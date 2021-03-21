Bob Henke column: About the oriole ... or orioles

I have always been fascinated with the development of nicknames. It is quite different in different cultures and even within a single culture, such as ours, it has risen and declined quite regularly over the centuries. That being said, I have often been less enthusiastic about some of mine, especially during one summer when it seemed that every archaeologist in the Northeast persisted in calling me “Horse.”
Some of these, like Horse, have background in a life incident. Other times it is accidental, like when we brought my infant son home, fresh from a bit of a naming confusion (I was sure we had mutually decided to call him John Howard and was surprised to find the birth certificate reading Robert Arthur, because in this state the Mommas name the babies). He was pretty truculent and had a head of unruly red hair. I suggested that he seemed to resemble the comic strip character Hagar the Horrible and it stuck. We called him Hagar for at least 10 years.
One of my favorite nicknames involved my great grandfather. I never knew him; he died shortly after I was born. Named Sylvester Yarter, he worked as the stableman for the wealthy family in town. One day, a big draft horse stallion kicked him square in the forehead. He was unconscious for three days, after which he woke up and went back to work because they were not paying him for the days he did not work. The mark of the huge horseshoe on his head faded but the scar tissue could be felt for the rest of his life.
Also for the rest of his life, he was known as “Kick Yarter.” I was about 10 when I began to wonder why we called my great grandmother, “Gramma Kick.” She relayed the story to me and when I asked her if she disliked being called Kick she said most certainly not. She liked it a lot because every time one of the grandchildren called her Gramma Kick, she was reminded of her husband.
Names can carry all sorts of baggage and that is no more obvious than in the naming of birds. I know I agreed to get away from bird-related topics for a while but several of the questions this month have converged on a couple of ornithological issues. The first of these has to do with a name.
What am I supposed to call orioles and why?
When I rode my bike down to visit Gramma Kick, I often found her sitting on the porch. The big elm line trees always held several of the big gray pendulous nests of orioles. Her eyes were no longer good but the bright orange and black male orioles flashing about were easy to pick out and she loved watching them. At the time, I learned to call them Baltimore orioles.
This moniker derived from English settlers. The vivid black and orange Gramma Kick liked were also the heraldic colors of Lord Baltimore and the name stuck. At least, it stuck for 200 years. There is an organization known as American Ornithological Union (AOU) and within it a Committee on Classification and Nomenclature. This committee has taken on the role of establishing what birds will be called.
From the time they were formed in 1886, they have generally messed around with common names. The AOU produces the definitive list of bird species in North America called the Checklist of North American Birds. There were just over 700 species listed until recently when they usurped Central American, Hawaiian and East Indies birds for a total of 1,950 birds. In every issue, except the first one, there have been extensive name changes. Over 80% of the species have had at least one name change and some have changed in each edition.
This always thoroughly enrages the hardcore bird watchers, known as “twitchers” in Europe. Their goal is to sight as many species as possible during their lifetime, each new sighting added to their life list being celebrated. Imagine then the hate and discontent when, in 1973, the AOU declared that the Baltimore oriole and a western species known as Bullock’s oriole were in fact the same thing and the two would henceforth be known as the northern oriole. People who had driven thousands of miles across the country to get two species in their list now had an actual subtraction.
The two oriole species do actually look quite a lot alike and do even interbreed occasionally, so there may have been some justification, but birders were already predisposed to be irate after a huge dust-up a few years earlier when a group of juncos that do not look even remotely alike were combined. Bird folks rapidly broke into two groups. One side tended to overtly use the traditional names whenever possible, enabling the other side to sanctimoniously correct them and therein the arguments would start. I have been dinged by both sides over the years depending on which name I happened to use.
The good news is DNA studies have determined that, although the two are increasing their ranges such that there is great overlap, there is almost no actual interbreeding between the two species. Therefore, the AOU has concluded there will be another change and the original names should be reinstated.
So, I guess you can use Baltimore oriole again, there will be no need to change any sports mascots, and I can continue to think of Gramma Kick whenever I use the term. ...
