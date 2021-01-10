Bob Henke column: About the grouse and their woodland habitat

A friend just died, Al Plummer. He remained a friend, in spite of a host of vicissitudes he inflicted on me and some I inflicted back. Al has appeared in this column a number of times. You can recognize him because I used the improbable pseudonym “Al.” Less than an hour after I heard of his death, I was asked the question that will form the basis for this column, which in turn brought to mind one of the “Plummer Adventures.”
We once built a hunting camp in two days of driving sleet, using only a chainsaw and a hatchet (after one member heard a weather report and left, taking all the hand tools with him). This was interesting because, owing to the lack of a measuring tape or a level, the floors had a bit of a pitch. A golf ball released on the northeast corner would roll with ever-increasing speed around three walls.
It was great sport to put a piece of cardboard in the final corner and try to bank the ball back to its original location. The only element of elegance in this miserable hovel was a propane cookstove with an actual oven. Of course, only one burner worked and the oven would periodically go out and re-ignite with enough force to blow the door open. However, the broiler worked fine and would still bake things — almost.
We used to go to camp the weekend before deer season to get it ready, do any repairs, and get in a little grouse hunting before the really cold weather hit. One year, our first evening meal was to be pizza, home-made and precooked. Splendid with venison sausage and copious quantities of cheese and banana peppers, it promised to be a high point. Al hiked back early to get it warmed up. He forgot about the faulty oven burner so when the oven door blew off, the pizzas slid out (owing to the floor camber), landing on the less than pristine floor.
Al reasoned that, since they landed right side up, no one would see or question the stains on the bottom, so he simply fired up the broiler, set the pizzas far on the bottom, put the door back on its track, and enjoyed a libation. Unfortunately, he forgot a critical element of hunting camp protocol — check everything for rodent activity. Odd noises and a lot of smoke caused him to open the oven where he found a flaming mouse nest dribbling all sorts of ash and abhorrent goo down on the pizzas. The mice were escaping through every possible route, including galloping across the pies.
This was harder to disguise, but fortunately he had an extra package of shredded cheese. After brushing off the larger hunks of crud and mouse offal, he simply covered everything with a thick layer of cheese. This worked pretty well. The pizza was actually quite tasty but we did wonder why Al ate only potato chips and peanut butter for supper.
Our raison d'être, grouse hunting, no longer exists for there is hardly a ruffed grouse to be found in the Adirondacks nowadays — prompting the question from a reader, “where have all the grouse gone?” In the 1970s, I had a really good grouse dog named Lady and it was not at all unusual to have her nail three or four solid points per hour in our favorite areas.
Now, it is so rare to see a grouse in the northeast that some newer birders do not have them on their life lists and at least two states have put them on their endangered species list. In 18 of the 38 states where the ruffed grouse is found, it is labeled as a species of concern. Indiana has seen a decrease of more than 90% in 40 years. New York and Pennsylvania are not far behind with declines of 60% in the same time period.
So what is the problem? How can we fix it? Actually, there are three major problems and two of those are because we thought we knew how to fix things. The first problem is West Nile virus. Carried by mosquitoes, a number of bird species can be affected. It is quite difficult to determine whether West Nile is having a large effect because it is not typical to find dead wildlife in a woodland setting. Nature’s recycling system is too effective. Pennsylvania has done some studies, which seem to indicate that it can have an effect, especially in populations that are just hanging on in the face of other challenges.
The other challenges are twofold. The first is predation. Certain groups have done a pretty good job of destroying the market for fur and other natural clothing products. In the absence of a decent market, trapping and predator hunting declines. The resulting geometric increase in predator populations is big trouble for all ground-nesting birds and population crashes of a number of species seems to be a result.
The second prong of this attack comes when there is not appropriate habitat for brood-rearing. The primary cause of the grouse decline is loss of habitat. The problem relates to humans but it is not development. We have become a nation of tree-huggers. Clear-cutting is a sin, forest fires a plague to be extinguished at all costs, and vast areas of public land are natural areas, off-limits to any use of timber resources.
Grouse use all sorts of woodland habitat at various stages of their life but the most critical is extremely thick stands of undergrowth and young trees. Stem counts of around 5,000 per acre are about right for protecting and feeding young grouse chicks. This requires forest areas from 5 to 25 years old. The chainsaw and log skidder are a grouse’s best friends. However, any degree of timbering brings howls of protest and lawsuits, so much of the wild land is growing up to mature forest, which is much less diverse, less resilient and a virtual desert to most species. In the good old days grouse, deer, rabbits and hundreds of other species could depend on forest fires to open up areas to regrowth and create habitat. Today we drop chemicals from the sky and deploy special teams to suppress the first indication of fire.
It is not hopeless. In New York, there is the young forest initiative, which is selective clear cutting on some state lands. It has begun but continues to meet with great public resistance. The Ruff Grouse Society is working with landowners in traditionally good grouse areas to create some decent habitat. The problem is, with large tracts of public land in between, any remaining grouse may not be able to get to each other to begin the next generation. We just may have loved the trees so much that we drove the grouse to extinction.
Al once helped create some grouse habitat by accidentally starting a small forest fire. I am going to miss him.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.