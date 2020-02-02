Bob Henke column: Animals, the weather and forecasts

Dr. Wifey and I have, over the years, developed some standard arguments. Some are actually identical to ones I remember my grandparents having. The “stop yelling” one is common.
My left ear is beginning to give me some trouble. Years of riding around in a patrol car with the window down because the state was too cheap to get air conditioning in their vehicles put a pretty good start on the decline. Nowadays there seems to be a left-ear conspiracy. Clyde is a duck tolling retriever and exhibits what is known in the literature as the “toller scream.” This high-pitched shriek of joy seems to hit every time I come in the door and bend down to change my footwear. For some reason it invariably is expressed directly into my left ear.
In the winter, our chickens get “hot cereal” on cold mornings. This consists of boiling water, meal worms, some layer mash, some oyster shell, a bit of vinegar, some seeds, rolled oats and whatever was left over from supper the night before. When I lean down to put this delicious concoction into their pan, the rooster — who has the loudest crow of any we have ever had — feels the need to unleash this powerful instrument directly into, you guessed it, my left ear.
Given this bit of impairment on my part and a similar audio challenge developing in my beloved wife, we have some interesting conversations. Most take a four-part form. Someone makes a statement, the other says, “What?,” the first says it much louder, and the other irately says, “well you don’t have to yell at me!” I heard this literally hundreds of times growing up with my grandparents.
Their other standard argument had to do with forecasting weather. I learned the U.S. Army Signal Service, precursor to the National Weather Service, once taught that animal signs were as accurate, and sometimes more so, as instrument data. During his WWI years, Gramp had taken these to heart; Gram not so much. One Army-approved sign had to do with the sleeping habits of cud-chewing animals. Interestingly, these often followed folk knowledge learned through simple rhymes. “When sheep gather in a huddle, tomorrow you will have a puddle.”
My grandfather always invoked another Army-endorsed animal — cows. “When cows all sleep beneath a tree, with no regard where shade might be, it soon will rain, just wait and see.” Gramp would comment the cows were all lying down, must be it was going to rain. My grandmother would say, “Well, maybe they are all just tired,” and a huge argument would ensue. No one ever kept track of whether it rained or not to the best of my knowledge.
Another old saying, courtesy of my great grandmother, I always thought was really stupid. It went “when wildcats snore, hear thunder roar.” Who is going to seek out sleeping bobcats just to see if it was going to rain? Turns out the Army mentioned the behavior of housecats. Repeated sneezing, sleeping on their backs, and — yes — snoring always leads to heavy rain, often thunderstorms, within 12 hours. I apologize to my great-grandmother for ever doubting her.
We just celebrated Groundhog Day. The corpulent rodent in Pennsylvania, as well as his competitor (General Beauregard Lee, the weather-predicting woodchuck in Georgia) both predicted six more weeks of winter. I believe if they do not see their shadow, winter only lasts for a month and a half. Punxsutawney Phil borrowed his technique from folklore, to wit:
If Candlemas Day be fair and bright,
Winter will have another flight,
If Candlemas Day be cloud and rain,
Then winter shall not come again.
Candlemas is February second. Often, at that time of the year, male woodchucks were out and about seeking hibernating females. They dig open their unsuspecting mate’s sleeping chamber, breed her, then carefully reseal her den to keep her warm. She wakes up in the spring, pregnant, wondering how on earth that keeps happening. Anyway, the step to the groundhog being out to look for his shadow was a short one.
The woodchuck may be the most famous, but Phil’s predictions have been right only 46% of the time. Even the sleeping cows do better than that, but there are some other even more accurate natural barometers. Frogs are a good example. It has been documented that bullfrogs croak several decibels louder, use a deeper tone, and hold their notes a bit longer in the face of impending rain.
My pigeons, as well as many wild bird species, hold their own too. When the weather is going to be nice they fly much higher than they do when inclement conditions are coming. There is a good explanation. High pressure creates denser air, increasing lift and making flying much easier. Low pressure bringing precipitation makes flying harder and keeps them closer to the ground.
The same is true of bees and butterflies in the garden. Low pressure moving in typically leaves your flowers devoid of nectar-eaters. There are three reasons for this. First, like the birds, it is far more labor intensive to fly in low pressure. Secondly, many flowers, especially daisy species and some clovers, close up their blossoms under these conditions. Finally, large tender wings are easily damaged by hurtling raindrops so finding cover is important to survival.
I should probably keep track of whether squealing retrievers, bellowing roosters, and argumentative spouses are louder before it rains. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.