Bob Henke column: About the grouse and their woodland habitat

Al reasoned that, since they landed right side up, no one would see or question the stains on the bottom, so he simply fired up the broiler, set the pizzas far on the bottom, put the door back on its track, and enjoyed a libation. Unfortunately, he forgot a critical element of hunting camp protocol — check everything for rodent activity. Odd noises and a lot of smoke caused him to open the oven where he found a flaming mouse nest dribbling all sorts of ash and abhorrent goo down on the pizzas. The mice were escaping through every possible route, including galloping across the pies.

This was harder to disguise, but fortunately he had an extra package of shredded cheese. After brushing off the larger hunks of crud and mouse offal, he simply covered everything with a thick layer of cheese. This worked pretty well. The pizza was actually quite tasty but we did wonder why Al ate only potato chips and peanut butter for supper.

Our raison d'être, grouse hunting, no longer exists for there is hardly a ruffed grouse to be found in the Adirondacks nowadays — prompting the question from a reader, “where have all the grouse gone?” In the 1970s, I had a really good grouse dog named Lady and it was not at all unusual to have her nail three or four solid points per hour in our favorite areas.