Bob Henke column: Awash in questions, from bees to berries

I have had a heck of a day. I awoke to the sounds of torrential rain, simultaneously remembering there were two loads of wash out on the line. After dealing with that, I decided to take Dr. Wifey to breakfast. And take her I did, but what I did not take was my wallet.
It took some scrounging through the car and her pocketbook to avoid washing dishes. It had at least stopped raining when we got done and I headed for the tractor pulling charity event in town. Not wanting to risk getting Dr. Wifey’s car stuck, I parked a ways away and walked to the track. I was engaged in my very first conversation with someone on the grounds when the cell phone rang. Seems there was a need to get to the drug store before closing. I walked back to the car, went to Hudson Falls, and came home. The same infernal device informed me that I forgot we had promised a few quarts of blueberries to someone — before 1 p.m.
I was nearly done with the last quart when I discovered a big yellow jacket paper nest. I only got two stings, one on the ankle but the other directly on the left eyelid. This swelled most magnificently. I was going to just ice it and lay back in the recliner to do so. Dr. Wifey cannot stand to leave something unmedicated so I found something thrust into my mouth followed by a drink of water. A simple antihistamine, which was good, except they make me really sleepy. I woke up somewhere toward the end of the pull, parked and walked again, and got to spend even less time there before the phone informed me my presence was needed at home again.
It was in this frenetic context I sat down to work on producing coherent prose for this column. Being awash with questions, I will attempt some answers, unless the phone rings again.
Loved the blueberry column. I recall you used to alternate between fish, bird, animal, insect, plant, mineral and natural phenomena. Other ones I remember liking had to do with garnet, lightning and earthquakes. Do you no longer keep your schedule? A few more insects and minerals please!
I am impressed you noticed. I was trying to alternate topics for quite a while but have lately been using questions that were too long for this sort of column and made the answers a standalone column. Of categories, I think I am weakest in bugs and geology. As an archaeologist, I tended to learn about rocky things I needed to know. When something came up, I would research the relevant geology and not concern myself with the rest of the field.
I never even took a “Rocks for Jocks” basic course as an undergrad. The columns I have done usually reflect when I have encountered something in the field and learned about it. If I get too fancy, my geologist friends eat me up. Same thing happens a lot with insects. It seems to be a rapidly changing field and I can count on all manner of communications regarding taxonomy. However, I will try for a few more bugs and boulders.
Nice bee swarm picture but the fellow talked about watching the bees “dance.” I always thought this was a way to help other bees find flowers. Why would they be looking for flowers when they were swarming? Was he seeing something else?
The bee “dance” involves circling in particular directions from certain starting points and a certain number of waggles of their abdomen. You are correct, it is used to communicate locations of pasture items but also for finding conifer trees to produce propolis and water sources in hot weather. In the case of the swarm, the dancers were the scout bees that had located the colony’s new home telling everyone else how to get there before they took off.
We learned that there were only three native fruits on this continent. Raspberries, gooseberries and concord grapes. Therefore, blueberries must have been introduced, right?
The three-fruit business has been around a long time. I have always found it interesting that virtually everyone who cites this lists different fruits. Actually, there are a whole range of edible native fruits and exponentially more if you include South America. The fact Europeans were so tireless moving plants around and so good at selective breeding it is sometimes difficult to trace a modern plant back to a wild state.
I am surrounded by raccoons. Every night, their “chirring” is all around our yard in the bushes. Very close and very loud. We have not seen them but I know the noise. We do not dare let the dogs out after dark and our carpets are suffering. What can be done to break this siege?
You might be suffering more from TV education than from wildlife. Raccoons do make a soft sort of chuckling trill but often the “nature” shows substitute a similar but more easily recorded sound. The same is true for “jungle sounds” in Africa and South America that often include peacock vocalization for effect or majestic soaring eagles that have redtail hawk calls dubbed in. What you are hearing is tree frogs trying to intimidate their neighbors.
If you practice a bit, their call is easily imitated (even for the uvula-challenged like myself). You will know if you get it right because some of them will start responding to you. Keep moving closer during the time they are actively calling so they cannot hear you. Make your calls softer as you get closer so as not to spook it and pretty soon you will discover your noisy neighbor. You will have to look closely because tree frogs (2-3 inches long) can change their color to match the background. When you get close enough to observe them without being detected, they are quite interesting with their large throat sacs expanding to make the resonance.
My uncle says there has never been an instance of a black bear killing and eating a human being. He says they are strictly vegetarians. I said that couldn’t be true because they had big canine teeth but he just made fun of me. Mom said to ask you.
Well, you are right but not for the reason you cite. Some of the largest canine teeth in the primate world belong to a species of baboon that is almost entirely vegetarian while some of the smallest (humans and chimps) are the most carnivorous. Black bears are, like humans, extremely omnivorous. Anything that is digestible goes down from insect larvae to ferns, black berries to hikers. The most recent human death was a woman walking her dogs in Colorado a month ago. When she was found dead, they brought in a couple of bear dogs and very shortly treed a mother with two yearling cubs.
Both the mother and the larger cub had large amounts of human flesh in their stomachs. All three were healthy and in good physical shape with no evidence of starvation. They just took an opportunity. I am not afraid of bears and I do not like to see anyone else fearful but it is important to be respectful and on your guard especially if you live in an area where there is little or no hunting. In a bear’s world, you are either something to be feared and avoided or a possible meal. It takes only two generations for fear to subside in the absence of any threat.
Speaking of a meal, my last one was breakfast so I am off for a snack. I will get to the rest of the questions next week — unless I get stung again.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.