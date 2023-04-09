Everyone is atwitter over the spring firsts. The first bluebird, first crocus, first peeper, first turkey vulture, first dead skunk in the road, whatever connotes the end of winter for them. I collected a new spring first yesterday — the first bee sting.

It actually is not a very good sign of winter’s end. I usually am rewarded with a couple of dings on the hand for trying to feed the little darlings in February and March. This one is, however, was nowhere near a hive and is quite unique not only for its earliness but its location. I have never been stung in this spot before.

She stung me directly on the butt.

It was a completely justified attack. I was cutting up some large oak pieces and the bees were scavenging in the sawdust. There is enough sugar content in the spring sap to make it worthwhile to harvest and the chainsaw dust gives plenty of surfaces from which to access it. I also get several calls every spring about bees emptying out bird feeders by kicking through the sunflower seeds. This is a different process. Here they are harvesting the thin layer of dust that coats the sunflower seeds. This has a very high protein content and they use it in place of pollen to feed their larvae back in the hive.

I apparently sat right on some sawdust on the stump and the bee reminded me to look before I sit. The incredible itching of the sting will keep reminding me for a while. I will be happy when it warms up a bit so the bees can fly farther and find food somewhere other than in my working area.

There is a great amount of talk about making plantings for “pollinators” and huge amounts of money are being spent on various garden flowers intended to provide food for bees. This is a great sentiment but few do much good during the most critical time for bees, which is early spring. In March and April, the population of a honeybee hive is at its lowest point. The bees that are surviving have lived over the winter as adults but may actually be making their first ever flights outside the hive on sunny mild days in March. It is sort of sad to think that the bee I sat on may have been enjoying her first experience in the light of outdoors. Makes me think I deserve a sore butt.

A critical springtime issue for a bee colony is to find pollen. This is what baby bees, the larvae in the cells, are fed. The queen has started to lay eggs that are starting to hatch and without fresh pollen, these young will not survive. Fortunately, there are some good pollen sources available in the natural world. One of these is something many of us turn to as a harbinger of spring — pussy willows. The next step after the fuzzy catkins is a host of stamens all over the catkin, each filled with bright yellow and white pollen. There is generally no nectar available on these or on the regular willows as well, but both are godsends of pollen for the bees.

One plant commonly found around our houses and just as commonly ignored by the “bee garden” planners is the ordinary crocus. An early spring bloomer, the crocus is avidly sought by foraging bees. Also not usually included in plans for bees is an early blooming bulb plant called Siberian squill. We had a few but I was delighted when a neighbor developed a huge patch. The flowers are cute but hardly impressive. What was impressive is the fact that the pollen is steel blue in color. Watching the bees come back with their pollen baskets full, the corbiculae forming little blue discs against their yellow fuzzy sides, was always quite pretty.

A bee foraging on an early spring day may find skunk cabbage worth considering. A trip to the woods for them may also yield a find of trout lilies. These two provide early but not particularly abundant pollen. In the good old days, when deer were not so plentiful, bees were often sustained on witch hazel. This pale yellow pollen and the associated thin nectar make the trip worthwhile and at one time there were large enough patches of witch hazel to have a significant impact on colony survival. Unfortunately, it is also a favorite of foraging deer and its numbers have been dwindling due to winter browsing.

One bee plant that seems immune to deer browsing is colt’s foot. These are the bright yellow flowers many misidentify as dandelion. Found in shady areas where the soil is disturbed, like along roadways, colt’s foot, like dandelions, provides both pollen and nectar to hungry bees. Unlike dandelions, whose nectar is not particularly high sugar content and whose pollen offers very incomplete protein, a large patch of colt’s foot can give a colony a much-needed spring tonic.

The big problem with backyard bee gardens is not the intent but rather the scale. When feeding new brood is taking hundreds of thousands of trips, a bee colony must look for acres of pasture. They typically find it with the maples. When I see the bees start drawing a grayish brown pollen, I know the various types of maple have begun to blossom and the bees will have a couple of weeks of excellent foraging in front of them. It is, of course, a mixed blessing because budding signals the end of the maple syrup season. I once artificially built up a colony in the spring and put on an extra box specifically to capture some maple honey. This was successful, but the honey produced was rather non-descript and certainly no competitor to the rich maple syrup.

I guess I will just leave the maple nectar to the bees. Especially if it keeps them away from places I want to sit. ...