes. Scientists are testing and learning about how these sky dances are choreographed. It seems to be rapid reactions to air pressure from the wings and body language, each bird focusing on the single bird in front of them.
This brings us to the strange behavior of the flocks encountered by Steve and Marybeth. This sort of aerial ballet is deadly serious and cannot happen by accident. When a range of species is involved, (these were swallows but similar things happen with large mixed flocks of blackbirds) the different flight characteristics, such as speed, sound, agility, slipstream, make it necessary for everyone to learn how to read this. To this end, groups begin to gather a few weeks before the migration starts.
One such gathering point happens to be the power lines along my driveway. In late July, we notice a number of birds gathered together, often not sitting still but flapping their wings as they sit. This helps others searching for the flock to home in and within a week from first seeing them, we can have more than 600 swallows of three or four different species sitting on the lines. After a period of doing some amazing coordinated flying, they apparently feel the flock is as big as it is going to get, they have become comfortable with each other’s flying and they head off south. After a warm vacation in Florida and Central America, they reverse the process, become reacquainted, and head back north.
So the answer to the question is murmuration — sort of the opposite of what I was doing when the setter knocked me galley-west in the snow ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.