Bob Henke column: Animals, the weather and forecasts

Dr. Wifey and I have, over the years, developed some standard arguments. Some are actually identical to ones I remember my grandparents having. The “stop yelling” one is common.

My left ear is beginning to give me some trouble. Years of riding around in a patrol car with the window down because the state was too cheap to get air conditioning in their vehicles put a pretty good start on the decline. Nowadays there seems to be a left-ear conspiracy. Clyde is a duck tolling retriever and exhibits what is known in the literature as the “toller scream.” This high-pitched shriek of joy seems to hit every time I come in the door and bend down to change my footwear. For some reason it invariably is expressed directly into my left ear.

In the winter, our chickens get “hot cereal” on cold mornings. This consists of boiling water, meal worms, some layer mash, some oyster shell, a bit of vinegar, some seeds, rolled oats and whatever was left over from supper the night before. When I lean down to put this delicious concoction into their pan, the rooster — who has the loudest crow of any we have ever had — feels the need to unleash this powerful instrument directly into, you guessed it, my left ear.