Bob Henke column: Biodiversity and our changing world

Depending on how early you get the paper in the morning, it is likely by the time you read this, I will have visited my physician. It is a part of the family lexicon to express it that way. When we met, Dr. Wifey had a huge and somewhat challenged Irish setter. Clancy was the large, dumb, AKC type setter with a number of fears and foibles. One such was a deathly terror of the veterinarian.

It generally took at least two people to even get him into the waiting room and more to keep him on the table. Unfortunately, he had learned to recognize the word “vet” and the mere utterance was enough to send him hightailing for parts unknown. Therefore, if it was necessary to make plans for a trip to the vet, it was always expressed as “Clancy needs to visit his physician.” Hence, for ever more, we do not go to the doctor, we “visit our physician.”

My visit is occasioned by a tick bite. For some reason, I am in an odd pattern vis-à-vis these cursed bugs. I had not noticed it but the nurse, looking over my chart last year, pointed out that in the fall of every year, well after everyone else was done fighting with ticks, I came in with a bite. My favorite time seemed to be the third week in October. I thought I might make it this year, managing to be unsucked for the entire month of October but this morning, sure enough, there was one of the nasty little creatures, busy making a big red mark on my arm.

One of the typical questions about ticks is simply “why?” Our area did not seem to play home to them in the past. During my childhood, we ran wild through woods and fields, trekking everywhere and sleeping out on the ground in brush huts with no concern whatsoever. We had heard of ticks and chiggers — they were something they had “down south.”

In this light, I find a couple of the current wildlife topics folks seem to love to pontificate about very interesting. Any number of internet warriors will tell you that invasive species are bad and, of course, humans are to blame for this environmental travesty. On the other hand, biodiversity is good and very important to foster. Humans, once again of course, are considered a primary impediment for this.

The northeastern United States provides a good test case for both these concepts. As a practical matter, people tend to define “normal” as the state things were in about the time they hit puberty. My grandsons, who are currently out ravaging my woods and probably being tick magnets, think that seeing turkey vultures, opossums, wild turkeys, cardinals and mallard ducks is normal. When I was their age, we had none of these things. Deer were also quite a rare commodity but grouse and pheasants were everywhere. The boys have never seen a grouse and are unlikely to experience one of the heart-stopping flushes in their treks today.

When I was 6 or 7, spending a week with my grandparents in Westchester County, there was great excitement. Gramp had taken the garbage out and found a small opossum trapped inside one of the trash cans. This was a huge deal. No one had seen one that far north before and the event was of enough significance to have a photographer from the newspaper show up. Gramp tipped the can on its side and the poss trotted off, utterly unaware of its celebrity. Now I have possums eating with the cat on the side porch and they are routinely hit on the road as far north as Toronto. The question is now — does this represent an invasion of a non-native species or an increase in the biodiversity of the area by the addition of a new species?

One of the best studies on the topic involves freshwater fish. Freshwater fish represent one-fourth of the world’s vertebrates and provide a huge range of goods and services. They are also one of the most easily affected by human activities.

A recent study, a years-long collaboration between a number of universities around the world, looked at freshwater areas around the world with an eye toward assessing biodiversity. This was a huge undertaking. While rivers and lakes cover less than 1% of the earth’s surface, they hold 18,000 fish species. Human activities directly affect these species not only through extraction or introduction of species but though building of dams, changing channels, creating canal waterways, removing large amounts of water to supply urban centers, and to some extent by modifying climate both locally (cities have their own micro-climates) and on a larger scale. The group of scientists studied a total of 2,456 river basins covering all continents and more than 14,000 species of fish. Their findings were quite interesting.

The greatest changes in biodiversity (the number of different species and functional types of species) had increased quite dramatically in most of the river and lake systems in temperate areas of the world. Least affected by changes in number and type of species were tropical systems. This measurement of biodiversity is simply an assessment of the number of species and types found in a waterway compared to what it was 200 years ago.

This is an interesting concept for in some cases there were a number of species that totally died out, whether from natural conditions or something caused by man. This could range from damming up spawning streams to introducing a new species that out-competed the native for a particular niche. If the loss was replaced by an introduced (or invasive) species, the biodiversity remained the same.

Another, and to my mind even more interesting, finding was that within geographic regions, not only were the waters becoming more biodiverse, they were also becoming more uniform. Whereas 200 years ago there may have been large differences between river systems, today the number and type of species is very similar. Personally, I find this a bit alarming for some of the robustness of wild systems is their variability. If, for example, a disease is introduced, the fish in one pond might be highly susceptible and be virtually wiped out while those in a neighboring pond might have a natural immunity because of their genetic difference.

Biodiversity is not the simple measurement of good that many environmentalists tout and an invasive species might be considered to be a huge benefit to an ecosystem. Why can things not just be simple?