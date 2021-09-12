Bob Henke column: Armadillos ... interesting, even from afar

It may seem odd, writing about armadillos in a newspaper published in the Northeast, but I justify it in two ways. First, I do get regular communications from faithful readers in Illinois, Nebraska, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma — all good armadillo habitat. Second, armadillos are incredibly interesting little characters — or sometimes not so little.

There are about 20 species of armadillos (“about” because biologists keep changing their mind about whether the long-nosed armadillo is one species or three). They all developed in South America prior to the last ice age and at one time existed in myriad species from very tiny (the pink fairy armadillo, named for its pink skin and shell is less than 6 inches long and weighs less than 4 ounces) and huge (the extinct Glyptodont weighed in excess of 4,000 ponds).

At one time, from the height of the ice age to a few thousand years into the glacial retreat, they abounded in North America. When the current indigenous human got here, they wiped out the Clovis hunters (whether by warfare, disease or interbreeding is still in question) and set about slaughtering the grasslands animals with tremendous efficiency. Glyptodonts were a favored prey animal, not only for their two tons of meat but also for their massive carapaces, which were used as shelters until they became extinct about 9,000 years ago.