Bob Henke column: Awash in questions, from bees to berries

I have had a heck of a day. I awoke to the sounds of torrential rain, simultaneously remembering there were two loads of wash out on the line. After dealing with that, I decided to take Dr. Wifey to breakfast. And take her I did, but what I did not take was my wallet.

It took some scrounging through the car and her pocketbook to avoid washing dishes. It had at least stopped raining when we got done and I headed for the tractor pulling charity event in town. Not wanting to risk getting Dr. Wifey’s car stuck, I parked a ways away and walked to the track. I was engaged in my very first conversation with someone on the grounds when the cell phone rang. Seems there was a need to get to the drug store before closing. I walked back to the car, went to Hudson Falls, and came home. The same infernal device informed me that I forgot we had promised a few quarts of blueberries to someone — before 1 p.m.