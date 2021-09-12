Bob Henke column: Armadillos ... interesting, even from afar

Today was troublesome. I got the flat tire on the tractor fixed but not before the calcium leaking out had killed a 20-foot patch of grass. I went back to mowing only to discover a small swarm of bees from a colony apparently doing their best to make sure they die out over the winter. After reuniting those wayward souls, I went back to mowing only to discover a huge area of standing water hiding under the thick mat of buckwheat I should have mowed back before it started raining.
Good thing I had a new tire to dig out of that one. I made one pass around the field before shearing a pin, replaced it, and repeated this dance four more times until I ran out of shear pins. I quit mowing and went to catch up some homing pigeons I was selling, only to discover something had eaten a pigeon-sized hole in the net so I had to make all the captures by hand, a process that generates a huge amount of dust and debris sure to ruin my sinuses for a week. I came back in to find the senile beagle had savaged the garbage can and decided to make a huge wet spot on the rug.
All in all, a heck of a lot better day than I was having on this day 20 years ago.
At that point, I was supposed to be off work for a week. An altercation with a group of bad guys had left them under arrest and me with a pretty good gash beside my eye. Until the seven stitches healed, I was not supposed to work so I flew out to San Diego to visit my daughter and family. I had been there a couple of days, when she woke me crying before dawn and we sat watching the television images of the Trade Center crashes.
By afternoon, the phone was ringing, I was ordered to get back to New York and down to the City, stitches notwithstanding. I got literally the last rental car in San Diego, tossed my duffel bag in the back seat, aimed it east and floored it. I drove like that, stopping only when the car got low on gas (at which time I would also use the restroom and eat some kind of truck stop calories). Once I found myself just too weary to continue and stopped at a motel for a few hour’s sleep. It was here I convinced a lady in the lobby to use her nail clippers to nip my stitches so I could pull them out.
I made it home in two days but about midway, shortly after the motel break, I had an exceptionally odd experience. I woke up and left well before dawn and had driven only a couple of hours when I saw what I thought was a football. In the lightning fast thought processes that can happen, there was a football, spinning at great speed, looking just like a pass coming my way. I remember thinking it must be a hallucination, and that Phil had thrown it too high, when it suddenly resolved itself into a small armadillo, spinning like a top, narrowly missing the little Ford’s windshield, although it cleaned the radio antenna right off the roof.
The poor little guy had apparently run afoul of the 18-wheeler I was passing at the time. I saw it bouncing along the road in back of me, so stopped thinking I could at least move it out of the road but when I walked back, it suddenly came to life, bounded a couple of feet in the air, rushed down over the shoulder and, by the time I got there, had dug itself quite out of sight down into the gravel.
It may seem odd, writing about armadillos in a newspaper published in the Northeast, but I justify it in two ways. First, I do get regular communications from faithful readers in Illinois, Nebraska, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma — all good armadillo habitat. Second, armadillos are incredibly interesting little characters — or sometimes not so little.
There are about 20 species of armadillos (“about” because biologists keep changing their mind about whether the long-nosed armadillo is one species or three). They all developed in South America prior to the last ice age and at one time existed in myriad species from very tiny (the pink fairy armadillo, named for its pink skin and shell is less than 6 inches long and weighs less than 4 ounces) and huge (the extinct Glyptodont weighed in excess of 4,000 ponds).
At one time, from the height of the ice age to a few thousand years into the glacial retreat, they abounded in North America. When the current indigenous human got here, they wiped out the Clovis hunters (whether by warfare, disease or interbreeding is still in question) and set about slaughtering the grasslands animals with tremendous efficiency. Glyptodonts were a favored prey animal, not only for their two tons of meat but also for their massive carapaces, which were used as shelters until they became extinct about 9,000 years ago.
The upshot of all this is the only species of armadillo to survive this onslaught in North America was the nine-banded armadillo, one of which cost me money in damages for busted antenna. They can negotiate water very easily in two ways. First, they can hold their breath for up to six minutes, so quite often simply exhale and walk across the bottom underwater. They even forage for aquatic invertebrates this way. If the water looks too wide to walk in six minutes, they inhale to the maximum, breathe very shallowly, and are buoyant enough to dog paddle for several miles if necessary.
Thus, the Rio Grande was no bar and the nine-banded armadillo became a feature in most of our southwestern states. In the past 30 years, the warmer climate has enabled them to push further north, expanding their range as far as Nebraska and Illinois. Nine-banded armadillo populations are therefore doing very well, although other species are not, several being listed as threatened or endangered in South America.
Armadillos spend 16 to 18 hours a day sleeping, are active in the dark, and spend over 90% of their waking hours foraging, far more than most animals. The one thing that can breakup this feed/sleep routine is not surprising — mating and brood-raising. Armadillos mate and then the female can carry the fertilized zygote for several months until conditions seem just right. At this point, the fertilized egg splits into four pieces, each of which implants in the uterus and begins development. They, therefore, always give birth to identical quadruplets. This is unique in mammals.
The other feature I find wonderful about the nine-banded armadillo is their leaping ability. When startled, these little 10- to 12-pound animals launch straight up into the air, as much as 5 feet or more. This is likely what my football armadillo did, bouncing against the rear of a truck tire as he did it to achieve the impressive height.
It is one of my few good memories from that time. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.