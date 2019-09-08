Yesterday, I watched a lady eat a cucumber. While I consider the concept of eating any cucumber that has not been turned into a pickle quite gross, I am at least tolerant of the weird food preferences of others. But not this tolerant. She was eating it not only raw but unpeeled, unsliced and unvinegared — just chopping off big chomps of the grody skin, prickly spines and abhorrent interior using, of all things, a spork.
Of course, just last week I consumed a lobster for supper every single night — big bottom-feeding ocean bugs, which I dismantled with nut crackers and tiny two-pronged forks. So I suppose we should cut each other some slack over our food preferences, weird though they might be. On the other hand, as a species, we have developed some spectacularly odd ways of eating.
This statement, I presume, brought to mind such things as chopsticks, grape scissors, asparagus holders, edamame braces and balut spoons. I admit these all qualify as weird and in most cases make eating the target more difficult than simply grabbing the food by hand but I had in mind something even more challenging from my youth. My grandparents and their parents had a penchant for putting milk on everything.
Dessert was often bread crusts in milk, the potatoes were boiled chunks in heated mile, pudding and jello had milk poured over it, and nearly every cooked vegetable was served in a milk, cream and butter broth. In most cases, this was not challenging. One simply took the soup spoon and dug in. This was considered bad form in only one case. Peas were never to eaten with spoon nor fork. Peas were to be eaten with a knife.
It did not matter if they were served straight or floating in milk, Gramp could tuck right through them, balancing a dozen or so on the knife blade. Uncle Tony took it further. He ate them with one of the razor sharp kitchen knives he referred to as “cutlery.” Everyone predicted he would “cut his tongue off.” I watched closely but was never rewarded with so much as a nick. Although exempt from the practice when small, by kindergarten time I was expected to master the skill.
I never did.
To this day, I cannot get them anywhere near my mouth without losing several to the floor, table cloth or down my shirt. One day, I was served my supper with a jar of honey on the side. When I asked, Gram recited the following poem. “I eat my peas with honey. I’ve done it all my life. It does taste rather funny. But it keeps them on my knife.” All the promises of the poem were true and I did not voluntarily repeat the experience.
As I sit here and recall my gustatory weirditude, there is as well some rather weird eating going on out in the goldenrod patch I leave for the bees this time of year. I give them the goldenrod with a mixture of largesse and guilt. While goldenrod honey is very rich and the bees winter well on it, its petals conceal hidden killers and many honeybees never come home from foraging there.
I have previously written about assassin bugs and wheel bugs, both active hunters. My goldenrod patch harbors a member of the same family known as an ambush bug. The variety most commonly lurking is called the jagged ambush bug.
True to their name, these are nowhere near as agile and active as the other members of the family. Smaller, thicker and much slower, they instead come in many different bright colors enabling them to simply crouch on a bright flower and wait for lunch to come to them. When an unsuspecting foraging bee begins probing the flower and comes within striking distance, the ambush bug attacks.
Its two front legs are thickened and hooked, looking much like those of the praying mantis. This enables the ambush bug to hold the bee, stab it with its pointed proboscis and inject a lethal dose of poison. This cannot be a pleasant death for the poison very quickly liquefies all the internal tissues allowing the ambush bug to extend its rostrum and suck up a nutrient rich bee-soup. The rostrum is a straw-shaped organ housed within the proboscis (beak).
I found confusing the fact that very many of the ambush bugs I observed had a second smaller one riding along on their backs. At first, I misinterpreted this as mating behavior, strange I thought to be so prevalent this late in the year. One of my bug friends straightened me out. When I observed carefully, as I should have done in the first place, I noted that once the female began feeding, the rider moved carefully ahead, thrust his proboscis into the hapless bee, and began to feed as well — sort of like a macabre two-straw milkshake.
Males are much smaller than females and thus cannot handle large prey like honeybees. By simply remaining riding on the female’s back after mating, he can help her eat the big game she brings down. The ambush hunting technique and potent poison make the ambush bug capable of bringing down prey much larger than itself, like bumblebees. This means there is plenty to go around, even with a hitchhiking male on your back.
Perhaps not as hard as eating peas with a knife, but still a good balancing act. ...
