Bob Henke column: About the oriole ... or orioles

From the time they were formed in 1886, they have generally messed around with common names. The AOU produces the definitive list of bird species in North America called the Checklist of North American Birds. There were just over 700 species listed until recently when they usurped Central American, Hawaiian and East Indies birds for a total of 1,950 birds. In every issue, except the first one, there have been extensive name changes. Over 80% of the species have had at least one name change and some have changed in each edition.

This always thoroughly enrages the hardcore bird watchers, known as “twitchers” in Europe. Their goal is to sight as many species as possible during their lifetime, each new sighting added to their life list being celebrated. Imagine then the hate and discontent when, in 1973, the AOU declared that the Baltimore oriole and a western species known as Bullock’s oriole were in fact the same thing and the two would henceforth be known as the northern oriole. People who had driven thousands of miles across the country to get two species in their list now had an actual subtraction.