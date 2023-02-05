Over the course of my life, I have had the good fortune (in most instances) to meet some unique people. Many times, it has been in the context of doing something weird. Circumstances ranged from removing Bengal tigers from my garage to riding miniature mules at breakneck speeds through the woods at night with no bridles.

Today, I met a fellow named Sean Callanan who, in spite of double-digit below-zero temperatures, was busy planning an ice rescue exercise with the North Queensbury fire company. Sean had been increasingly concerned about the number of people falling through the ice this year all across the country and a recent incident on Glen Lake sent him to the drawing board. His design for a safety device will be put to the test next week in the training exercise.

I have always had a huge desire NOT to become an ice hole, even before I had worked on rescues. It is continually amazing the sort of things people do. I was once getting ready to check ice fishermen on South Bay when I noticed a ring of five or six pickup trucks all facing each other on the ice. Walking closer, I found they were in a ring around a large hole where an ice shanty had plunged through. There were various ropes and chains hooked to the trucks in an attempt to lift up the shanty.

I immediately walked back to the car and left the area.

An open winter like this one generates huge impatience to get onto frozen surfaces. A sudden freeze like our last polar vortex can lay dangerous traps. There is a great deal of folk wisdom about ice safety. You can find all sorts of charts on the internet. My grandfather used to say, "An inch will hold a man, 3 inches will hold a team and 5 inches will hold a wagon." If questioned, however, he would launch into elaborate explanation of blue ice, black ice, fluff ice, honeycomb ice, new ice, old ice and a host of other boggling descriptions.

It is easier to examine the way water freezes. Ever notice how bodies of water seem to freeze over rather suddenly? There is open water way into the cold weather and then one morning you look and the lake is solid ice from bank to bank. When the weather gets cold, the surface water is cooled by contact with the air. This makes it denser and, since the water underneath is warmer, the cold water sinks. This downward movement of the cold water takes place all around the edges of the body of water.

The warmer water is pushed up in the center of the lake where it in turn is cooled. A circular movement starts, up in the center, down around the edges, continuing until the entire mass of water is cooled to about 40 degrees. Now there is not enough temperature difference to move the water before it freezes. At this point ice forms across the entire surface of the lake at once.

Because of this process, the first tool for evaluating ice safety is vision. When the water first freezes, the ice is very clear and brittle. It is a mat of crystals resting directly on top of a very dense, cold layer of water. Since it is transparent, you see the water underneath and the ice appears dark black. Black ice is very easily fractured. It may get up to 2 inches thick and will support some weight but is very treacherous! Because it is brittle, it is sensitive to vibration and the act of walking or driving a snowmobile across it will sometimes cause an area up to several hundred square feet to suddenly shatter into palm-sized pieces.

Ice floats, and like any floating object, can support only so much weight. If it happens to snow on top of black ice, the weight can force the ice plate downward, opening cracks, and allowing water to seep to the surface and soak into the snow. The resulting ice is milky white. It is a fragile crystalline structure filled with air bubbles and is not safe. It is like walking on floating blocks of styrofoam. It may support you until you get to a point where there is a crack, whereupon it flips up, dumps you in, and closes back over the top.

A layer of white ice can insulate the surface, slowing down the freezing process, but clear cold nights will "make ice" in successive interconnected layers. The only solid ice is that which freezes from the bottom, building up interlocking layers of ice crystals. You may have noticed this as both vertical and horizontal lines in sides of last winter's tip-up holes. The strong crystalline structure makes it opaque and gives it a blue or flat grey color. Four inches of "blue ice" is usually considered safe for walking, skating or other winter activities. Blue ice also reflects most of the indirect winter sun accounting for that sunburned face after a day of ice fishing.

In the spring, increasingly direct rays of the sun shining through the ice warms the underlying layer of water and, in addition to melting the lower portion of the ice, restarts the circular movement of the water. This movement, coupled with the influx of warm water from spring run-off, melts certain areas faster than others. In a smooth bottomed lake, melting takes place first in the center. The result is a very inconsistent cover known as "honeycomb" ice. The pockets of much thinner ice look dark, giving the surface a spotted appearance. This holds just fine in one place and drops you through only a few feet away.

Ice is best thought of as a large floating platform. It has very little strength by itself. When fishing a reservoir or other area that may be periodically drawn down, be very careful. If there is a gap between the ice and the water or if the water on top of the ice suddenly begins to rush down the tip-up hole — get off fast.

Anyone venturing on the ice should have some equipment. Most important is an ice coat with enough floatation for your weight. In the pockets should be something to grip the edge of the ice and pull yourself out should you fall through. This can be as simple as a couple of gutter spikes, although there are more elegant commercial devices.

Getting out is harder than you think. There is a tendency for your legs to bend forward under the ice. You must establish a grip and then consciously arch backwards to “swim” your way out. Leaning too far forward clutching the ice will only make it harder to get out. The same is true if you are using the next piece of mandatory equipment, a buoyant rope preferably in a throw-bag, to pull someone out. It works better to pull them out with their side or back against the edge of the ice because their involuntary bending of the torso will hook the edge very effectively.

The worst way to judge ice safety is thinking that because someone is out there already, it must be safe. Always check ice thickness yourself as you go. Sean’s device includes a way to anchor yourself in case you fall through and a method for measuring ice thickness as you advance. This is the only way to be absolutely safe, but I wish he would pick a warmer day to test it out. ...